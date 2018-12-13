NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

मेघालय हाईकोर्ट के जज ने कहा- भारत को 'हिंदू राष्ट्र' होना चाहिए था तो मचा सियासी घमासान, जानें- किस नेता ने क्या कहा

जज ने कहा था कि भारत को बंटवारे के वक्त हिंदू राष्ट्र घोषित कर देना चाहिए था. साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि भारत को इस्लामिक राष्ट्र बनने से रोकना चाहिए.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
मेघालय हाईकोर्ट के जज ने कहा- भारत को 'हिंदू राष्ट्र' होना चाहिए था तो मचा सियासी घमासान, जानें- किस नेता ने क्या कहा

जज की टिप्पणी के बाद घमासान मच गया है.

नई दिल्ली: मेघालय उच्च न्यायालय के जस्टिस एस आर सेन ने एक मामले पर फैसला देते हुए टिप्पणी की है कि 'भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र' होना चाहिए था. जज के इस फैसले के बाद सियासी गलियारे में हलचल मच गई है. जज ने कहा था कि भारत को बंटवारे के वक्त हिंदू राष्ट्र घोषित कर देना चाहिए था. साथ ही उन्होंने कहा कि भारत को इस्लामिक राष्ट्र बनने से रोकना चाहिए. इसके बाद कई दलों के नेताओं कि टिप्पणी आई है. जस्टिस सेन की इस टिप्पणी पर असदुद्दीन ओवैसी ने ट्वीट करके निशाना साधा है तो राज्यसभा सांसद राकेश सिन्हा ने ओवैसी पर सवाल उठाए हैं

ओवैसी ने ट्वीट करते हुए कहा, 'उनका एक ही काम था कि जिस संविधान के जरिए वे जज बने हैं उसे पढ़ें. लेकिन उन्होंने मित्रों के लिए गाना गाने का रास्ता चुना. यह फैसला कानून और संविधान विशेषज्ञ द्वारा लिखे गए किसी कागजात के बजाय व्हॉट्सऐप पर भेजे गए किसी मैसेज जैसा लग रहा है.' ओवैसी के ट्वीट पर आरएसएस प्रचारक और राज्यसभा सांसद राकेश सिन्हा ने उन पर निशाना साधा. उन्होंने कहा, 'ओवैसी भारत में आईएसआईएस के पोस्टल एड्रेस हैं. वो सॉफ्ट तरीक से आईएसआईएस की विचारधारा से ताल्लुक रखते हैं. ओवैसी देश में धर्म के आधार पर ध्रुवीकरण करने के सबसे बड़े एजेंट साबित हो रहे हैं.'

नालासोपारा हथियार मामले के आरोपी बना रहे थे आतंकी गिरोह, भारत को हिन्दू राष्ट्र बनाने की चल रही थी साजिश
वहीं अन्य राज्यसभा सांसद केटीएस तुलसी ने इस पर कहा, 'संविधान की प्रस्तावना में लिखा है कि 'भारत एक धर्मनिरपेक्ष राष्ट्र' है. ये जज के लिए जो आचार संहिता है, उसका उल्लंघन है. जज को ऐसा राजनीतिक बयान देने से बचना चाहिए था.' एनसीपी नेता माजिद मेनन ने कहा, 'संविधान के खिलाफ फैसला देने वाले मेघालय हाईकोर्ट के जज को तुरंत हटाया जाना चाहिए. उनसे इस्तीफा लिया जाए. जज ने संविधान के खिलाफ बात की है.'

शशि थरूर बोले- अगर 2019 में बीजेपी जीती, तो भारत 'हिंदू पाकिस्तान' बन जाएगा, संबित ने हमला बोला

इनके अलावा शिवसेना नेता संजय राउत ने कहा, 'मैं मानता हूं कि इस देश की भावना है कि हिंदू राष्ट्र बने. बंटवारा धार्मिक आधार पर हुआ है. जो बचा है वो वो हिंदू राष्ट्र है.'

क्या थी जस्टिस की टिप्पणी
जस्टिस सेन ने टिप्पणी की थी, 'जैसा कि हम सब जानते हैं कि भारत विश्व का सबसे बड़ा देश था. पहले यह पाकिस्तान, बांग्लादेश और अफगानिस्तान में नहीं बंटा हुआ था. पहले ये सब एक ही देश था और इनका नेतृत्व हिंदू साम्राज्य करता था लेकिन फिर भारत में मुगल आए और उन्होंने अलग-अलग हिस्सों पर कब्जा कर लिया और देश पर राज करना शुरू कर दिया. इस दौरान जबरन लोगों का धर्म परिवर्तन करवाया गया.'

योगी सरकार के कृषि मंत्री ने कहा, 'भारत को हिंदू राष्ट्र घोषित करने की मांग अनावश्यक'

इसके साथ ही जस्टिस ने कहा, 'इसके बाद अंग्रेज ईस्ट इंडिया कंपनी के नाम पर भारत आए और राज करना शुरू कर दिया. उन्होंने जब भारत के लोगों पर अत्याचार करना शुरू किया तो स्वतंत्रता आंदोलन शुरू हुआ. साल 1947 में भारत को आजादी मिली और यह दो देशों पाकिस्तान और भारत में बंट गया. पाकिस्तान ने खुद को इस्लामिक देश घोषित कर लिया और भारत का बंटवारा धर्म के नाम पर हुआ है तो इसे हिंदू राष्ट्र घोषित कर देना चाहिए था, लेकिन यह एक धर्मनिरपेक्ष राष्ट्र बना रहा.'

टिप्पणियां
हिंदू राष्ट्र की अवधारणा गलत नहीं : उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ

रणनीति इंट्रो: क्या भारत कभी 'हिंदू पाकिस्तान' बन सकता है?  


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्‍तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.


लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... कांग्रेस इस फार्मूले से कमलनाथ-सिंधिया से लेकर अशोक गहलोत और सचिन पायलट को साधने की तैयारी में ?
Justice SR SenMeghalaya High Cour

Advertisement

 
 
 