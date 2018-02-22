NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
अब अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार पर लगा पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की भीड़ चुराने का आरोप!

विज्ञापन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर दिल्ली सरकार की खूब खिंचाई हो रही है. उस पर केंद्र सरकार के एक विज्ञापन की तस्वीर चुराने का आरोप लग रहा है. इसे लेकर सियासत भी गर्म हो गई है. 

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल.

खास बातें

  1. अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार के तीन साल पूरे
  2. तीन साल पर उपलब्धि से जुड़े विज्ञापन रिलीज
  3. इन्हीं विज्ञापन को लेकर हुआ विवाद
नई दिल्ली: दिल्ली की अरविंद केजरीवाल केजरीवाल सरकार ने अपने तीन साल पूरे कर लिए हैं. ऐसे में दिल्ली सरकार ने उपलब्धियों गिनाने की योजना बनाई और इस योजना के तहत विज्ञापन तैयार किए गए हैं. इन विज्ञापनों के जारी किया जा रहा है. अब एक विज्ञापन जारी हुआ है, जिससे उसकी वाहवाही से ज्यादा फजीहत होने लगी है. विज्ञापन को लेकर सोशल मीडिया पर दिल्ली सरकार की खूब खिंचाई हो रही है. उस पर केंद्र सरकार के एक विज्ञापन की तस्वीर चुराने का आरोप लग रहा है. इसे लेकर सियासत भी गर्म हो गई है. 

सोशल मीडिया पर दो विज्ञापनों के पोस्टर शेयर किए जा रहे हैं. इसमें एक पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी की केंद्र सरकार की योजना का है तो दूसरा दिल्ली सरकार की अरविंद केजरीवाल सरकार का विज्ञापन है. केंद्र सरकार के विज्ञापन में पेट्रोलियम एवं प्राकृतिक गैस मंत्रलय की तरफ से देश के लगभग 90 लाख लोगों को गैस सब्सिडी छोड़ने के लिए शुक्रिया कहते हुए कुछ लोगों की तस्वीरें हैं. यह विज्ञापन काफी पहले ही जारी हो चुका है और कई जगह पेट्रोल पंपों पर इसे देखा गया.
 
pm modi advertisement
(पीएम मोदी का विज्ञापन)

वहीं, केजरीवाल सरकार पर इस तस्वीर को चोरी कर अपने विज्ञापन में लगाने का आरोप लग रहा है. दोनों विज्ञापनों में एक ही तस्वीर का प्रयोग हुआ है.
 
आप से निलंबित विधायक व पूर्व मंत्री कपिल मिश्र ने इस पोस्टर को ट्वीट करते हुए केजरीवाल सरकार पर चुटकी ली है. उन्होंने लिखा है-चोर ना चोरी से जाए, ना हेराफेरी से जाए. 
 
cm kejriwal advertisement
(सीएम केजरीवाल का विज्ञापन)
 


