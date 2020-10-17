Navratri 2020: नवरात्रि के पहले दिन भक्तों ने इस तरह किए मां के दर्शन, देखें अलग-अलग शहरों का नज़ारा

Navratri 2020: आज शारदीय नवरात्रि का पहला दिन है. मां दुर्गा के आगमन के इस खास मौके पर देशभर के मंदिरों को एक बार फिर से श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोल दिया गया है.

Navratri 2020: नवरात्रि के पहले दिन भक्तों ने इस तरह किए मां के दर्शन, देखें अलग-अलग शहरों का नज़ारा

Navratri 2020: नवरात्रि के पहले दिन भक्तों ने इस तरह किए मां के दर्शन, देखें अलग-अलग शहरों का नज़ारा

Navratri 2020: आज शारदीय नवरात्रि का पहला दिन है. मां दुर्गा के आगमन के इस खास मौके पर देशभर के मंदिरों को एक बार फिर से श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खोल दिया गया है. देश के हर राज्य में आज नवरात्रि के पहले दिन मंदिरों में भक्त मां दुर्गा के दर्शन करने पहुंच रहे हैं. कोरोनावायरस के चलते मंदिरों में श्रद्धालुओं के लिए खास इंतज़ाम किए गए हैं. सामाजिक दूरी का भी खास ख्याल रखा जा रहा है. मंदिरों के लिए राज्य सरकारों द्वारा गाइडलाइंस भी जारी की गईं हैं. जिससे लोगों को किसी भी तरह की मुश्किल न हो और लोग अच्छे से दर्शन कर सकें. हम यहां आपको देशभर के मंदिरों से आई कुछ तस्वीरें दिखा रहे है. देखिए किस तरह लोग नवरात्रि के पहले दिन मां के दर्सन करने पहुंच रहे हैं....

यह भी पढ़ें

दिल्ली के प्रसिद्ध झंडेवालान मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन का नज़ारा.

दिल्ली के प्रसिद्ध सिद्धपीठ कालका जी मंदिर में पहुंचे दर्शन के लिए श्रद्धालु.

महाराष्ट्र के मुंबा देवी मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन भक्तों ने किए मां के दर्शन.

केरल में सबरीमाला मंदिर भक्तों के लिए फिर से खुला, लोगों ने किए दर्शन.

यूपी के कानपुर में वैभव लक्ष्मी और दुर्गा मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन लोगों ने ऐसे किए दर्शन.

नवरात्रि के पहले दिन जम्मू के श्री माता वैष्णो देवी मंदिर में दर्शन के लिए भक्तों की लाइन.

नवरात्रि के पहले दिन गोरखपुर के काली मंदिर का नज़ारा.

लुधियाना के जगराओं पुल के पास दुर्गा माता के मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन लोगों से ऐसे किए मां के दर्शन.

लॉकडाउन के बाद खुला मथुरा का बांके बिहारी मंदिर, नवरात्रि के पहले दिन भक्तों ने ऐसे किए दर्शन.

शिमला के काली बाड़ी मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले मां के दर्शन करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु.

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com

गुवाहाटी के कामाख्या मंदिर पहले दिन श्रद्धालुओं ने ऐसे किया दर्शन

कर्नाटक के शिवमोग्गा में चंडिका दुर्गा परमेश्वरी मंदिर में नवरात्रि के पहले दिन मां के दर्शन करने पहुंचे श्रद्धालु.

Navratrifirst day of navratrishailputri puja
टिप्पणियां

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी के फैलाव पर नज़र रखें, और NDTV.in पर पाएं दुनियाभर से COVID-19 से जुड़ी ताज़ातरीन ख़बरें.

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 