होम | देश |

सरकार को समर्थन देने वाले वाली पार्टियों से पीएम मोदी ने कहा- शुक्रिया

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव जीतने के तुरंत बाद ट्वीट किया- एनडीए को 125 करोड़ लोगों का विश्वास हासिल है

,
अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर बहस के दौरान लोकसभा में मौजूद पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी.

खास बातें

  1. कहा- हमारा समर्थन करने वाली सभी पार्टियों को मैं धन्यवाद देता हूं
  2. युवाओं के सपनों को पूरा करने का हमारा प्रयास जारी रहेगा
  3. मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ चार साल में लाया गया पहला अविश्वास प्रस्ताव गिरा
नई दिल्ली: अविश्वास प्रस्ताव जीतने के तुरंत बाद शुक्रवार को पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि सत्तारूढ़ एनडीए को लोकसभा और देश की 125 करोड़ जनता का विश्वास हासिल है. उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर सरकार को समर्थन देने वाले सभी दलों को शुक्रिया कहा. 

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, ‘‘ वोट में आज हमारा समर्थन करने वाली सभी पार्टियों को मैं धन्यवाद देता हूं. भारत को बदलने और युवाओं के सपनों को पूरा करने का हमारा प्रयास जारी रहेगा. ’’    
  लोकसभा में शुक्रवार को मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ चार साल में लाया गया पहला अविश्वास प्रस्ताव गिर गया. राष्ट्रीय जनतांत्रिक गठबंधन (एनडीए) सरकार के खिलाफ टीडीपी और कांग्रेस समेत विभिन्न विपक्षी दलों द्वारा लोकसभा में पेश किया गया अविश्वास प्रस्ताव 126 के मुकाबले 325 मतों से गिर गया.

अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर लगभग 12 घंटे की चर्चा के बाद हुए मत-विभाजन में 451 सदस्यों ने हिस्सा लिया जिसमें अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के पक्ष में 126 वोट पड़े जबकि विरोध में 325 मत पड़े. 

VIDEO : पिछली सरकारों ने चुनाव थोपे

तेलुगूदेशम पार्टी (टीडीपी) ने आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने की मांग को लेकर एनडीए सरकार से नाता तोड़ने के बाद उसके खिलाफ यह अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पेश किया था. टीडीपी के श्रीनिवास केसीनेनी द्वारा पेश अविश्वास प्रस्ताव को बुधवार को लोकसभा स्पीकर सुमित्रा महाजन ने स्वीकार कर लिया था. 
(इनपुट भाषा से भी)


