35 लाख में बना PM का 'फिटनेस वीडियो', शशि थरूर के दावे पर राठौड़ ने दिया यह जवाब...

खास बातें फिटनेस वीडियो को लेकर ट्विटर पर भिड़े थरूर और राठौड़ थरूर ने पीएम के फिटनेस वीडियो पर 35 लाख खर्च होने का किया दावा सूचना प्रसारण मंत्री ने कहा, इस पर कोई पैसा खर्च नहीं हुआ

20 crore rupees in ads for #YogaDay, 35 lambs for @PMOIndia's fitness video! Disgraceful. This government is all about smoke & mirrors. Hype is their substitute for hope -- the hopes they have destroyed.https://t.co/vmYZINkRD2 — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) July 2, 2018

Not surprised Mr @ShashiTharoor, falsehoods is ur substitute 4 facts



No money ws spent 4 PM’s fitness vid. It ws recorded by PMO videographer. This article is based on 'solid proof' of hearsay



And I assure you sir,not a single 'lamb' was sacrificed for the vid, let alone 35! https://t.co/xiC52ak7iw — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) July 2, 2018

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

I really believe in the concept of, "you either win or you learn". We fought hard and gave it our all but one thing is for sure, next season we definitely will bounce back stronger than ever with our learnings from this season.

Take care. @RCBTweets#RCB#IPL2018pic.twitter.com/b0QM9chRAN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2018

#HumFitTohIndiaFit 🇮🇳



Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video 😀and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in🥊 pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm — Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी के 'फिटनेस वीडियो' को लेकर कांग्रेस नेता शशि थरूर और सूचना एवं प्रसारण मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ के बीच ट्विटर पर तीखी बहस देखने को मिली. थरूर ने एक खबर का हवाला देते हुए वीडियो पर 35 लाख रुपये खर्च होने का दावा किया तो राठौड़ ने कहा कि इस पर कोई पैसा खर्च नहीं हुआ है.कांग्रेस सांसद ने ट्वीट किया, 'योग दिवस के मौके पर विज्ञापनों पर 20 करोड़ रुपये खर्च किए गए, प्रधानमंत्री के फिटनेस वीडियो पर 35 लाख रुपये खर्च हुआ. इस सरकार में उम्मीद की जगह हव्वा तैयार किया जाता है. उम्मीदों को इन्होंने बर्बाद कर दिया है.'इस पर राठौड़ ने कहा, 'श्री थरूर, झूठ आपके लिए तथ्यों का विकल्प बन गया है. प्रधानमंत्री के वीडियो पर कोई पैसा खर्च नहीं किया गया. यह प्रधानमंत्री कार्यालय के वीडियोग्राफर द्वारा रिकॉर्ड किया गया. इस पर थरूर ने कहा कि यह सुनकर उन्हें खुशी हुई कि वीडियो पर पैसा खर्च नहीं किया गया, लेकिन इस सरकार ने उपलब्धि के नाम पर दिए गए विज्ञापनों के लिए करदाताओं के 20 करोड़ रुपये खर्च कर दिए.आपको बता दें कि विराट कोहली के चैलेंज को स्‍वीकार करते हुए #HumFitTohIndiaFit टैग के साथ पीएम मोदी ने 24 मई को चैलेंज के जवाब में लिखा था कि वह जल्द ही अपना वीडियो शेयर करेंगे. इसके बाद पीएम मोदी ने 13 जून को फिटनेस वीडियो ट्विटर पर शेयर किया था. इस वीडियो में पीएम मोदी ने सुबह की एक्‍सरसाइज और योगा का वीडियो शेयर किया था. उन्‍होंने ट्वीट में लिखा था कि मैं ट्रैक पर चलता हूं, जिसमें पंचतवस के 5 तत्व हैं- पृथ्वी, जल, अग्नि, वायु और आकाश. यह तरोताज़ा कर देता है और मैं श्वास का भी अभ्यास करता हूं.इससेे पहले युवा और खेल मामलों के मंत्री व ओलंपिक विजेता राज्‍यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने ट्विटर पर फिटनेस चैलेंज दिया था. उन्‍होंने एक वीडियो शेयर किया, जिसमें वो बिना ब्रेक लिए पुश-अप किया. इसी के साथ उन्‍होंने सभी से अपना फिटनेस मंत्र बताते हुए वीडियो शेयर करने की अपील की है. फिर क्‍या था. देखते ही देखते कई ट्विटर यूजर्स ने #FitnessChallenge ज्‍वॉइन कर लिया.