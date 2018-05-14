Voters standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Purulia's Chakra to cast their vote for Panchayat Elections #WestBengalpic.twitter.com/gVBBCYfQKb— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2018
Voters standing in a queue outside a polling booth in Jalpaiguri's Ashighar, with umbrellas in their hands, to cast their vote for #WestBengal Panchayat Elections pic.twitter.com/wodXBfaDFz— ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2018
- पश्चिम बंगाल में लोगों के खासा उत्साह देखा गया. मतदान शुरू होने से पहले ही लोग पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर जुटे.
Advertisement
Advertisement