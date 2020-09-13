NEET Exam से जुड़ी हर जानकारी का Live अपडेट: राहुल गांधी ने दी छात्रों को शुभकामनाएं

NEET 2020 Live Updates: Covid-19 महामारी के मद्देनजर कड़े ऐहतियात के बीच आज मेडिकल प्रवेश परीक्षा NEET का आयोजन होगा, जिसमें करीब 16 लाख छात्रों के शामिल होने की उम्मीद है. राष्ट्रीय परीक्षा एजेंसी (NTA) ने सामाजिक दूरी बनाए रखने के लिये एग्जाम सेंटर्स की संख्या को मूल योजना के तहत 2546 केंद्रों से बढ़ाकर 3843 केंद्र कर दिया है, वहीं हर कमरे में उम्मीदवारों की संख्या को पूर्व निर्धारित संख्या 24 से घटाकर 12 कर दिया गया है. NEET, पेन और पेपर पर आधारित परीक्षा है जबकि इंजीनियरिंग प्रवेश परीक्षा JEE Mains ऐसी नहीं थी. बताते चलें कि कोरोना वायरस के संक्रमण के चलते NEET को दो बार पहले टाला जा चुका है, पहले यह परीक्षा 3 मई को होनी थी और फिर बाद में इसे 26 जुलाई के लिये आगे बढ़ा दिया गया था. अब यह परीक्षा आज हो रही है, जानकारी के अनुसार इसके लिए 15.97 लाख छात्रों ने पंजीकरण कराया है.
तमिलनाडु: आज देशभर में नेशनल टेस्टिंग एजेंसी(NTA) द्वारा आयोजित होने वाली NEET की परीक्षा देने के लिए मदुरै में केंद्रीय विद्यालय, नरिमेडु परीक्षा केंद्र पर छात्र आने शुरू हो गए हैं। pic.twitter.com/B3cdM9WIX0- ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) September 13, 2020
My best wishes to the students appearing for NEET exam and my sympathies to those who couldn't take it due to the Covid pandemic and floods.- Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) September 13, 2020
Wish Modi ji was as concerned about JEE-NEET aspirants & students as he is about his crony capitalist friends.
We're abiding by all COVID-19 guidelines including thermal screening & sanitisation. If any student shows symptoms, they will be taken into isolation centre wherein invigilators will be wearing PPE kits: Dr Pradosh Kumar Adhvaryyu, Director of Siliguri Institute of Technology https://t.co/2Th2Fs6EBI- ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2020
Chennai: Candidates begin arriving at examination centres to write NEET exam (National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test); visuals from Vidya Mandir in Mylapore.- ANI (@ANI) September 13, 2020
A candidate says,"NEET is just an exam.There's nothing to fear about. If not cleared this time,we can reappear next year" pic.twitter.com/IpFRKR4Wc8