पश्चिम बंगाल ग्राम पंचायत चुनाव LIVE: पोलिंग स्‍टेशन पर हुई हिंसा में 20 लोग घायल, मीडिया की कार पर भी हमला

लंबी चुनावी लड़ाई के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल में आज पंचायत चुनाव (West Bengal Gram Panchayat Elections) के लिए वोटिंग हो रही है. 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले बंगाल में ये आख़िरी महत्वपूर्ण चुनाव है. चुनाव के नतीजे 17 मई को आएंगे.

पश्चिम बंगाल ग्राम पंचायत चुनाव (West Bengal Gram Panchayat Elections) के लिए वोटिंग जारी

खास बातें

  1. 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले बंगाल में ये आख़िरी महत्वपूर्ण चुनाव है
  2. चुनाव के नतीजे 17 मई को आएंगे
  3. चुनाव के लिए सोमवार सुबह सात बजे से मतदान प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है
नई दिल्ली: लंबी चुनावी लड़ाई के बाद पश्चिम बंगाल में आज ग्राम पंचायत चुनाव (West Bengal Gram Panchayat Elections) के लिए वोटिंग हो रही है. 2019 लोकसभा चुनाव के पहले बंगाल में ये आख़िरी महत्वपूर्ण चुनाव है. चुनाव के नतीजे 17 मई को आएंगे. इस चुनाव को लेकर तृणमूल, बीजेपी और लेफ्ट के बीच जमकर जुबानी जंग लड़ी गई. मामला अदालत तक पहुंचा और सुप्रीम कोर्ट के आदेश के बाद आज वहां चुनाव हो रहे हैं. चुनाव के लिए सोमवार सुबह सात बजे से मतदान प्रक्रिया शुरू हो गई है.  सुबह से ही समाज के विभिन्न तबके के लोगों को मतदान केंद्रों के बाहर लंबी-लंबी कतारों में कतारों में खड़े देखा गया. पंचायत चुनाव में कुल 58,692 सीटों में से 20,076 सीटों पर पहले ही निर्विरोध उम्मीदवार चुन लिए गए हैं. सर्वोच्च न्यायालय ने राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग से निर्विरोध जीतने वाले उम्मीदवारों के सर्टिफिकेट जारी नहीं करने को कहा है. राज्य निर्वाचन आयोग का कहना है कि चुनाव के लिए सुरक्षा के सभी इंताजम हो चुके हैं. लगभग 71,500 सशस्त्र सुरक्षाकर्मियों को तैनात किया गया है.

पश्चिम बंगाल पंचायत चुनाव LIVE UPDATES

- सीपीआई(एम) ने राज्‍य चुनाव आयोग को लिखा कि उसके दो कार्यकर्ताओं पति और पत्‍नी के घर को आग लगा दी जिसमें उनकी मौत हो गई है. यह मामला 24 दक्षिणी परगना जिले का है. 

- कूच बिहार के शुतबाड़ी में कम तीव्रता वाले विस्फोट में तृणमूल कांग्रेस के उम्मीदवार समेत 20 लोग घायल हो गए हैं.  अंदेशा जताया जा रहा है कि तृणमूल कांग्रेस और निर्दलीय उम्‍मीदवार के बीच हिंसा हुई है. बताया जा रहा है कि इस विस्‍फोट में एक महिला गंभीर रूप से घायल हो गई है. 

- भंगर में मीडिया व्‍हीकल पर हमला 

- पंचायत चुनाव का उत्‍साह कूच बिहार में भी देखने को मिला. पोलिंग स्‍टेशन के बाहर भी लोगों की खास भीड़ देखने को मिली

- पुरुष ही नहीं महिलाओं की भी पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर लंबी कतारें देखी गई. कुछ ऐसा ही हाल पुरलिया के चकरा पोलिंग स्‍टेशन के बाहर देखने को मिला 


- जलपाईगुड़ी के अशीघर में सुबह से ही लोग पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर  खड़े नजर आए. बारिश होने के चलते लोग छाता लेकर पोलिंग बूथ सेंटर पर पहुंचे

 

 

- पश्चिम बंगाल में लोगों के खासा उत्‍साह देखा गया. मतदान शुरू होने से पहले ही लोग पोलिंग बूथ के बाहर जुटे. 


