Lok Sabha Elections Phase 3 2019 Live Updates: 117 सीटों पर जारी वोटिंग के बीच पश्चिम बंगाल में हिंसा, देसी बम के हमले में तीन टीएमसी कार्यकर्ता घायल

लोकसभा चुनाव (General Elections 2019) के तीसरे चरण के तहत मंगलवार को देशभर में 117 सीटों पर मतदान जारी है, जिसमें गुजरात और केरल की सभी सीटें शामिल हैं. 13 राज्यों और 2 केंद्रशासित प्रदेशों की इन 117 सीटों में 2014 के चुनाव में भाजपा और उसके सहयोगी दलों ने 66 सीटें जीती थीं. वहीं कांग्रेस और उसके सहयोगियों ने 27 पर जीत हासिल की. बाकी सीटें अन्य विपक्षी दलों और निर्दलियों के खातों में गयीं. इस चरण में गुजरात की सभी 26 और केरल की सभी 20 सीटों के साथ असम की चार, बिहार की पांच, छत्तीसगढ़ की सात, कर्नाटक तथा महाराष्ट्र में 14-14, ओडिशा की छह, उत्तर प्रदेश की 10, पश्चिम बंगाल की पांच, गोवा की दो और दादर नगर हवेली, दमन दीव तथा त्रिपुरा की एक-एक सीट शामिल हैं. तीसरे चरण के मतदान में करीब 18.56 करोड़ मतदाता अपना वोट डाल सकते हैं. चुनाव आयोग ने इसके लिए 2.10 लाख मतदान केंद्र बनाये हैं और सुरक्षा के पुख्ता इंतजाम किये गये हैं. इस चरण में भाजपा अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी और कई केंद्रीय मंत्रियों की किस्मत भी दांव पर लगी है. अमित शाह जहां गुजरात के गांधीनगर से मैदान में हैं. तो वहीं इस चरण में राहुल गांधी केरल की वायनाड सीट से अपनी किस्मत आजमा रहे हैं.
Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: Jo chitra mere saamne hai, iss desh mein kisi ek party ki satta ab nahi aayegi. satta aayegi NDA ki, hum sab NDA ke allies hain aur NDA ki sarkar banne ja rahi hai. pic.twitter.com/9FPeAumKKD- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
West Bengal: Three TMC workers injured after a crude bomb was hurled at them. The incident took place in Domkal municipality in Murshidabad pic.twitter.com/zHlVechLCz- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Kerala: Senior Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram candidate Shashi Tharoor casts his vote at a polling booth in the city. He is up against BJP's Kummanam Rajasekaran and LDF's C Divakaran. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/zJwnJ3nALC- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Polling percentage at 10 AM:- Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar (@CEOBihar) April 23, 2019
3rd phase #LokSabhaElections2019 #Jhanjharpur- 15.47%#Supaul- 11.5%#Araria- 14.60%#Madhepura- 14%#Khagaria- 12%
Total - 13.51%@ECISVEEP@SpokespersonECI@PIB_India@DDNewsLive@airnewsalerts
Jammu & Kashmir: Voting underway at polling booth in Government Higher Senior Secondary School in Khanabal in Anantnag. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/9um9BNNOB9- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Chief Minister of Odisha Naveen Patnaik casts his vote at a polling booth in Bhubaneswar. #LokSabhaElections2019#OdishaElections2019pic.twitter.com/DzBcLHFVZa- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Gujarat: BJP President Amit Shah and his wife Sonal Shah cast their votes at polling booth in Naranpura Sub-Zonal office in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/0lNdyv0XDp- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Odisha: Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan casts his vote at a polling booth in Talcher. #OdishaElections2019#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/2d7PeX1Hx4- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
West Bengal: Man carries his 87-year mother to polling booth in Kotwali Primary Junior Basic School, in Malda #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/qYJ17Hj240- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Odisha: A specially-abled person casts his vote at polling booth in Government Primary School, IRC village, Bhubaneswar. #OdishaElections2019#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/Da67OaPN7c- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Polling percentage at 9 AM:- Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar (@CEOBihar) April 23, 2019
3rd phase #LokSabhaElections2019 #Jhanjharpur- 11.5%#Supaul- 8.3%#Araria- 10%#Madhepura- 8.75%#Khagaria- 8%
Total - 9.35%@ECISVEEP@SpokespersonECI@PIB_India@DDNewsLive@airnewsalertspic.twitter.com/MEEz3XCM6R
Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and wife Anjali cast their vote at a polling booth in Anil Gyan Mandir school in Rajkot #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/miLteXNl9X- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Odisha: Former IAS officer and BJP MP candidate from Bhubaneswar, Aparajita Sarangi casts her vote at polling booth in Government Primary School, IRC village, Bhubaneswar; She is up against former IPS officer and BJD candidate Arup Patnaik pic.twitter.com/ANXxRskUYJ- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Polling percentage at 8 AM:- Chief Electoral Officer, Bihar (@CEOBihar) April 23, 2019
3rd phase #LokSabhaElections2019 #Jhanjharpur- 4.5%#Supaul- 4%#Araria- 3%#Madhepura- 5%#Khagaria- 5%@ECISVEEP@SpokespersonECI@PIB_India@DDNewsLive@airnewsalertspic.twitter.com/940Z5McSv0
