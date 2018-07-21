NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
पीएम मोदी के भाषण पर विपक्ष की प्रतिक्रिया : कांग्रेस ने बताया 'ड्रामेबाजी', चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा- पीएम खुद अहंकारी

अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर बहस के दौरान PM मोदी के भाषण को कांग्रेस ने 'ड्रामेबाजी' करार दिया है.

पीएम मोदी के भाषण पर विपक्ष की प्रतिक्रिया : कांग्रेस ने बताया 'ड्रामेबाजी', चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा- पीएम खुद अहंकारी

कांग्रेस ने पीएम मोदी के भाषण को 'ड्रामेबाजी' करार दिया है.

खास बातें

  1. कांग्रेस ने पीएम के भाषण को ड्रामेबाजी करार दिया
  2. कहा- उन्होंने आंध्र प्रदेश के मुद्दे पर कुछ नहीं कहा
  3. वहीं टीडीपी ने भी पीएम मोदी पर बोला हमला
नई दिल्ली : अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर बहस के दौरान PM मोदी के भाषण को कांग्रेस ने 'ड्रामेबाजी' करार दिया है. पार्टी ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी से राफेल डील, नीरव मोदी, समेत अन्य मुद्दों पर सवाल पूछे गए, लेकिन उन्होंने किसी भी सवाल का जवाब नहीं दिया. कांग्रेस नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा कि उनकी स्पीच 'ड्रामेबाजी' थी. उन्होंने आंध्र प्रदेश के लोगों के लिए कुछ नहीं कहा. वह हमें बता रहे थे कि पिछली सरकारों ने क्या नहीं किया और उनकी सरकार ने 4 साल के दौरान क्या-क्या किया है. वहीं कांग्रेस नेता ज्योतिरादित्य सिंधिया ने कहा कि PM मोदी ने अपने 2 घंटे के भाषण के दौरान आम जन से जुड़े किसी भी मुद्दे को नहीं छुआ. बीजेपी जो कह रही है और जो किया है, उसमें बहुत अंतर है.
आंध्र प्रदेश के CM एनचंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी ने हम लोगों को अहंकारी कहा, लेकिन वास्तविकता यह है कि वह खुद अहंकारी हैं. पूरा आंध्र प्रदेश न्याय का इंतजार कर रहा था, लेकिन फिर निराशा हाथ लगी. उनके पास बहुमत था, लेकिन उन्होंने 'नीति' तोड़ी है.एन चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा कि पिछले 4 वर्षों के दौरान मैं 29 बार दिल्ली गया, लेकिन न्याय की जगह वह (पीएम मोदी) मेरे ऊपर यूटर्न का आरोप लगाकर राजनीतिक हमले कर रहे हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि पीएम को गैर जिम्मेदाराना तरीके से बोलते हुए देखकर दुख होता है. केंद्र सरकार हमें नजरअंदाज कर रही है क्योंकि हमारे पास संख्या बल नहीं है. अविश्वास प्रस्ताव लाने वाली तेलुगू देशम पार्टी (टीडीपी) के MP के. श्रीनिवास ने कहा कि, 'मैंने सोचा कि मैं डेढ़ घंटे तक बॉलीवुड की कोई ब्लॉकबस्टर फिल्म देख रहा हूं. मुझे कोई शक नहीं है कि PM दुनिया के सबसे अच्छे एक्टर हैं'. 
टीडीपी के ही MP जयदेव गल्ला ने कहा कि पीएम का यह कहना कि हम यह सब राजनीतिक फायदे के लिए यह सब कर रहे हैं, हास्यास्पद है. आपको बता दें कि मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ विपक्ष द्वारा लाया गया अविश्वास प्रस्ताव (No-confidence motion) कल गिर गया था. अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर लगभग 12 घंटे की चर्चा के बाद हुए मत-विभाजन में 451 सदस्यों ने हिस्सा लिया. जिसमें अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के पक्ष में 126 वोट पड़े जबकि विरोध में 325 मत पड़े. तेलुगूदेशम पार्टी ने आंध्र प्रदेश को विशेष राज्य का दर्जा देने की मांग को लेकर राजग सरकार से अलग होने के बाद उसके खिलाफ यह अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पेश किया था. 

यह भी पढ़ें :  पीएम मोदी ने राहुल गांधी से कहा- हम आपकी आंखों में आंखें कैसे डाल सकते हैं | अविश्वास प्रस्ताव गिरा  

VIDEO: मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ अविश्वास प्रस्ताव गिरा


