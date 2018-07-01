ट्रोल होने के बाद फूटा सुषमा स्वराज का गुस्सा, पूछा यह सवाल...

Friends : I have liked some tweets. This is happening for the last few days. Do you approve of such tweets ? Please RT — Sushma Swaraj (@SushmaSwaraj) June 30, 2018

Your words have given us unbearable pain. Just to share with you, my mother died of cancer in 1993. Sushma was an MP and a former Education Minister. She lived in the hospital for a year. She refused to engage a medical attendant and attended on my dying mother personally. /1 https://t.co/b4iwIUx0SA — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) July 1, 2018

Such was her devotion to the family. As per my father's wish, she lit my father's pyre. We adore her. Please do not use such words for her. We are first generation in law and politics. We pray for nothing more than her life. Pls convey my profound regards to your wife. /2 — Governor Swaraj (@governorswaraj) July 1, 2018

सोशल मीडिया पर 'अपशब्दों' का सामना कर रहीं विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने टि्वटर पर एक सर्वेक्षण शुरू किया है. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया का इस्तेमाल करने वालों से पूछा है कि क्या वे इस तरह की 'ट्रोलिंग' को स्वीकृति देते हैं. शाम तक 11 हजार से अधिक लोगों ने इस सर्वेक्षण में हिस्सा लिया. इसमें 57 प्रतिशत लोगों ने सुषमा का समर्थन किया तो 43 प्रतिशत लोगों ने ट्रोल्स का समर्थन किया.कई दिन तक चली ट्रोलिंग के बाद मामला कल तब आगे बढ़ गया जब सुषमा के पति ने एक टि्वटर यूजर के एक पोस्ट का स्क्रीनशॉट ट्वीट किया जिसमें उनसे कहा गया है कि वह 'उनकी (सुषमा) पिटाई करें और उन्हें मुस्लिम तुष्टीकरण न करने की बात सिखाएं.' अंतरधर्मी दंपति को कथित तौर पर अपमानित करने के मामले में लखनऊ स्थित पासपोर्ट सेवा केंद्र के अधिकारी विकास मिश्रा के तबादले के प्रकरण में अपने खिलाफ किए जा रहे अपमानजनक ट्वीट में से कुछ को सुषमा रीट्वीट कर रही हैं.सुषमा ने बीती रात टि्वटर सर्वेक्षण शुरू किया और लोगों से पूछा कि क्या इस तरह की ट्रोलिंग उचित है. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'मित्रो मैंने कुछ ट्वीट लाइक किए हैं. यह पिछले कुछ दिन से हो रहा है. क्या आप ऐसे ट्वीट को स्वीकृति देते हैं ?'वहीं, अपनी पत्नी पर मुस्लिम तुष्टीकरण का आरोप लगाने वाले व्यक्ति को जवाब देते हुए सुषमा के पति ने कहा कि इस तरह के शब्दों ने उनके परिवार को असहनीय दुख दिया है. सुषमा के पति स्वराज कौशल ने ट्वीट किया, 'आपके शब्दों ने हमें असहनीय दुख दिया है. आपको एक बात बता रहा हूं कि मेरी मां का 1993 में कैंसर से निधन हो गया. सुषमा एक सांसद और पूर्व शिक्षा मंत्री थीं. वह एक साल तक अस्पताल में रहीं. उन्होंने मेडिकल अटेंडेंट लेने से मना कर दिया और मेरी मरती मां की खुद देखभाल की.'

सुषमा को ट्वीट के जरिए निशाना बनाने वाले व्यक्ति को जवाब देते हुए जाने माने वकील ने कहा, 'परिवार के प्रति उनका (सुषमा) इस तरह का समर्पण है. मेरे पिता की इच्छा के अनुरूप उन्होंने (सुषमा) मेरे पिता की चिता को मुखाग्नि दी. कृपया उनके लिए इस तरह के शब्दों का इस्तेमाल न करें. हम कानून और राजनीति में पहली पीढ़ी हैं. हम उनके जीवन से ज्यादा किसी और चीज के लिए प्रार्थना नहीं करते. कृपया अपनी पत्नी को मेरी ओर से अगाध सम्मान से अवगत कराएं.' विदेश मंत्री ने भी उस व्यक्ति के कुछ ट्वीट को री-ट्वीट किया था.