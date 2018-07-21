सरकार को समर्थन देने वाले वाली पार्टियों से पीएम मोदी ने कहा- शुक्रिया

लोकसभा में शुक्रवार को मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ चार साल में लाया गया पहला अविश्वास प्रस्ताव गिर गया. राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (एनडीए) सरकार के खिलाफ टीडीपी और कांग्रेस समेत विभिन्न विपक्षी दलों द्वारा लोकसभा में पेश किया गया अविश्वास प्रस्ताव 126 के मुकाबले 325 मतों से गिर गया.
NDA has the confidence of the Lok Sabha and the 125 crore people of India.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 20, 2018
I thank all the parties that have supported us in the vote today. Our efforts to transform India and fulfil the dreams of our youth continue. Jai Hind!
Advertisement
Advertisement