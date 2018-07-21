पीएम मोदी के भाषण पर विपक्ष की प्रतिक्रिया : कांग्रेस ने बताया 'ड्रामेबाजी', चंद्रबाबू नायडू ने कहा- पीएम खुद अहंकारी

We posed questions to PM Modi on Rafael deal, Nirav Modi etc but he didn't answer any. His speech was 'dramebaazi.' He didn't say anything for people of Andhra Pradesh. He was telling us what previous govts have done & not what his govt has done in 4 years: M.Kharge, Congress pic.twitter.com/FqW4Xa0p4K— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018
Entire Andhra Pradesh waited for justice, only to be disappointed again. They have majority but they breached "neeti". PM's speech caused much pain: AP CM N Chandrababu Naidu pic.twitter.com/941krW9g9w— ANI (@ANI) July 20, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement