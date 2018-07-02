35 लाख में बना PM का 'फिटनेस वीडियो', शशि थरूर के दावे पर राठौड़ ने दिया यह जवाब...

20 crore rupees in ads for #YogaDay, 35 lambs for @PMOIndia's fitness video! Disgraceful. This government is all about smoke & mirrors. Hype is their substitute for hope -- the hopes they have destroyed.https://t.co/vmYZINkRD2— Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 2, 2018
Not surprised Mr @ShashiTharoor, falsehoods is ur substitute 4 facts
No money ws spent 4 PM’s fitness vid. It ws recorded by PMO videographer. This article is based on 'solid proof' of hearsay
And I assure you sir,not a single 'lamb' was sacrificed for the vid, let alone 35! https://t.co/xiC52ak7iw — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 2, 2018
Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018
breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2
I really believe in the concept of, "you either win or you learn". We fought hard and gave it our all but one thing is for sure, next season we definitely will bounce back stronger than ever with our learnings from this season.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2018
Take care. @RCBTweets#RCB#IPL2018pic.twitter.com/b0QM9chRAN
#HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video 😀and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in🥊 pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm
Advertisement
Advertisement