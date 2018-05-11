NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

पीएम मोदी बोले, जनकपुर और आसपास के क्षेत्रों के विकास के लिए नेपाल को 100 करोड़ रुपये देगा भारत

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी की चार साल में तीसरी नेपाल यात्रा है. वह दो दिनों की नेपाल दौरे पर हैं. नेपाल के जनकपुर एयरपोर्ट पर पीएम मोदी का भव्य स्वागत किया गया.

,
192 Shares
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
पीएम मोदी बोले, जनकपुर और आसपास के क्षेत्रों के विकास के लिए नेपाल को 100 करोड़ रुपये देगा भारत

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दो दिनों की नेपाल यात्रा पर हैं

खास बातें

  1. भारत नेपाल संबंध किसी परिभाषा से नहीं बल्कि भाषा से बंधे हैं
  2. ये बंधन है राम-सीता का. बुद्ध का, महावीर का है
  3. भारत और नेपाल दो देश हैं, लेकिन हमारी मित्रता आज की नहीं त्रेता युग की है
नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी दो दिनों की नेपाल यात्रा पर जनकपुर पहुंच चुके हैं. यहां एयरपोर्ट पर पीएम का भव्य स्वागत किया गया. पीएम को गार्ड ऑफ़ ऑनर दिया गया. यहां से पीएम सीधे जानकी मंदिर गए जहां पूजा-अर्चना के बाद रामायण सर्किट और जनकपुर-अयोध्या बस सेवा को हरी झंडी दिखाई. इसके बाद पीएम बारहबीघा ग्राउंड में नेपाल की जनता को संबोधित कर रहे हैं. दोपहर में प्रधानमंत्री नेपाल की राजधानी काठमांडु पहुंचेंगे. पिछले चार सालों में पीएम मोदी का तीसरा नेपाल दौरा होगा. इस दौरे में दोनों देशों में कनेक्टिविटी बढ़ाने पर जोर होगा. साथ ही रक्सौल और काठमांडु रेल लिंक पर भी बात होने की संभावना है.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का नेपाल दौरा LIVE UPDATES

- जनकपुर और आसपास के क्षेत्रों के विकास के लिए नेपाल को 100 करोड़ रुपये देगा भारत : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी 
- प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने जनकपुर में आयोजित नागरिक अभिनंदन समारोह में कहा : भारत की पड़ोसी प्रथम नीति में नेपाल सबसे पहले आता है.
- पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि हम एक नए भारत का निर्माण कर रहे हैं, जहां गरीब-से-गरीब व्यक्ति को भी प्रगति के समान अवसर मिले. जहां भेदभाव-ऊंच-नीच ना हो, सबका सम्मान हो. जहां बच्चों को पढ़ाई, युवाओं को कमाई और बुजुर्गों को दवाई मिले. 

- उन्‍होंने कहा कि विकास की पहली शर्त होती है लोकतंत्र. मुझे खुशी है कि लोकतांत्रिक प्रणाली को नेपाल के लोग मजबूती दे रहे हैं. हाल में ही आपके यहां चुनाव हुए. आपने एक नई सरकार चुनी है. अपनी आशांओं आकांक्षाओं को पूरा करने के लिए आपने जनादेश दिया है. 

- पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि जनक की नगरी, सीता माता के कारण स्त्री- चेतना की गंगोत्री बनी है. सीता माता यानि त्याग , तपस्या ,समर्पण और संघर्ष की मूर्ति. 

- पीएम मोदी ने कहा, भारत नेपाल संबंध किसी परिभाषा से नहीं बल्कि भाषा से बंधे हैं। ये भाषा आस्था की है, ये भाषा अपनेपन की है, ये भाषा रोटी की है और ये भाषा बेटी की है. 

- पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि ये बंधन है राम-सीता का. बुद्ध का, महावीर का। यही बंधन रामेश्वरम् में रहने वाले को खींच कर पशुपतिनाथ ले आता है. यही बंधन लुम्बिनी में रहने वाले को बोधगया ले जाता है. और यही बंधन, यही आस्था, यही स्नेह, आज मुझे जनकपुर ले आया है.

