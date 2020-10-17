Navratri 2020: नवरात्रि के पहले दिन भक्तों ने इस तरह किए मां के दर्शन, देखें अलग-अलग शहरों का नज़ारा

दिल्ली के प्रसिद्ध झंडेवालान मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन का नज़ारा.

Delhi: Devotees queue up outside Kalka Ji Temple to offer their prayers on the first day of #Navratri, today. pic.twitter.com/M4xOQzDPra — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

दिल्ली के प्रसिद्ध सिद्धपीठ कालका जी मंदिर में पहुंचे दर्शन के लिए श्रद्धालु.

महाराष्ट्र के मुंबा देवी मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन भक्तों ने किए मां के दर्शन.

Maharashtra: Devotees begin arriving at Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the first day of #Navaratri today. pic.twitter.com/0GOmc0cvvE — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

केरल में सबरीमाला मंदिर भक्तों के लिए फिर से खुला, लोगों ने किए दर्शन.

Kerala: Sabarimala temple reopened for devotees yesterday, months after it was closed in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic.



Only 250 people are allowed for darshan per day and COVID-19 negative certificate, obtained in the last 48 hours, is mandatory for visiting the temple. pic.twitter.com/Jg0o2Jn2vD — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

यूपी के कानपुर में वैभव लक्ष्मी और दुर्गा मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन लोगों ने ऐसे किए दर्शन.

Kanpur: Devotees offer their prayers at city's Vaibhav Lakshmi & Durga temple on the first day of #Navratri, today.



Temple priest Mahant Anand says, "We thank the govt for re-opening the temple. All #COVID19 measures are being taken by us & temple is being sanitised regularly." pic.twitter.com/C2pt5ToRnB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020

नवरात्रि के पहले दिन जम्मू के श्री माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में दर्शन के लिए भक्तों की लाइन.

Jammu & Kashmir: Devotees queue up at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, for 'darshan' on first day of #Navratri



7000 people being allowed to visit the shrine in a day. Their temperature is being checked & all necessary SOPs, in the wake of the pandemic, are being followed. pic.twitter.com/gCBaymBdmo — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

नवरात्रि के पहले दिन गोरखपुर के काली मंदिर का नज़ारा.

Gorakhpur: Devotees offer prayers at Kali Mandir, on the first day of #Navratri today. pic.twitter.com/pvLHzTkNjj — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020

लुधियाना के जगराओं पुल के पास दुर्गा माता के मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन लोगों से ऐसे किए मां के दर्शन.

Punjab: Devotees offer prayers in Ludhiana on the first day of #Navratri.



Visuals from Durga Mata temple near Jagraon bridge in the city. pic.twitter.com/NVbjenlqrS — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

लॉकडाउन के बाद खुला मथुरा का बांके बिहारी मंदिर, नवरात्रि के पहले दिन भक्तों ने ऐसे किए दर्शन.

Mathura: Devotees queue up outside Banke Bihari temple on the 1st day of #Navratri as it reopened today after months of lockdown.



SP City Uday Shankar says, "Entry is allowed from 8.30 am-12 pm & 5.30 pm-9.30 pm, maintaining #COVID19 norms. Prasad, flowers etc. are not allowed" pic.twitter.com/DGofc7HPDT — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020

शिमला के काली बाड़ी मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले मां के दर्शन करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु.

Himachal Pradesh: Devotees offer prayers at Kali Bari temple in Shimla on first day of #Navratri



"This temple is nearly 200-year-old & is often visited by Bengali tourists. But due to #COVID19 & lesser trains, turnout is very poor this year," says Vijay Negi, Local Travel Agent pic.twitter.com/xGx6scL01t — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

गुवाहाटी के कामाख्या मंदिर पहले दिन श्रद्धालुओं ने ऐसे किया दर्शन

Assam: Devotees offer their prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on the first day of #Navratri, following #COVID19 norms pic.twitter.com/iY3cFdKzNL — ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020

कर्नाटक के शिवमोग्गा में चंडिका दुर्गा परमेश्वरी मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन मां के दर्शन करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु.