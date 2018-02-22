अब अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार पर लगा पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की भीड़ चुराने का आरोप!

ल्यो, अब तो जनता भी @AamAadmiParty की दिल्ली सरकार को नहीं मिल रही. @NarendraModi सरकार की #Giveitup योजना के विज्ञापन से भीड़ को कॉपी कर लिया गया! pic.twitter.com/l89n3nXojb— Suraj Singh (@SurajSolanki) February 20, 2018
Simple strategy of AAP, call #DelhiChiefSecretary at 12Midnight; thrash CS by MLAs and help BJP by diverting attention from #NiravModi
So much so, that both the BJP+AAP have same crowd/supporters in their Ads!
Is it a mere coincidence?
Look at the pictures
