ममता बनर्जी ने नोटबंदी को घोटाला बताया, बोलीं- इसने अर्थव्यवस्था और लाखों जिंदगियों को किया बर्बाद

नोटबंदी के दो साल पूरे होने के मौके पर विपक्ष पूरी तरह से हमलावर दिख रहा है. पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने 2016 में हुई नोटबंदी को लेकर सरकार पर हमला किया है.

,
ममता बनर्जी ने नोटबंदी को घोटाला बताया, बोलीं- इसने अर्थव्यवस्था और लाखों जिंदगियों को किया बर्बाद

नोटबंदी पर ममता बनर्जी ने मोदी सरकार पर बोला हमला (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: नोटबंदी के दो साल पूरे होने के मौके पर विपक्ष पूरी तरह से हमलावर दिख रहा है. पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने 2016 में हुई नोटबंदी की घोषणा के बृहस्पतिवार को दो वर्ष पूरे होने पर सरकार पर निशाना साधा और इस कदम को ‘विपदा' करार दिया. बता दें कि इससे पहले मनमोहन सिंह ने मोदी सरकार पर निशाना साधा और नोटबंदी को अर्थव्यवस्था की तबाही वाला कदम बताया. साथ ही कहा कि इस फैसले से देश का हर व्यक्ति प्रभावित हुआ, जिसका असर अब भी दिख रहा है.   

मनमोहन सिंह का मोदी सरकार पर हमला: नोटबंदी से अर्थव्यवस्था और समाज को हुई तबाही का असर दिख रहा है

ममता बनर्जी ने कहा कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने दो साल पहले जब इसका ऐलान किया था वह तभी से इसे ‘काला दिन' कहती आ रही हैं. एक ट्वीट में ममता ने कहा, ‘आज नोटबंदी विपदा को दो साल हो गए. मैं ऐसा तब से कह रही हूं, जब से इसकी घोषणा की गई थी.' उन्होंने कहा, ‘प्रतिष्ठित अर्थशास्त्री, आमजन और सभी विशेषज्ञ अब इससे सहमत हैं.' 
 
ममता बनर्जी ने एक और ट्वीट कर कहा कि- सरकार ने बड़े नोटबंदी घोटाले से हमारे देश को धोखा दिया. इसने अर्थव्यवस्था  और लाखों लोगों के जीवन को बर्बाद कर दिया. जिन्होंने ऐसा किया, लोग उन्हें जरूर सजा देंगे.
  इससे पहले मनमोहन सिंह ने एक बयान में भी कहा कि मोदी सरकार को अब ऐसा कोई आर्थिक कदम नहीं उठाना चाहिए जिससे अर्थव्यवस्था के संदर्भ में अनिश्चितता की स्थिति पैदा हो. उन्होंने कहा, ''नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार ने 2016 में त्रुटिपूर्ण ढंग से और सही तरीके से विचार किये बिना नोटबंदी का कदम उठाया था. आज उसके दो साल पूरे हो गए. भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था और समाज के साथ की गई इस तबाही का असर अब सभी के सामने स्पष्ट है.''

नोटबंदी के बचाव में उतरे वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली, बोले- कैश को जब्त करना नहीं बल्कि अर्थव्यवस्था में लाना था मकसद

मनमोहन सिंह ने कहा, ''नोटबंदी से हर व्यक्ति प्रभावित हुआ, चाहे वह किसी भी उम्र का हो, किसी लैंगिक समूह का हो, किसी धर्म का हो, किसी पेशे का हो. हर किसी पर इसका असर पड़ा.'' उन्होंने कहा कि देश के मझोले और छोटे कारोबार अब भी नोटबंदी की मार से उबर नहीं पाए हैं. गौरतलब है कि प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने आठ नवंबर, 2016 को नोटबंदी की घोषणा की जिसके तहत, उन दिनों चल रहे 500 रुपये और एक हजार रुपये के नोट चलन से बाहर हो गए थे. 

दरअसल, नोटबंदी के दो साल पूरे होने के मौके पर कांग्रेस प्रदर्शन करने जा रही है. नोटबंदी से हुई परेशानियों को याद दिलाने के लिए कांग्रेस ने सड़कों पर उतरने का फ़ैसला किया है. नोटबंदी को केन्द्र सरकार की बड़ी नाकामी बताते हुए कांग्रेस 7 चुभते सवालों के साथ 'मोदी जी जवाब दो' का नारा बुलंद करेगी. इसके लिए कांग्रेस ने पार्टी की सभी ज़िला इकाइयों को चिट्ठी भेजी है जिसके मुताबिक 9 नवंबर यानी कल प्रदर्शन की तैयारी है. 
 


