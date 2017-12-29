NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
मुंबई के कमला मिल कंपाउंड में आग : पीएम मोदी और राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त की

मुंबई के कमला मिल कंपाउंड में लगी आग की वजह से 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई है. सभी की मौत दम घुटने से हुई है.

मुंबई के कमला मिल कंपाउंड में आग : पीएम मोदी और राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त की

मुंबई के कमला मिल कंपाउंड में आग : पीएम मोदी और राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने गहरी संवेदना व्यक्त की (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: मुंबई के कमला मिल कंपाउंड के मोजोस लाउंज में हुए हादसे पर पीएम मोदी समेत राष्ट्रपति कोविंद ने दुख जताया है. राष्ट्रपति भवन से ट्वीट कर इस हादसे पर दुख जताते कहा गया है कि मुंबई में आग की तकलीफ़देह ख़बर. पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ मेरी सांत्वना और घायलों के जल्द ठीक होने की कामना है. दमकल कर्मियों और राहत अभियान में लगे लोगों के साहसी प्रयासों की सराहना करता हूं.
'आग ने कुछ ही पलों में चपेट में ले लिया, मुझे नहीं पता था कि मैं बच पाउंगी', 10 बड़ी बातें

वहीं, प्रधानमंत्री मोदी के दफ़्तर से ट्वीट कर दुख जताया गया है. कहा गया है कि मुंबई में आग की ख़बर से आहत हूं. दुख की इस घड़ी में पीड़ित परिवारों के साथ मेरी संवेदना है. घायलों के जल्द ठीक होने की कामना करता हूं.
VIDEO- मुंबई में कमला मिल कंपाउंड में आग, कई लोगों की मौत
इस आग की वजह से 14 लोगों की मौत हो गई है. सभी की मौत दम घुटने से हुई है. ये आंकड़ा और बढ़ सकता है. मरने वालों में 11 महिलाएं और 3 पुरुष हैं. ज़्यादातर 22 से 30 साल के लोग हैं. हादसे में 12 से ज़्यादा लोग घायल हुए हैं. केईएम अस्पताल में घायलों को भर्ती कराया गया है, जहां चार की हालत गंभीर बनी हुई है.