PM Narendra Modi casts his vote at a polling booth in Ranip,Ahmedabad #Gujarat#LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/qOfJW7uRZC- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to cast his vote at polling booth in Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad; BJP President Amit Shah also present pic.twitter.com/wu3Y5EopRF- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Maharashtra: A senior citizen couple, 93-year-old Prabhakar Bhide and 88-year-old Sushila Bhide cast their votes at a polling booth in Pune's Mayur colony. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/4xT4Qoo8LR- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi meets his mother Heeraben Modi at her residence in Gandhinagar and takes her blessings. #Gujaratpic.twitter.com/uRGsGX0fcw- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Urging all those voting in today's Third Phase of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections to do so in record numbers. Your vote is precious and will shape the direction our nation takes in the years to come.- Chowkidar Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 23, 2019
I'll be voting in Ahmedabad in a short while from now.
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi met his mother at her residence in Gandhinagar today. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. pic.twitter.com/CUncTSpBTt- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Kerala: CM P. Vijayan queues up to casts his vote at polling booth in RC Amala Basic UP School in Pinarayi in Kannur district. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/LLydBK4FcN- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets people outside his mother's residence in Gandhinagar. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. pic.twitter.com/HhjPyB1c5F- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Gujarat: BJP President and party's candidate from Gandhinagar Parliamentary constituency Amit Shah, near the polling booth at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ranip, Ahmedabad. PM Narendra Modi will cast his vote at the polling booth, shortly. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/rSn96OTbiJ- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Bihar: Visuals from polling booth number 151 in Supaul parliamentary constituency where voting is yet to begin, currently mock poll is underway at the polling booth after a faulty EVM was replaced pic.twitter.com/GupGE3i8Pc- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Gujarat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at his mother's residence in Gandhinagar. He will cast his vote in Ahmedabad, shortly. pic.twitter.com/Ik9cDksSr4- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Karnataka: BJP MP candidate from Shimoga BY Raghvendra casts his vote at a polling booth in Shikaripura, in the third phase of general elections. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/3xzRKu44C4- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
West Bengal: Voters queue outside polling booth in Kotwali Junior Basic School, in Malda; 5 Lok Sabha constituencies in the state are voting in the third phase of general elections today pic.twitter.com/MQpWKd8Hz7- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Assam: People queue up outside polling station number 224 in Dhubri to cast their votes. Four parliamentary constituencies of the state are undergoing polling today. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/7Og1xC7qWV- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Gujarat: Visuals of preparation from polling booth number 162 in Sayajigunj of Vadodara. Voting for the third phase of elections begins at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/TyqtOi4Zj7- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Kerala: Visuals from polling booths 17, 18, 19 and 42 in Kochi, ahead of the third phase of elections. Voting begins at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/xv2pg2VMPQ- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Kerala: Visuals from polling booth number 161 in Pinarayi, Kannur as preparations are underway ahead of the third phase of elections. Voting begins at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/CyP7eC8tlq- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Karnataka: Preparations are underway at polling station number 175 and 181 in Gulbarga Lok Sabha constituency. Voting for the third phase of elections will begin at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/GZN9PpWBVH- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Maharashtra: Visuals of preparation from polling station number 135 in Baramati Lok Sabha constituency. Voting for the third phase of elections will begin at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/zbljviQpFY- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Chhattisgarh: Preparations are underway at polling station number 195 and 196 in Raipur. Voting for the third phase of elections will begin at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/2hkLn01nMD- ANI (@ANI) April 23, 2019
Saifai: Visuals of preparation from polling station number 226, 227, 228 and 229 of Mainpuri Parliamentary constituency. Voting for the third phase of elections will begin at 7 AM today. #LokSabhaElections2019pic.twitter.com/ABW7ElyEhG- ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) April 23, 2019
Himachal: Residents of Laharu Teeka village of Naura panchayat say they've decided to boycott elections unless roads in their village are built; say, "Everyone asks for votes but no one does anything for construction of roads. We'll boycott elections until roads are built" (22.4) pic.twitter.com/a8KA9EaCff- ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2019
