ममता बनर्जी ने नोटबंदी को घोटाला बताया, बोलीं- इसने अर्थव्यवस्था और लाखों जिंदगियों को किया बर्बाद

#DarkDay Today is the second anniversary of #DeMonetisation disaster. From the moment it was announced I said so. Renowned economists, common people and all experts now all agree.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 8, 2018
इससे पहले मनमोहन सिंह ने एक बयान में भी कहा कि मोदी सरकार को अब ऐसा कोई आर्थिक कदम नहीं उठाना चाहिए जिससे अर्थव्यवस्था के संदर्भ में अनिश्चितता की स्थिति पैदा हो. उन्होंने कहा, ''नरेंद्र मोदी सरकार ने 2016 में त्रुटिपूर्ण ढंग से और सही तरीके से विचार किये बिना नोटबंदी का कदम उठाया था. आज उसके दो साल पूरे हो गए. भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था और समाज के साथ की गई इस तबाही का असर अब सभी के सामने स्पष्ट है.''
#DarkDay The government cheated our nation with this big #DeMonetisation scam. It ruined the economy and the lives of millions. People will punish those who did this— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 8, 2018
