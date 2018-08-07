NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

Karunanidhi Death : पीएम मोदी ने कहा, आम जन में गहरी पैठ रखने वाले नेता को खो दिया

पीएम मोदी ने कई ट्वीट करके शोक जताया. कहा कि कलईनार करुणानिधि देश के साथ अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए भी समर्पित थे.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
Karunanidhi Death : पीएम मोदी ने कहा, आम जन में गहरी पैठ रखने वाले नेता को खो दिया

एम करुणानिधि के साथ पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो).

नई दिल्ली: द्रमुक अध्यक्ष एम करुणानिधि का लंबी बीमारी के बाद मंगलवार की शाम को चेन्नई के एक अस्पताल में निधन हो गया. उनके निधन पर तमिलनाडु में शोक की लहर छा गई है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एम करुणानिधि के निधन पर दुख जताया. उन्होंने कई ट्वीट करके दिग्गज नेता को याद किया और श्रद्धांजलि दी.

टिप्पणियां
पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया- कलईनार करुणानिधि का निधन गहरा दुख देने वाला है. वे भारत के एक वरिष्ठ नेता थे.
पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया कि हमने आम जन में गहरी पैठ रखने वाले नेता को खो दिया. शानदार विचारक, समग्र लेखक और एक मजबूत व्यक्ति जिसका जीवन गरीबों और हाशिए पर पड़े लोगों के कल्याण के लिए समर्पित था.
  पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि कलईनार करुणानिधि देश के साथ अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए भी समर्पित थे. वे तमिलों के कल्याण के साथ-साथ यह भी सुनिश्चित करते थे कि तमिलनाडु की आवाज प्रभावी बने और सुनी जाए.   
  मोदी ने कहा कि मुझे कई मौकों पर करुणानिधि से बातचीत के मौके मिले. उनकी नीतियों के बारे में समझ और समाज कल्याण के प्रति जोर अलग से दिखाई देता था. वे लोकतांत्रिक आदर्शों के प्रति ईमानदारी से प्रतिबद्ध थे. आपातकाल के दिनों में उनका मजबूत विरोध हमेशा याद किया जाएगा.
    पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि करुणानिधि का परिवार और करुणानिधि जी के अनगिनत समर्थक गहरे शोक में हैं. भारत और विशेष रूप से तमिलनाडु में उन्हें उन्हें बहुत याद किया जाएग. उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले.


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने एनआरसी के अध्यक्ष को लगाई फटकार, कहा- आपको जेल क्यों न भेजा जाए?
M Karunanidhi Died

Advertisement

 
 
 