पीएम मोदी ने विराट कोहली का फिटनेस चैलेंज स्वीकारा, तो राहुल गांधी ने भी दी ये चुनौती

Dear PM,
Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me:
Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so.टिप्पणियांI look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 24, 2018
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. 😀 #HumFitTohIndiaFit#ComeOutAndPlaypic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli#HumFitTohIndiaFithttps://t.co/qdc1JabCYb— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2018
While we have nothing against accepting fitness challenge from @imVkohli . I urge you to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits & minorities. Would you accept my challenge @narendramodi Sir?— Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 24, 2018
