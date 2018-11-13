CBI ने अपनी ही डिप्टी लीगल एडवाइज़र के खिलाफ दर्ज किया केस, प्रमोशन के लिए फर्ज़ी दस्तखत बनाने का आरोप

CBI files a case against its Deputy Legal Advisor Beena Raizada for forging the signatures of the head of the branch in her annual appraisal report in order to get a favourable promotion. Case registered under sections 417 r/w 511, 468, 471 & 477 of the Indian Penal Code.— ANI (@ANI) November 13, 2018
फिलहाल इन मामलों के चलते सीबीआई की साख को गहरा धक्का लगा है. सीबीआई के पास देश के कई महत्वपूर्ण मामलों की जांच की जिम्मेदारी है. लेकिन जिस तरह से सीबीआई के अधिकारी संदेश के दायरे में आ रहे हैं ऐसे में पूरे सिस्टम पर सवाल उठाना लाजिमी है.
