Karunanidhi Death : पीएम मोदी ने कहा, आम जन में गहरी पैठ रखने वाले नेता को खो दिया

Deeply saddened by the passing away of Kalaignar Karunanidhi. He was one of the senior most leaders of India.

Advertisement

We have lost a deep-rooted mass leader, prolific thinker, accomplished writer and a stalwart whose life was devoted to the welfare of the poor and the marginalised. pic.twitter.com/jOZ3BOIZMj — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

Kalaignar Karunanidhi stood for regional aspirations as well as national progress. He was steadfastly committed to the welfare of Tamils and ensured that Tamil Nadu’s voice was effectively heard. pic.twitter.com/l7ypa1HJNC — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

I have had the opportunity of interacting with Karunanidhi Ji on several occasions. His understanding of policy and emphasis on social welfare stood out. Firmly committed to democratic ideals, his strong opposition to the Emergency will always be remembered. pic.twitter.com/cbMiMPRy7l — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7ZZQi9VEkm — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 7, 2018

द्रमुक अध्यक्ष एम करुणानिधि का लंबी बीमारी के बाद मंगलवार की शाम को चेन्नई के एक अस्पताल में निधन हो गया. उनके निधन पर तमिलनाडु में शोक की लहर छा गई है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एम करुणानिधि के निधन पर दुख जताया. उन्होंने कई ट्वीट करके दिग्गज नेता को याद किया और श्रद्धांजलि दी. पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया- कलईनार करुणानिधि का निधन गहरा दुख देने वाला है. वे भारत के एक वरिष्ठ नेता थे.पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट किया कि हमने आम जन में गहरी पैठ रखने वाले नेता को खो दिया. शानदार विचारक, समग्र लेखक और एक मजबूत व्यक्ति जिसका जीवन गरीबों और हाशिए पर पड़े लोगों के कल्याण के लिए समर्पित था.पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि कलईनार करुणानिधि देश के साथ अपने क्षेत्र के विकास के लिए भी समर्पित थे. वे तमिलों के कल्याण के साथ-साथ यह भी सुनिश्चित करते थे कि तमिलनाडु की आवाज प्रभावी बने और सुनी जाए.मोदी ने कहा कि मुझे कई मौकों पर करुणानिधि से बातचीत के मौके मिले. उनकी नीतियों के बारे में समझ और समाज कल्याण के प्रति जोर अलग से दिखाई देता था. वे लोकतांत्रिक आदर्शों के प्रति ईमानदारी से प्रतिबद्ध थे. आपातकाल के दिनों में उनका मजबूत विरोध हमेशा याद किया जाएगा.पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि करुणानिधि का परिवार और करुणानिधि जी के अनगिनत समर्थक गहरे शोक में हैं. भारत और विशेष रूप से तमिलनाडु में उन्हें उन्हें बहुत याद किया जाएग. उनकी आत्मा को शांति मिले.