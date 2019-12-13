NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
Live Updates: 'रेप इन इंडिया' वाले बयान पर राहुल गांधी का माफी मांगने से इनकार

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के 'रेप इन इंडिया' वाले बयान पर शुक्रवार को संसद के दोनों सदनों में जबरदस्त हंगामा हुआ.

Live Updates: 'रेप इन इंडिया' वाले बयान पर राहुल गांधी का माफी मांगने से इनकार

राहुल गांधी के बयान पर संसद के दोनों सदनों में हंगामा हुआ.

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के 'रेप इन इंडिया' वाले बयान पर शुक्रवार को संसद के दोनों सदनों में जबरदस्त हंगामा हुआ. लोकसभा में स्मृति इरानी समेत बीजेपी की तमाम महिला सांसदों ने राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधा और उनसे माफी की मांग की. स्मृति इरानी ने राहुल गांधी के बयान की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि वे (राहुल गांधी) रेप को राजनीतिक हथियार के तौर पर इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं. क्या वे चाहते हैं कि महिलाओं के साथ रेप हो? इस दौरान भाजपा की तमाम महिला सांसद लोकसभा में अपनी जगह पर खड़ी हो गईं और 'राहुल गांधी माफी मांगो' के नारे लगाने लगीं. वहीं,  राज्यसभा में भी शुक्रवार को राहुल गांधी के बयान को लेकर हंगामा हुआ. कुछ सदस्यों ने 'राहुल गांधी माफी मांगो' के नारे लगाए. 

Parliament Live Updates :


Dec 13, 2019
13:18 (IST)
राज्यसभा अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित 
हंगामे के बाद राज्यसभा को भी अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया है.
Dec 13, 2019
13:18 (IST)
Dec 13, 2019
13:05 (IST)
मैं माफी नहीं मांगूंगा : राहुल गांधी 
कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी ने 'रेप इन इंडिया' वाली अपनी टिप्पणी के लिए माफी मांगने से साफ इंकार कर दिया है. झारखंड के गोड्डा में चुनावी रैली में की गई टिप्पणी को लेकर शुक्रवार को लोकसभा में ज़ोरदार हंगामा हुआ, और BJP सांसजों ने राहुल गांधी से मांफी मांगने के लिए कहा. लोकसभा की कार्यवाही को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित कर दिए जाने के बाद कांग्रेस के पूर्व अध्यक्ष ने कहा, "मैं माफी नहीं मांगूंगा.
Dec 13, 2019
12:49 (IST)
कनिमोई ने किया राहुल गांधी का बचाव 
द्रविड़ मुनेत्र कषगम (DMK) सांसद कनिमोई ने कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी के 'रेप इन इंडिया' वाले बयान पर कहा, 'प्रधानमंत्री ने 'मेक इन इंडिया' कहा था, जिसका हम सम्मान करते हैं, लेकिन देश में हो क्या रहा है...? यही राहुल गांधी कहना चाहते थे... दुर्भाग्य से 'मेक इन इंडिया नहीं हो पा रहा है, और देश में महिलाओं के साथ रेप किए जा रहे हैं... यही चिंता है...'
Dec 13, 2019
12:27 (IST)
लोकसभा अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित
राहुल गांधी के बयान पर लोकसभा में जोरदार हंगामा हुआ. इस बीच सदन की कार्यवाही दो बार स्थगित करनी पड़ी. बाद में लोकसभा को अनिश्चितकाल के लिए स्थगित कर दिया गया.
Dec 13, 2019
12:24 (IST)
क्या कहा था राहुल गांधी ने?
झारखंड के गोड्डा में कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने कहा था, ''नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा था 'मेक इन इंडिया' लेकिन आजकल आप जहां कहीं भी दिखते हैं, वह 'रेप इन इंडिया' है. उत्तर प्रदेश में नरेंद्र मोदी के विधायक ने एक महिला के साथ बलात्कार किया, फिर वह एक दुर्घटना की शिकार हुई लेकिन नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक शब्द भी नहीं कहा.''
Dec 13, 2019
12:14 (IST)
लोकसभा की कार्यवाही 15 मिनट के लिए स्थगित 
राहुल गांधी के बयान पर लोकसभा में जारी जबरदस्त हंगामे के बीच अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला ने सदन को 15 मिनट के लिए स्थगित कर दिया है. 
Dec 13, 2019
12:13 (IST)
मैं राहुल के शब्दों को दोहरा नहीं सकता : राजनाथ सिंह 
रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि जिन शब्‍दों का राहुल गांधी ने उपयोग किया है उसे मैं यहां दोहरा भी नहीं सकता हूं. उन्‍होंने कहा कि हमारी पार्टी के जिन लोगों ने कभी ऐसी कोई बात बोली है तो उनसे इस सदन में खेद प्रकट करवाया था. 
Dec 13, 2019
12:12 (IST)
'सोनिया गांधी अपने बेटे को समझाएं'
स्‍मृति ईरानी ने संसद परिसर में कहा कि नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार दुनिया से भारत में आकर रोजगार बढ़ाने की बात कर रही है वही राहुल गांधी कहते हैं आइए भारत में और बलात्‍कार कीजिए. यह भारत में कभी मान्‍य नहीं होगा. स्‍मृति ईरानी ने कहा कि मैं चाहूंगी कि सोनिया गांधी अपने बेटे को समझाएं. भारत की जनता इसका मुंहतोड़ जवाब देगी.
