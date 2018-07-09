NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
निर्भया गैंगरेप केस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला: दोषियों की याचिका खारिज, फांसी की सजा बरकरार

निर्भया गैंगरेप मामले (2012 Delhi Gang Rape Case)में सुप्रीम कोर्ट चार दोषियों में से तीन की पुनर्विचार याचिका पर आज यानी सोमवार 9 जुलाई को फैसला सुनाया

निर्भया गैंगरेप केस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का बड़ा फैसला: दोषियों की याचिका खारिज, फांसी की सजा बरकरार

Nirbhaya Case में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने याचिका खारिज की

नई दिल्ली: 2012 Delhi Gang Rape Case: निर्भया गैंगरेप मामले (निर्भया कांड) में सुप्रीम कोर्ट चार दोषियों में से तीन की पुनर्विचार याचिका पर आज यानी सोमवार 9 जुलाई को फैसला सुनाया. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तीनों दोषियों की याचिका खारिज कर दी है और अब उनकी फांसी की सजा को उम्र कैद में नहीं बदला जाएगा. यानी सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने उनकी फांसी की सजा को बरकरार रखेगा. बता दें कि  4 मई को निर्भया गैंगरेप मामले (Nirbhaya Rape Case) में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दोषियों की पुनर्विचार याचिका पर फ़ैसला सुरक्षित रख लिया था. सुप्रीम कोर्ट में चीफ जस्टिस दीपक मिश्रा, जस्टिस आर भानुमति और जस्टिस अशोक भूषण की बेंच ने दोषियों विनय, पवन और मुकेश की पुनर्विचार याचिका पर फैसला सुरक्षित रखा था. दोषी अक्षय ने पुनर्विचार याचिका अभी दायर नहीं की है. मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान दोषियों की तरफ से कहा गया कि ये मामला फांसी की सजा का नहीं. वो गरीब पृष्ठभूमि से आए हुए हैं, वो आदतन अपराधी नहीं हैं इसलिए सुधरने का मौका दिया जाए.
 

निर्भया रेप केस पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला LIVE UPDATES:


- निर्भया की मां आशा देवी ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद कहा कि वे नाबालिग नहीं हैं. यह दुख की बात है कि उन्होंने इस तरह के अपराध को अंजाम दिया. यह फैसला कोर्ट के प्रति विश्वास बहाल करता है. हमें न्याय जरूर मिलेगा. 

- निर्भया के पिता बद्रीनाथ ने कहा कि हमें पहले ही पता था कि पुनर्विचार याचिका खारिज होगी. मगर अब क्या? बहुत सारा वक्त बीत चुका है और इस दौरान महिलाओं के प्रति खतरा पहले से ज्यादा बढ़ गया है. मुझे उम्मीद है कि दोषी जल्द ही फांसी पर लटकेंगे.  - सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि इस मामले में अपील के दौरान दोषियों को विस्तार से सुना गया था और वे इस फैसले पर पुनर्विचार के लिये कोई आधार नहीं बता सके.

-सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि जिन मुजरिमों को मौत की सजा सुनाई गई, वे शीर्ष अदालत के निर्णय में कोई भी त्रुटि बताने मे असफल रहे.

- इस मामले में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि पुनर्विचार का कोई आधार नहीं है. 

- सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने तीनों दोषियों की याचिका खारिज कर दी है और अब उनकी फांसी की सजा को उम्र कैद में नहीं बदला जाएगा. यानी फांसी की सजा बरकरार रहेगी. 

- सुप्रीम कोर्ट में फैसला पढ़ा जा रहा है. कुछ देर में फैसला सामने आएगा. 

दिल्ली पुलिस ने इन दलीलों का विरोध किया. कोर्ट ने कहा कि इन दलीलों को पहले ही कोर्ट ठुकरा चुका है. विनय और पवन की ओर से वकील एपी सिंह ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा कि उनकी पृष्ठभूमि और सामाजिक आर्थिक हालात को देखकर सजा कम की जाए. 115 देशों ने मौत की सजा को खत्म कर दिया है. सभ्य समाज में इसका कोई स्थान नहीं. सजाए मौत सिर्फ अपराधी को खत्म करती है अपराध को नहीं. मौत की सजा जीने के अधिकार को छीन लेती है. ये दुर्लभतम से दुर्लभ अपराध की श्रेणी में नहीं आता. एक ही मुख्य गवाह और पारिस्थिजन्य सबूतों के आधार पर मौत की सजा नहीं दी जा सकती.

