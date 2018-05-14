Voters standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Purulia's Chakra to cast their vote for Panchayat Elections #WestBengal pic.twitter.com/gVBBCYfQKb

Voters standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri's Ashighar, with umbrellas in their hands, to cast their vote for #WestBengal Panchayat Elections pic.twitter.com/wodXBfaDFz