देश

अविश्‍वास प्रस्‍ताव LIVE: मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा, विपक्षी सांसदों को बोलने के लिए काफी कम समय दिया गया, शिवसेना की बैठक शुरू

मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ विपक्ष के पहले अविश्वास प्रस्ताव (No-confidence motion) के लिए सारी तैयारियां पूरी हो गई हैं. बीजेपी चुनावी साल में इसे एक बड़े मौके के तौर पर देख रही है.


संसद के मॉनसून सत्र का तीसरा दिन

खास बातें

  1. बीजेपी चुनावी साल में इसे एक बड़े मौके के तौर पर देख रही है.
  2. लोकसभा में चर्चा की शुरुआत प्रस्ताव लाने वाला मुख्य दल TDP करेगा
  3. आज हमारे संसदीय लोकतंत्र का महत्वपूर्ण दिन है : पीएम मोदी
नई दिल्ली: मोदी सरकार के खिलाफ विपक्ष के पहले अविश्वास प्रस्ताव (No-confidence motion) के लिए सारी तैयारियां पूरी हो गई हैं. बीजेपी चुनावी साल में इसे एक बड़े मौके के तौर पर देख रही है. लोकसभा में चर्चा की शुरुआत प्रस्ताव (No-Trust Motion) लाने वाला मुख्य दल तेलुगु देशम पार्टी (टीडीपी) करेगा और अध्यक्ष ने उसे बोलने के लिए 13 मिनट का समय दिया है. वहीं वोटिंग से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को संसद में सार्थक और बाधा रहित बहस की उम्मीद जताई. मोदी ने सदन में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव पर बहस से पहले कहा, "आज हमारे संसदीय लोकतंत्र का महत्वपूर्ण दिन है. मुझे उम्मीद है कि मेरे साथी सांसद इस अवसर पर सार्थक, विस्तृत और बाधा रहित बहस करेंगे." आपको बता दें कि मुख्य विपक्षी दल कांग्रेस को प्रस्ताव पर अपने विचार रखने के लिए 38 मिनट का समय दिया गया है. अन्य विपक्षी दल अन्नाद्रमुक, तृणमूल कांग्रेस , बीजू जनता दल (बीजद), तेलंगाना राष्ट्र समिति (टीआरएस) को क्रमश: 29 मिनट, 27 मिनट, 15 मिनट और नौ मिनट का समय दिया गया है. सदन में बहुमत वाली सत्तारूढ़ भाजपा को चर्चा में तीन घंटे और 33 मिनट का समय दिया गया है.
 

लोकसभा में अविश्‍वास प्रस्‍ताव पर बहस के LIVE UPDATES


- संसद भवन में शिवसेना की बैठक शुरू, सरकार की समर्थन देने या नहीं देने को लेकर पार्टी करेगी फैसला

- लोकसभा में कांग्रेस संसदीय दल के नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने कहा, विपक्षी सांसदों को बोलने के लिए आवंटित किया गया समय काफी कम है, जो देशभर की समस्याएं उठाने के लिए पर्याप्त नहीं है.

- पीएम मोदी ने अविश्वास प्रस्ताव को लेकर 10:30 बैठक बुलाई. बैठक में अमित शाह, राजनाथ सिंह, सुषमा स्वराज, नितिन गड़करी और अनंत कुमार बैठक में मौजूद रहेंगे.

- बीजेपी की तरफ़ से गृह मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, एमपी बीजेपी के अध्यक्ष राकेश सिंह, किसान मोर्चा अध्यक्ष और यूपी से सांसद वीरेंद्र सिंह मस्त बोलेंगे_

- शिवसेना के नेता संजय राउत ने कहा कि चर्चा 11 बजे से शुरू होगा. शिवसेना के स्टैंड पर पूरे देश की नजर है. हमारी पार्टी सही निर्णय लेगी. साढ़े दस से ग्यारह के बीच में पार्टी के मुखिया खुद पार्टी को अपने निर्णय के बारे में बताएंगे.
 
- पीएम मोदी ने शुक्रवार की सुबह ट्वीट किया, 'हमारे संसदीय लोकतंत्र में आज का दिन अहम है. मुझे यकीन है कि मेरे साथी सांसद सहयोगी इस अवसर पर रहेंगे और एक रचनात्मक, व्यापक और व्यवधान मुक्त बहस सुनिश्चित करेंगे. हम इसके लिए लोगों और हमारे संविधान के निर्माताओं को श्रेय देते हैं. भारत हमें काफी नजदीक से देख रहा होगा.'

 
 




no-confidence motion, No-Trust Motion, PM Modi, Rahul Gandhi, Parliament Monsoon Session 2018

