Live Updates: 'रेप इन इंडिया' वाले बयान पर राहुल गांधी का माफी मांगने से इनकार

कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी के 'रेप इन इंडिया' वाले बयान पर शुक्रवार को संसद के दोनों सदनों में जबरदस्त हंगामा हुआ. लोकसभा में स्मृति इरानी समेत बीजेपी की तमाम महिला सांसदों ने राहुल गांधी पर निशाना साधा और उनसे माफी की मांग की. स्मृति इरानी ने राहुल गांधी के बयान की निंदा करते हुए कहा कि वे (राहुल गांधी) रेप को राजनीतिक हथियार के तौर पर इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं. क्या वे चाहते हैं कि महिलाओं के साथ रेप हो? इस दौरान भाजपा की तमाम महिला सांसद लोकसभा में अपनी जगह पर खड़ी हो गईं और 'राहुल गांधी माफी मांगो' के नारे लगाने लगीं. वहीं, राज्यसभा में भी शुक्रवार को राहुल गांधी के बयान को लेकर हंगामा हुआ. कुछ सदस्यों ने 'राहुल गांधी माफी मांगो' के नारे लगाए.
Rajya Sabha has also been adjourned Sine Die. #WinterSessionhttps://t.co/KM0R3mY0Ci- ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
Rahul Gandhi: I have a clip on my phone in which Narendra Modi ji is calling Delhi a 'rape capital',will tweet it so that everyone can see. Just to deflect attention from protests in North East, this is being made an issue by BJP. https://t.co/BF4toNRaO8pic.twitter.com/4wRWTZy4Np- ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
Kanimozhi,DMK on Rahul Gandhi's 'rape in India' remark: PM said 'Make in India', which we respect, but what is happening in country? That is what Rahul Gandhi intended to say. Unfortunately Make in India is not happening&women in the country are being raped. This is a concern pic.twitter.com/sJDyk3gUFo- ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
Lok Sabha adjourned Sine Die. #WinterSessionpic.twitter.com/3O2bn5kdVL- ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
#WATCH Rahul Gandhi, Congress in Godda, Jharkhand: Narendra Modi had said 'Make in India' but nowadays wherever you look, it is 'Rape in India'. In Uttar Pradesh Narendra Modi's MLA raped a woman, then she met with an accident but Narendra Modi did not utter a word. (12.12.19) pic.twitter.com/WnXBz8BUBp- ANI (@ANI) December 13, 2019