- पीएम मोदी बोले, नेपाल के बिना हमारे धाम अधूरे, नेपाल के बिना हमारे राम अधूरे 

- पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत और नेपाल दो देश हैं, लेकिन हमारी मित्रता आज की नहीं त्रेता युग की है. राजा जनक और राजा दशरथ ने सिर्फ़ जनकपुर और अयोध्या ही नहीं, भारत और नेपाल को भी मित्रता और साझेदारी के बंधन में बांध दिया था. 

- प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि 2014 में जब मैं प्रधानमंत्री के तौर पर पहली बार नेपाल आया था, तो संविधान सभा में कहा था कि जल्द ही जनकपुर आउंगा. मैं आप सबसे क्षमा चाहता हूं, मुझे आने में थोड़ी देर हो गई. आज जानकी मंदिर में दर्शन कर, मेरी बहुत सालों की मनोकामना पूरी हुई.

- पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी बारहबीघा ग्राउंड में पहुंचे, थोड़ी देर में नेपाल की जनता को करेंगे संबोधित

- प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने जनकपुर-अयोध्या के बीच बस सेवा को हरी झंडी दिखाई. पीएम ने इस मौक़े पर कहा कि रामायण सर्किट भारत और नेपाल दोनों के लिए अहम है. इससे पर्यटन को बढ़ावा मिलेगा.

- पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी शर्मा ने जनकपुर-अयोध्या बस सेवा को दिखाई हरी झंडी 
- जानकी मंदिर में पूजा-अर्चना के बाद पीएम मोदी ने वहां एक सभा को भी संबोधित करते हुए कहा कि एकादशी के दिन जनकपुर में मां जानकी के चरणों में आना मेरा सौभाग्य है. हम नेपाल के साथ रिश्तों को मज़बूत करने के लिए प्रतिबद्ध हैं. 

- पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत और नेपाल दोनों देशों के बीच 'रामायण' सर्किट बनाने की दिशा में काम करेंगे. यह दोनों देशों के बीच लोगों से संपर्क करने के लिए मजबूत लोगों के लिए आधार के रूप में कार्य करेगा.

- पीएम मोदी ने जनकपुर-अयोध्‍या बस सेवा शुरू करने से पहले कहा कि एकादशी के दिन मां के चरण में हूं और पहली बार भारत का प्रधानमंत्री जानकी देवी मंदिर में पहुंचा है.

- पूजा-अर्चना के बाद पीएम मोदी ने जानकी मंदिर की परिक्रमा की. इस दौरान वहां मौजूद लोगों ने पीएम का अभिवादन किया. पीएम ने भी हाथ हिलाकर लोगों का अभिवादन किया. मंदिर परिसर में भी मोदी-मोदी के नारे लगे.

- दो दिनों नेपाल दौरे पर जनकपुर पहुंचे पीएम मोदी ने जानकी मंदिर जाकर पूजा-अर्चना की और वहां के पुजारियों से काफ़ी देर तक बात की. इस दौरान नेपाल के प्रधानमंत्री केपी ओली भी उनके साथ थे. 

टिप्पणियां
- प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मादी नेपाल के जानकी मंदिर में पूजा अर्चना करते हुए 
- पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी दो दिन के नेपाल दौरे में हैं और यहां उन्‍होंने अपने दौरे की शुरुआत जनकपुर मंदिर से की. यहां उनका भव्‍य स्‍वगत किया गया. पीएम मोदी यहां राम जानकी मंदिर में विशेष पूजा करेंगे

- प्रधानमंत्री नेपाल के जनकपुर एयरपोर्ट पहुंचे  


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

192 Shares
(यह भी पढ़ें)... IRCTC लाया यह सुविधा, अब ई-वॉलेट से बुक कराएं तत्काल टिकट भी
Prime Minister Narendra ModiNepal visit of PM ModiNepal visit

Advertisement

 
 
 