अब BJP ने गिनवाईं कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी की बीते 6 महीने की 'उपलब्धियां'

Will tell Rahul Gandhi's achievements in last 6 months. Shaheen Bagh & riots in Feb, losing Scindia & MP govt in March, instigating labourers in April, 6th anniversary of historic poll defeat in May, advocating for China in June & party destroyed in Rajasthan in July: P.Javadekar https://t.co/2ftVRbBvAHpic.twitter.com/SEM5NtaLl9