मिलिए दिल्‍ली पुलिस के 41 कर्मियों की उस टीम से जिसने निर्भया केस की जांच की

वहीं सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि निर्भया मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान हमने हिमालय की तरह धैर्यता रखी थी. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने दोषी मुकेश की पुनर्विचार याचिका पर सुनवाई के दौरान कहा, 'पीड़ित के शरीर पर मुकेश के दांतों के निशान को अनदेखा कैसे कर सकते हैं? सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा कि मुकेश को दोषी डीएनए की जांच, पीड़ित के आखिरी समय के बयान और रिकवरी के आधार पर ठहराया गया है. सुप्रीम कोर्ट में कहा कि अगर आपके अनुसार CRPC 313 के तहत दर्ज बयान को नहीं माना जाए क्योंकि आपके मुताबिक आपने टॉर्चर के बाद बयान दिया और आप दबाव में थे तो ऐसे में फिर देश में कोई भी ट्रायल नहीं चल पाएगा.

मामले की सुनवाई के दौरान दिल्ली पुलिस ने दोषी मुकेश के पुनर्विचार याचिका का विरोध किया. दिल्ली पुलिस ने कहा कि ये मामला पुनर्विचार का बनता ही नहीं है. दिल्ली पुलिस ने कहा कि जो टॉर्चर थ्‍योरी ये कह रहे हैं वो गलत है क्योंकि अगर ऐसा होता तो तिहाड़ जेल प्रसाशन या निचली अदालत को बता सकते थे. लेकिन उन्होंने ऐसा कुछ नहीं किया. दिल्ली पुलिस ने कहा कि इस मामले में कहीं भी मौलिक अधिकारों का उल्‍लंघन नहीं हुआ है. वही दोषी मुकेश की तरफ से कोर्ट में कहा गया कि उन्हें टॉर्चर किया गया. मैंने टॉर्चर को लेकर निचली अदालत, हाई कोर्ट और सुप्रीम कोर्ट में हलफनामा दिया लेकिन उस पर विचार नहीं किया गया.

दोषी मुकेश की तरफ से ये भी कहा गया कि जांच सही से नहीं कि गई, मैं मोके पर नहीं था. सजायाफ्ता मुकेश ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में पुनर्विचार याचिका दाखिल की है. याचिका में फांसी की सजा पर फिर से विचार करने की गुहार लगाई है. याचिका में फांसी पर अंतरिम रोक की मांग भी की गई है. खुली अदालत में पुनर्विचार याचिका पर सुनवाई होगी. दरअसल पांच जजों की संवैधानिक पीठ ने आदेश दिया था कि फांसी की सजा के मामलों में तीन जजों की बेंच सुनवाई करेगी और पुनर्विचार याचिका पर खुली अदालत में सुनवाई होगी.

VIDEO: निर्भया के बाद भी हम कुछ नहीं सीखने को तैयार?

5 मई को दिल्ली ही नहीं बल्कि देश को हिला देने वाले 16 दिसंबर 2012 के दिल्ली गैंगरेप मामले में चार दोषियों की अपील पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने हाईकोर्ट के फैसले पर मुहर लगाते हुए फांसी की सजा को बरकरार रखा था. फैसले के दौरान निर्भया के माता-पिता कोर्ट में मौजूद थे. फैसला सुनकर निर्भया की मां की आंखों में आंसू आ गए थे. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा था - सेक्स और हिंसा की भूख के चलते बड़ी वारदात को अंजाम दिया गया. दोषी अपराध के प्रति आसक्त थे. जैसे अपराध हुआ, ऐसा लगता है अलग दुनिया की कहानी है. जजों के फैसला सुनाने के बाद कोर्ट में तालियां बजी थीं. गैंगरेप के चार दोषियों मुकेश, अक्षय, पवन और विनय को साकेत की फास्ट ट्रैक कोर्ट ने फांसी की सजा सुनाई थी, जिस पर 14 मार्च 2014 को दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट ने भी मुहर लगा दी थी. दोषियों की अपील पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने फांसी की सजा पर रोक लगा दी थी. इसके बाद तीन जजों की बेंच को मामले को भेजा गया और कोर्ट ने केस में मदद के लिए दो एमिक्‍स क्यूरी नियुक्त किए गए थे.


