Navratri 2020: नवरात्रि के पहले दिन भक्तों ने इस तरह किए मां के दर्शन, देखें अलग-अलग शहरों का नज़ारा

Navratri 2020: आज शारदीय नवरात्रि का पहला दिन है. मां दुर्गा के आगमन के इस खास मौके पर देशभर के मंदिरों को एक बार फिर से श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोल दिया गया है. देश के हर राज्य में आज नवरात्रि के पहले दिन मंदिरों में भक्त मां दुर्गा के दर्शन करने पहुंच रहे हैं. कोरोनावायरस के चलते मंदिरों में श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खास इंतज़ाम किए गए हैं. सामाजिक दूरी का भी खास ख्याल रखा जा रहा है. मंदिरों के लिए राज्य सरकारों द्वारा गाइडलाइंस भी जारी की गईं हैं. जिससे लोगों को किसी भी तरह की मुश्किल न हो और लोग अच्छे से दर्शन कर सकें. हम यहां आपको देशभर के मंदिरों से आई कुछ तस्वीरें दिखा रहे है. देखिए किस तरह लोग नवरात्रि के पहले दिन मां के दर्सन करने पहुंच रहे हैं....
दिल्ली के प्रसिद्ध झंडेवालान मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन का नज़ारा.
Delhi: Devotees queue up outside Kalka Ji Temple to offer their prayers on the first day of #Navratri, today. pic.twitter.com/M4xOQzDPra— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020
दिल्ली के प्रसिद्ध सिद्धपीठ कालका जी मंदिर में पहुंचे दर्शन के लिए श्रद्धालु.
Delhi: Devotees queue up outside Kalka Ji Temple to offer their prayers on the first day of #Navratri, today. pic.twitter.com/M4xOQzDPra— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020
महाराष्ट्र के मुंबा देवी मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन भक्तों ने किए मां के दर्शन.
Maharashtra: Devotees begin arriving at Mumba Devi Temple in Mumbai to offer prayers on the first day of #Navaratri today. pic.twitter.com/0GOmc0cvvE— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020
केरल में सबरीमाला मंदिर भक्तों के लिए फिर से खुला, लोगों ने किए दर्शन.
Kerala: Sabarimala temple reopened for devotees yesterday, months after it was closed in the wake of #COVID19 pandemic.— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020
Only 250 people are allowed for darshan per day and COVID-19 negative certificate, obtained in the last 48 hours, is mandatory for visiting the temple. pic.twitter.com/Jg0o2Jn2vD
यूपी के कानपुर में वैभव लक्ष्मी और दुर्गा मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन लोगों ने ऐसे किए दर्शन.
Kanpur: Devotees offer their prayers at city's Vaibhav Lakshmi & Durga temple on the first day of #Navratri, today.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020
Temple priest Mahant Anand says, "We thank the govt for re-opening the temple. All #COVID19 measures are being taken by us & temple is being sanitised regularly." pic.twitter.com/C2pt5ToRnB
नवरात्रि के पहले दिन जम्मू के श्री माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में दर्शन के लिए भक्तों की लाइन.
Jammu & Kashmir: Devotees queue up at Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Katra, for 'darshan' on first day of #Navratri— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020
7000 people being allowed to visit the shrine in a day. Their temperature is being checked & all necessary SOPs, in the wake of the pandemic, are being followed. pic.twitter.com/gCBaymBdmo
नवरात्रि के पहले दिन गोरखपुर के काली मंदिर का नज़ारा.
Gorakhpur: Devotees offer prayers at Kali Mandir, on the first day of #Navratri today. pic.twitter.com/pvLHzTkNjj— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020
लुधियाना के जगराओं पुल के पास दुर्गा माता के मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन लोगों से ऐसे किए मां के दर्शन.
Punjab: Devotees offer prayers in Ludhiana on the first day of #Navratri.— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020
Visuals from Durga Mata temple near Jagraon bridge in the city. pic.twitter.com/NVbjenlqrS
लॉकडाउन के बाद खुला मथुरा का बांके बिहारी मंदिर, नवरात्रि के पहले दिन भक्तों ने ऐसे किए दर्शन.
Mathura: Devotees queue up outside Banke Bihari temple on the 1st day of #Navratri as it reopened today after months of lockdown.— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) October 17, 2020
SP City Uday Shankar says, "Entry is allowed from 8.30 am-12 pm & 5.30 pm-9.30 pm, maintaining #COVID19 norms. Prasad, flowers etc. are not allowed" pic.twitter.com/DGofc7HPDT
शिमला के काली बाड़ी मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले मां के दर्शन करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु.
Himachal Pradesh: Devotees offer prayers at Kali Bari temple in Shimla on first day of #Navratri— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020
"This temple is nearly 200-year-old & is often visited by Bengali tourists. But due to #COVID19 & lesser trains, turnout is very poor this year," says Vijay Negi, Local Travel Agent pic.twitter.com/xGx6scL01t
गुवाहाटी के कामाख्या मंदिर पहले दिन श्रद्धालुओं ने ऐसे किया दर्शन
Assam: Devotees offer their prayers at Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati on the first day of #Navratri, following #COVID19 norms pic.twitter.com/iY3cFdKzNL— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020
कर्नाटक के शिवमोग्गा में चंडिका दुर्गा परमेश्वरी मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन मां के दर्शन करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु.
Karnataka: Navratri celebrations begin at Chandika Durga Parameshwari Temple in Shivamogga.— ANI (@ANI) October 17, 2020
Visuals of devotees offering prayers on the first day of #Navratripic.twitter.com/IN8whh3bj5