Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 2019 Live Updates: 117 सीटों पर जारी वोटिंग के बीच पश्चिम बंगाल में हिंसा, देसी बम के हमले में तीन टीएमसी कार्यकर्ता घायल

3rd Phase Lok Sabha Elections 2019 Updates: लोकसभा चुनाव (General Elections 2019) के तीसरे चरण के तहत मंगलवार को देशभर में 117 सीटों पर मतदान हो रहा है, जिसमें गुजरात और केरल की सभी सीटें शामिल हैं.

Elections 2019 Phase 3 Voting: तीसरे चरण में आज देशभर में 117 सीटों पर मतदान होगा.

लोकसभा चुनाव (General Elections 2019) के तीसरे चरण के तहत मंगलवार को देशभर में 117 सीटों पर मतदान जारी है, जिसमें गुजरात और केरल की सभी सीटें शामिल हैं. 13 राज्यों और 2 केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों की इन 117 सीटों में 2014 के चुनाव में भाजपा और उसके सहयोगी दलों ने 66 सीटें जीती थीं. वहीं कांग्रेस और उसके सहयोगियों ने 27 पर जीत हासिल की. बाकी सीटें अन्य विपक्षी दलों और निर्दलियों के खातों में गयीं. इस चरण में गुजरात की सभी 26 और केरल की सभी 20 सीटों के साथ असम की चार, बिहार की पांच, छत्तीसगढ़ की सात, कर्नाटक तथा महाराष्ट्र में 14-14, ओडिशा की छह, उत्तर प्रदेश की 10, पश्चिम बंगाल की पांच, गोवा की दो और दादर नगर हवेली, दमन दीव तथा त्रिपुरा की एक-एक सीट शामिल हैं. तीसरे चरण के मतदान में करीब 18.56 करोड़ मतदाता अपना वोट डाल सकते हैं. चुनाव आयोग ने इसके लिए 2.10 लाख मतदान केंद्र बनाये हैं और सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किये गये हैं. इस चरण में भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और कई केंद्रीय मंत्रियों की किस्मत भी दांव पर लगी है. अमित शाह जहां गुजरात के गांधीनगर से मैदान में हैं. तो वहीं इस चरण में राहुल गांधी केरल की वायनाड सीट से अपनी किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं. 

Apr 23, 2019
10:55 (IST)
शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने कहा कि जो चित्र मेरे सामने है, इस देश में किसी एक पार्टी की सत्ता अब नहीं आएगी. सत्ता आएगी एनडीए की. हम सब एनडीए के सहयोगी हैं और एनडीए की सरकार बनने जा रही है.
Apr 23, 2019
10:51 (IST)
गोवा के मुख्य चुनाव अधिकारी ने कहा कि कुछ खराब ईवीएम को रिप्लेस कर दिया गया है. 
Apr 23, 2019
10:40 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल: मुर्शिदाबाद में टीएमसी कार्यकर्ताओं पर देसी बम फेंका गया. तीन कार्यकर्ता घायल.
Apr 23, 2019
10:30 (IST)
पहली बार लोकसभा चुनाव लड़ रहे अमित शाह ने डाला वोट:
भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने लोकसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण में अहमदाबाद के नारनपुरा इलाके में मंगलवार को अपना वोट डाला. नारनपुरा क्षेत्र गांधीनगर संसदीय क्षेत्र के अंतर्गत आता है. अमित शाह गुजरात की गांधीनगर सीट से मैदान में है, जहां से अभी तक भाजपा के वरिष्ठ नेता लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी चुनाव लड़ा करते थे. वोट डालने के बाद शाह ने लोगों ने बड़ी संख्या में मतदान करने की अपील की. पहली बार लोक सभा चुनाव लड़ रहे शाह ने कहा, 'आपका हर एक वोट देश को आगे ले जा सकता है, यह देश को सुरक्षित कर सकता है और देश को विकास की राह पर आगे ले जा सकता है.' वोट डालने के बाद भाजपा नेता ने मतदान केन्द्र के पास स्थित कामेश्वर महादेव मंदिर में प्रार्थना की. गुजरात की सभी 26 लोकसभा सीटों के लिए एकसाथ मंगलवार को मतदान हो रहा है.

Apr 23, 2019
10:26 (IST)
केरल: कांग्रेस के दिग्गज नेता और तिरुअनंतपुरम से उम्मीदवार शशि थरूर ने वोट डाला.
Apr 23, 2019
10:25 (IST)
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: बिहार में सुबह 10 बजे तक 13.5 फीसदी मतदान
Apr 23, 2019
10:21 (IST)
जम्मू-कश्मीर: अनंतनाग में वोटिंग जारी.
Apr 23, 2019
10:07 (IST)
ओडिशा के मुख्यमंत्री नवीन पटनायक ने वोट डाला.
Apr 23, 2019
09:45 (IST)
लोकसभा चुनाव 2019: सुबह 9 बजे तक मतदान फीसदी
असम- 12.36 फीसदी
बिहार-12.60 फीसदी
गोवा- 2.29 फीसदी
जम्मू-कश्मीर- 0 फीसदी
कर्नाटक- 1.56 फीसदी
केरल- 2.48 फीसदी
महाराष्ट्र- 0.99 फीसदी
ओडिशा- 1.32 फीसदी
त्रिपुरा- 1.56 फीसदी
उत्तर प्रदेश- 6.84 फीसदी
पश्चिम बंगाल- 10.97 फीसदी
छत्तीसगढ़- 2.24 फीसदी
दादर और नागर हवेली- 0 फीसदी
दमन और  दीव- 5.83 फीसदी
Apr 23, 2019
09:40 (IST)
गुजरात: बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह ने पत्नी सोनल शाह के साथ अहमदाबाद के नरनपुरा में वोट डाला.
Apr 23, 2019
09:39 (IST)
ओडिशा: केंद्रीय मंत्री धर्मेंद्र प्रधान ने वोट डाला.
Apr 23, 2019
09:38 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल: मालदा में 87 साल की मां को गोद में उठाकर शख्स ने वोट डलवाया.
Apr 23, 2019
09:32 (IST)
भुवनेश्वर में दिव्यांग ने डाला वोट.
Apr 23, 2019
09:32 (IST)
बिहार में सुबह 9 बजे तक 9.35 फीसदी मतदान.
Apr 23, 2019
09:13 (IST)
गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रुपाणी और उनकी पत्नी अंजली ने वोट डाला.
Apr 23, 2019
09:11 (IST)
ओडिशा: पूर्व आईएएस अधिकारी और भुवनेश्वर से बीजेपी उम्मीदवार अपराजिता सारंग ने वोट डाला. वह बीजेडी कैंडिडेट और पूर्व आईपीएस अधिकारी अरुप पटनाय के खिलाफ मैदान में हैं.
Apr 23, 2019
09:00 (IST)
बिहार में तीसरे चरण के चुनाव में अब तक 4.5 फीसदी वोटिंग.
Apr 23, 2019
08:53 (IST)
वोट डालने के बाद बोले पीएम मोदी: आतंकवाद की शक्ति IED है और लोकतंत्र की शक्ति 'वोटर ID'

पीएम मोदी ने अहमदाबाद में वोट डालने के बाद कहा कि मुझे भी आज मेरा कर्तव्य निभाने का मौका मिला. गुजरात से इस महान लोकतंत्र के पर्व में सक्रिय भागीदारी करने का अवसर मिला. जैसे कुंभ के मेले में स्नान कर के एक पवित्रता का आनंद आता है, वैसे ही लोकतंत्र के इस महान पर्व में मतदान कर मैं पवित्रता की अनुभूति करता हूं. मैं देश के सभी भाईयों बहनों से आग्रह करूंगा कि अभी लोकतंत्र के इस पर्व में जहां- जहां वोटिंग बाकी है, वहां जमकर वोटिंग करें. आपको जहां वोट डालना है, डालें. आज पहली बार जो लोकसभा के लिए मतदान करने जा रहे हैं, वैसे सभी युवा मतदाताओं को इस लोकतंत्र के पर्व में देश में सक्रिय भागीदारी के लिए शुभकामनाएं देता हूं. जो पहली बार वोट देने जा रहे हैं, यह सदी उनकी सदी है. अपने भविष्य को बेहतर बनाने के लिए उन्हें मतदान करें. सभी शत प्रतिशत मतदान करें. 

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत के लोकतंत्र की ताकत है. लोकतंत्र का महत्व क्या है, दुनिया के सामने उदाहरण के साथ हम प्रस्तुत करते हैं. पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि आतंकवाद का शस्त्र आईईडी होता है, लोकतंत्र का शस्त्र और शक्ति वोट आईडी होती है. वोटर आईडी कार्ड की शक्ति आईडी से भी बहुत ज्यादा है. दूसरे चरण में जिस तरह से भारी वोटिंग हुई है, उसके लिए मैं आभार व्यक्त करता हूं. मैं सभी पत्रकारों के उत्तम स्वास्थ्य के लिए भी अभिनंदन करता हूं. क्योंकि आपने इस गर्मी में बिना थके काम किया है. 
Apr 23, 2019
08:29 (IST)
पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने अहमदाबाद में निशान स्कूल पोलिंग बूथ पर वोट डाला. इससे पहले वह अपनी मां से मिले और उनसे आशीर्वाद लिया.
Apr 23, 2019
08:22 (IST)
गुजरात: पीएम मोदी अहमदाबाद के रानीप में निशान सेंकेंड्री स्कूल में वोट डालने पहुंचे. बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह भी हैं मौजूद.
Apr 23, 2019
08:21 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र: 93 साल के प्रभाकर भिड़े और 88 सालकी सुशीला भिड़े ने पुणे के मयूर कॉलोनी में वोट डाला.
Apr 23, 2019
08:16 (IST)
यूपी के रामपुर में सुबह से अब तक 20 से ज़्यादा ईवीएम ख़राब होने की शिक़ायतें आई हैं.

