NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

35 लाख में बना PM का 'फिटनेस वीडियो', शशि थरूर के दावे पर राठौड़ ने दिया यह जवाब...

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के 'फिटनेस वीडियो' को लेकर कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर और सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ के बीच ट्विटर पर तीखी बहस देखने को मिली.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
35 लाख में बना PM का 'फिटनेस वीडियो', शशि थरूर के दावे पर राठौड़ ने दिया यह जवाब...

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने 13 जून को शेयर किया था फिटनेस वीडियो....

खास बातें

  1. फिटनेस वीडियो को लेकर ट्विटर पर भिड़े थरूर और राठौड़
  2. थरूर ने पीएम के फिटनेस वीडियो पर 35 लाख खर्च होने का किया दावा
  3. सूचना प्रसारण मंत्री ने कहा, इस पर कोई पैसा खर्च नहीं हुआ
नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के 'फिटनेस वीडियो' को लेकर कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर और सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ के बीच ट्विटर पर तीखी बहस देखने को मिली. थरूर ने एक खबर का हवाला देते हुए वीडियो पर 35 लाख रुपये खर्च होने का दावा किया तो राठौड़ ने कहा कि इस पर कोई पैसा खर्च नहीं हुआ है.
 
कांग्रेस सांसद ने ट्वीट किया, 'योग दिवस के मौके पर विज्ञापनों पर 20 करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए गए, प्रधानमंत्री के फिटनेस वीडियो पर 35 लाख रुपये खर्च हुआ. इस सरकार में उम्मीद की जगह हव्वा तैयार किया जाता है. उम्मीदों को इन्होंने बर्बाद कर दिया है.'
 
इस पर राठौड़ ने कहा, 'श्री थरूर, झूठ आपके लिए तथ्यों का विकल्प बन गया है. प्रधानमंत्री के वीडियो पर कोई पैसा खर्च नहीं किया गया. यह प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय के वीडियोग्राफर द्वारा रिकॉर्ड किया गया. इस पर थरूर ने कहा कि यह सुनकर उन्हें खुशी हुई कि वीडियो पर पैसा खर्च नहीं किया गया, लेकिन इस सरकार ने उपलब्धि  के नाम पर दिए गए विज्ञापनों के लिए करदाताओं के 20 करोड़ रुपये खर्च कर दिए.

 

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice
breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

आपको बता दें कि विराट कोहली के चैलेंज को स्‍वीकार करते हुए  #HumFitTohIndiaFit टैग के साथ पीएम मोदी ने 24 मई को चैलेंज के जवाब में लिखा था कि वह जल्द ही अपना वीडियो शेयर करेंगे. इसके बाद पीएम मोदी ने 13 जून को फिटनेस वीडियो ट्विटर पर शेयर किया था. इस वीडियो में पीएम मोदी ने सुबह की एक्‍सरसाइज और योगा का वीडियो शेयर किया था. उन्‍होंने ट्वीट में लिखा था कि मैं ट्रैक पर चलता हूं, जिसमें पंचतवस के 5 तत्व हैं- पृथ्वी, जल, अग्नि, वायु और आकाश. यह तरोताज़ा कर देता है और मैं श्वास का भी अभ्यास करता हूं. 

टिप्पणियां
 

I really believe in the concept of, "you either win or you learn". We fought hard and gave it our all but one thing is for sure, next season we definitely will bounce back stronger than ever with our learnings from this season.
Take care. @RCBTweets#RCB#IPL2018pic.twitter.com/b0QM9chRAN

— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2018


इससेे पहले युवा और खेल मामलों के मंत्री व ओलंपिक विजेता राज्‍यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने ट्विटर पर फिटनेस चैलेंज दिया था. उन्‍होंने एक वीडियो शेयर किया, जिसमें वो बिना ब्रेक लिए पुश-अप किया. इसी के साथ उन्‍होंने सभी से अपना फिटनेस मंत्र बताते हुए वीडियो शेयर करने की अपील की है. फिर क्‍या था. देखते ही देखते कई ट्विटर यूजर्स ने #FitnessChallenge ज्‍वॉइन कर लिया. 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... ट्रेनों के एसी डिब्बों में यात्रा करने वाले यात्रियों को अब नहीं मिलेगा यह सामान...
Shashi TharoorRajyavardhan rathorePM fitness video

Advertisement

 
 
 