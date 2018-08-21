NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
RTI में पूछा गया PM का फिटनेस वीडियो बनाने में कितना खर्च आया, यह मिला जवाब...

योग दिवस के एक हफ्ते पहले 13 जून को प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्विटर पर अपना फिटनेस वीडियो पोस्ट किया था, जिसमें वह एक चट्टान पर पीठ के बल व्यायाम करते, नंगे पांव टहलते हुए और योग करते हुए दिख रहे थे.

खास बातें

  1. पीएमओ ने कहा- वीडियो बनाने में कोई खर्च नहीं आया
  2. आरटीआई से मांगी गई थी वीडियो के खर्च की जानकारी
  3. कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर ने कहा था 35 लाख हुए थे खर्च
नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय (पीएमओ) ने एक आरटीआई अर्जी के जवाब में कहा है कि जून में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी का फिटनेस वीडियो बनाने में कोई खर्च नहीं आया था. योग दिवस के एक हफ्ते पहले 13 जून को प्रधानमंत्री ने ट्विटर पर अपना फिटनेस वीडियो पोस्ट किया था, जिसमें वह एक चट्टान पर पीठ के बल व्यायाम करते, नंगे पांव टहलते हुए और योग करते हुए दिख रहे थे. उन्होंने काले रंग की जॉगिंग पोशाक पहन रखी थी. प्रधानमंत्री ने भारतीय क्रिकेट टीम के कप्तान विराट कोहली की एक फिटनेस चुनौती स्वीकार करने के कुछ दिनों बाद यह वीडियो जारी किया था.

यह भी पढ़ें : अशोक गहलोत का तंज, 'देश की आर्थिक सेहत खराब, PM मोदी अपनी फिटनेस दिखा रहे हैं'
 
कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर ने आरोप लगाया था कि इस वीडियो को बनाने के लिए 35 लाख रुपये खर्च किया गया, लेकिन इस दावे को सरकार ने खारिज कर दिया. पीएमओ ने सूचना का अधिकार (आरटीआई) कानून के तहत दी गई एक अर्जी के जवाब में कहा है, 'नरेंद्र मोदी ने जो वीडियो पोस्ट किया था उसे बनाने में कोई खर्च नहीं आया था. वीडियो प्रधानमंत्री आवास में बनाया गया था.'
 
बता दें कि कांग्रेस सांसद ने ट्वीट किया था, 'योग दिवस के मौके पर विज्ञापनों पर 20 करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए गए, प्रधानमंत्री के फिटनेस वीडियो पर 35 लाख रुपये खर्च हुआ. इस सरकार में उम्मीद की जगह हव्वा तैयार किया जाता है. उम्मीदों को इन्होंने बर्बाद कर दिया है.'

VIDEO : पीएम मोदी ने किया विराट कोहली का चैलेंज पूरा


टिप्पणियां
इसने कहा है कि वीडियोग्राफी पीएमओ के कैमरामैन ने की थी और वीडियो के लिए कुछ भी खरीदना नहीं पड़ा था. इस वीडियो में प्रधानमंत्री व्यायाम और योग करते दिख रहे थे, वह काले रंग की एक जॉगिंग पोशाक पहने हुए थे. वह एक संकरे, वृत्ताकार पथ पर टहलने के दौरान खुद को संतुलित करते भी दिख रहे थे. गौरतलब है कि योग दिवस समारोहों से पहले 'हम फिट तो इंडिया फिट' अभियान शुरू किया गया था तथा खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्द्धन राठौड़ ने कहा था कि इसके लिए प्रेरणा स्रोत मोदी हैं.

आपको बता दें कि विराट कोहली के चैलेंज को स्‍वीकार करते हुए  #HumFitTohIndiaFit टैग के साथ पीएम मोदी ने 24 मई को चैलेंज के जवाब में लिखा था कि वह जल्द ही अपना वीडियो शेयर करेंगे. इसके बाद पीएम मोदी ने 13 जून को फिटनेस वीडियो ट्विटर पर शेयर किया था. इस वीडियो में पीएम मोदी ने सुबह की एक्‍सरसाइज और योगा का वीडियो शेयर किया था. उन्‍होंने ट्वीट में लिखा था कि मैं ट्रैक पर चलता हूं, जिसमें पंचतवस के 5 तत्व हैं- पृथ्वी, जल, अग्नि, वायु और आकाश. यह तरोताज़ा कर देता है और मैं श्वास का भी अभ्यास करता हूं.


