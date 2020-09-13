NEET Exam से जुड़ी हर जानकारी का Live अपडेट: राहुल गांधी ने दी छात्रों को शुभकामनाएं

NEET 2020 Live Updates: Covid-19 महामारी के मद्देनजर कड़े ऐहतियात के बीच आज मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा NEET का आयोजन होगा, जिसमें करीब 16 लाख छात्रों के शामिल होने की उम्मीद है.

NEET 2020 Live Updates: करीब 16 लाख छात्र होंगे शामिल

NEET 2020 Live Updates: Covid-19 महामारी के मद्देनजर कड़े ऐहतियात के बीच आज मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा NEET का आयोजन होगा, जिसमें करीब 16 लाख छात्रों के शामिल होने की उम्मीद है. राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी (NTA) ने सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखने के लिये एग्जाम सेंटर्स की संख्या को मूल योजना के तहत 2546 केंद्रों से बढ़ाकर 3843 केंद्र कर दिया है, वहीं हर कमरे में उम्मीदवारों की संख्या को पूर्व निर्धारित संख्या 24 से घटाकर 12 कर दिया गया है. NEET, पेन और पेपर पर आधारित परीक्षा है जबकि इंजीनियरिंग प्रवेश परीक्षा JEE Mains ऐसी नहीं थी. बताते चलें कि कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के चलते NEET को दो बार पहले टाला जा चुका है, पहले यह परीक्षा 3 मई को होनी थी और फिर बाद में इसे 26 जुलाई के लिये आगे बढ़ा दिया गया था. अब यह परीक्षा आज हो रही है, जानकारी के अनुसार इसके लिए 15.97 लाख छात्रों ने पंजीकरण कराया है. 

Sep 13, 2020 10:59 (IST)
तमिलनाडु में परीक्षा केंद्रों पर छात्रों का पहुंचना शुरू 
देशभर में नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी(NTA) द्वारा आयोजित होने वाली NEET की परीक्षा देने के लिए मदुरै में केंद्रीय विद्यालय, नरिमेडु परीक्षा केंद्र पर छात्र आने शुरू हो गए हैं.
Sep 13, 2020 10:46 (IST)
राहुल गांधी ने परीक्षा में शामिल हो रहे छात्रों को दी शुभकामनाएं
 कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने परीक्षा में शामिल हो रहे छात्रों को शुभकामनाएं दी हैं साथ ही यह भी कहा है कि जो लोग कोरोना और बाढ़ की वजह से परीक्षा नहीं दे पाएं उनके लिए सहानुभूति है.
Sep 13, 2020 10:43 (IST)
परीक्षा केंद्र में कोरोना को लेकर दी गई गाइडलाइन का पालन 
जिन केंद्रों में परीक्षा आयोजित कराई जा रही है वहां पर कोरोना कोल लेकर गाइडलाइन का पूरा पालन किया जा रहा है.
Sep 13, 2020 10:41 (IST)
डरने की जरूरत नहीं है : छात्र 
NEET exam के लिए छात्र परीक्षा केंद्रों पर पहुंचने लगे हैं. यह तस्वीर मायल्पोर की है. एक छात्र ने कहा, डरने की जरूरत नहीं है.
