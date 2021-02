वित्त मंत्री का राहुल गांधी पर निशाना : 'हम दो, हमारे दो' में दामाद की जमीन वापस करने की बात करते तो अच्छा होता

इसके साथ ही उन्होंने कहा, 'हम दो, हमारे दो' में दामाद की जमीन वापस करने की बात करते तो अच्छा होता. लेकिन ऐसा कुछ नहीं बोले.'

Where are the cronies? They're hiding probably in the shadow of that party which has been rejected by the people. The shadows who were invited to even develop a port. They invited, no open tenders, no global tenders: FM Nirmala Sitharaman