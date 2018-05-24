NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
पीएम मोदी ने विराट कोहली का फिटनेस चैलेंज स्वीकारा, तो राहुल गांधी ने भी दी ये चुनौती

राहुल ने ट्विटर पर कहा है कि उन्हें खुशी है कि पीएम मोदी ने विराट की चुनौती स्वीकार की है.

,
कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी को पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें कम करने की चुनौती दी है

खास बातें

  1. राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी को दिया चैलेंज
  2. पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें कम करने की चुनौती
  3. पीएम मोदी ने स्वीकार किया विराट का चैलेंज
नई दिल्ली: फिटनेस को लेकरटीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली का चैलेंज स्वीकार करने वाले पीएम मोदी को अब कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने चुनौती दे डाली है. राहुल ने ट्विटर पर कहा है कि उन्हें खुशी है कि पीएम मोदी ने विराट की चुनौती स्वीकार की है. राहुल ने कहा, प्रिय प्रधानमंत्री जी, मुझे खुशी है कि आपने विराट कोहली की चुनौती को स्वीकार किया है. एक चुनौती मेरी तरफ से भी है. पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम करिये नहीं तो कांग्रेस देशव्यापी आंदोलन करेगी फिर और आपको ऐसा करने के लिये मजबूर होना पड़ेगा.  
किसने किया चैलेंज
Hum Fit Toh India Fit हैशटैग नाम से आज कल हर कोई Fitness Challenge दे रहा है. केंद्रीय मंत्री और ओलिंपिक सिल्वर मेडलिस्ट राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने टि्वटर पर एक फिटनेस चैलेंज शुरू किया था. उन्होंने विराट कोहली, रितिक रोशन और सायना नेहवाल को चैलेंज दिया था. जिसको विराट कोहली ने एक्सेप्ट किया और पुश-अप्स मारे. जिसके बाद उन्होंने फिटनेस चैलेंज को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, अनुष्का शर्मा और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को दिया था. उन्होंने लिखा- ''मैं राठौर सर का दिया फिटनेस चैलेंज स्वीकार करता हूं. अब मैं ये चैलेंज अपनी पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा, हमारे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और धोनी भाई को देता हूं.'' सबसे पहले पीएम मोदी का ट्वीट आया और उन्होंने विराट का चैलेंज स्वीकार कर लिया है. 

विराट का चैलेंज
 
पीएम मोदी ने स्वीकारा
तेजस्वी यादव भी कूदे
बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव ने विराट कोहली की तरह ही प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को तीन चैलेंज दिए हैं. तेजस्वी यादव ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को तीन चैलेंज दिए हैं.


