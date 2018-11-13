NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
CBI ने अपनी ही डिप्टी लीगल एडवाइज़र के खिलाफ दर्ज किया केस, प्रमोशन के लिए फर्ज़ी दस्तखत बनाने का आरोप

बीते एक महीने से सीबीआई में रिश्वतकांड का मुद्दा छाया हुआ है. सीबीआई के स्पेशल डायरेक्टर के खिलाफ मोइन कुरैशी से जुड़े एक मामले में रिश्वत लेने का आरोप है.

CBI ने अपनी ही डिप्टी लीगल एडवाइज़र के खिलाफ दर्ज किया केस, प्रमोशन के लिए फर्ज़ी दस्तखत बनाने का आरोप

फाइल फोटो

नई दिल्ली:
देश की सबसे बड़ी जांच एजेंसी सीबीआई का विवादों से पीछा नहीं छूट रहा है. अब CBI ने अपनी ही डिप्टी लीगल एडवाइज़र बीना रायज़ादा के खिलाफ केस दर्ज किया है, जिन पर अपनी वार्षिक एप्रेज़ल रिपोर्ट में ब्रांच के प्रमुख के फर्ज़ी दस्तखत करने का आरोप है, ताकि प्रमोशन हासिल किया जा सके. बीना रायज़ादा के खिलाफ भारतीय दंड संहिता (IPC) की धारा 417 r/w 511, 468, 471 तथा 477 के तहत केस दर्ज किया गया है.
 
गौरतलब है कि बीते एक महीने से सीबीआई में रिश्वतकांड का मुद्दा छाया हुआ है. सीबीआई के स्पेशल डायरेक्टर के खिलाफ मोइन कुरैशी से जुड़े एक मामले में रिश्वत लेने का आरोप है. जबकि उन्होंने सीबीआई चीफ पर ही उल्टा रिश्वत लेने का आरोप लगाए हैं. फिलहाल दोनों ही मामले सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंच गए हैं और कोर्ट के आदेश पर सीवीसी और केंद्र सरकार की ओर से अपनी-अपनी रिपोर्ट सौंप दी है.


सीवीसी को CBI अफसर राकेश अस्थाना ने बताया- जिस टाइम घूस लेने की बात है, उस वक्त तो मैं लंदन में था

फिलहाल इन मामलों के चलते सीबीआई की साख को गहरा धक्का लगा है. सीबीआई के पास देश के कई महत्वपूर्ण मामलों की जांच की जिम्मेदारी है. लेकिन जिस तरह से सीबीआई के अधिकारी संदेश के दायरे में आ रहे हैं ऐसे में पूरे सिस्टम पर सवाल उठाना लाजिमी है.

CBI में तकरार : सीवीसी ने सीलबंद लिफाफे में सुप्रीम कोर्ट को सौंपी दो रिपोर्ट​
 