Apr 23, 2019
08:15 (IST)
पीएम मोदी अपनी मां से मिले और उनसे आशीर्वाद लिया.
Apr 23, 2019
07:59 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने मंगलवार की सुबह एक ट्वीट कर मतदाताओं को अधिक से अधिक वोट डालने की अपील की.
Apr 23, 2019
07:58 (IST)
गुजरात: पीएम मोदी गांधीनगर में अपनी मां से मिले. अहमदाबाद में कुछ ही देर में वह वोट डालेंगे.
Apr 23, 2019
07:56 (IST)
केरल: सीएम पी. विजयन ने वोड डाला.
Apr 23, 2019
07:50 (IST)
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गांधीनगर में लोगों से मिल रहे हैं. कुछ ही देर में वह अहमदाबाद में वोट डालेंगे.
Apr 23, 2019
07:48 (IST)
गुजरात: बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह अहमदाबाद में निशान सेकेंड्री स्कूल पहुंच चुके हैं. कुछ ही देर में वह वोट डालेंगे. बता दें कि वह गांधीनगर से बीजेपी के उम्मीदवार हैं.
Apr 23, 2019
07:46 (IST)
बिहार के सुपौल में वोट डालने के लिए कतार में खड़े मतदाता. 
Apr 23, 2019
07:43 (IST)
गुजरात: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी गांधीनगर पहुंचे. अहमदाबाद में कुछ ही देर में डालेंगे वोट.
Apr 23, 2019
07:42 (IST)
कर्नाटक: शिकारीपुरा में शिमोगा से भाजपा सांसद बीवाई राघवेंद्र ने वोट डाला. तीसरे चरण का हो रहा है चुनाव.
Apr 23, 2019
07:41 (IST)
पश्चिम बंगाल की पांच लोकसभा सीटों पर होने वाले मतदान के लिए कतार में खड़े मतदाता.
Apr 23, 2019
07:40 (IST)
असम: वोट डालने के लिए कतार में खड़े मतदाता
Apr 23, 2019
07:31 (IST)
लोकसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण में पीएम मोदी और अमित शाह भी वोट डालेंगे. 
Apr 23, 2019
07:20 (IST)
इन राज्यों में आज हो रही है तीसरे चरण के लिए वोटिंग:
लोकसभा चुनाव के तीसरे चरण में मतदान करने वाले राज्य: उत्तर प्रदेश, त्रिपुरा, केरल, महाराष्ट्र, कर्नाटक, छत्तीसगढ़, ओडिशा, गुजरात, पश्चिम बंगाल, बिहार, असम, गोवा, जम्मू और कश्मीर और केंद्र शासित प्रदेश दमन और दीव और दादरा हैं और नगर हवेली.

Apr 23, 2019
06:44 (IST)
गुजरात : बड़ोदरा में बूथ संख्या 162 पर तैयारी जारी है. 7 बजे से डाले जाएंगे वोट.
Apr 23, 2019
06:43 (IST)
केरल में वोटिंग के लिए तैयारी जारी...
Apr 23, 2019
06:43 (IST)
केरल: केरल के कन्नुर में वोटिंग के लिए तैयारी जारी है. यहां भी वोट 7 बजे से डाले जाएंगे.
Apr 23, 2019
06:42 (IST)
कर्नाटक: गुलबर्ग लोकसभा क्षेत्र में बूथ संख्या 175 और 181 पर वोटिंग के लिए तैयारी चल रही है. सुबह 7 बजे से वोटिंग शुरू होगी.
Apr 23, 2019
06:40 (IST)
महाराष्ट्र: बारामती लोकसभा क्षेत्र के पोलिंग स्टेशन 135 पर तैयारी जारी है. 7 बजे से शुरू होगा मतदान.
Apr 23, 2019
06:39 (IST)
छत्तीसगढ़: रायपुर में पोलिंग स्टेशन संख्या 196 और 196 पर तीसरे फेज की वोटिंग के लिये तैयारी जारी है. वोटिंग सुबह 7 बजे से शुरू होगी.
Apr 23, 2019
06:38 (IST)
यूपी: सैफई में मैनपुर लोकसभा क्षेत्र की बूथ संख्या 226, 227, 228 और 229 पर वोटिंग के लिए तैयारी जारी है. तीसरे चरण की वोटिंग सुबह 7 बजे से शुरू होगी.
Apr 23, 2019
06:36 (IST)
हिमाचल के गांव में चुनाव का बहिष्कार: 
हिमाचल प्रदेश: नौरा पंचायत के लहरू टिका गांव के लोगों ने चुनाव के बहिष्कार करने का फैसला किया है. उनका कहना है कि उनके गांव में जब तक सड़क नहीं बनेगी, तब तक वे मतदान नहीं करेंगे.
