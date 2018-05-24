पीएम मोदी ने विराट कोहली का फिटनेस चैलेंज स्वीकारा, तो राहुल गांधी ने भी दी ये चुनौती

खास बातें राहुल गांधी ने पीएम मोदी को दिया चैलेंज पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतें कम करने की चुनौती पीएम मोदी ने स्वीकार किया विराट का चैलेंज

Dear PM,



Glad to see you accept the @imVkohli fitness challenge. Here’s one from me:



Reduce Fuel prices or the Congress will do a nationwide agitation and force you to do so.



I look forward to your response.#FuelChallenge — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) May 24, 2018

While we have nothing against accepting fitness challenge from @imVkohli . I urge you to accept the challenge to provide jobs to young, relief to farmers, promise of no violence against dalits & minorities. Would you accept my challenge @narendramodi Sir? — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) May 24, 2018

फिटनेस को लेकर टीम इंडिया के कप्तान विराट कोहली चैलेंज स्वीकार करने वाले पीएम मोदी को अब कांग्रेस के अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने चुनौती दे डाली है. राहुल ने ट्विटर पर कहा है कि उन्हें खुशी है कि पीएम मोदी ने विराट की चुनौती स्वीकार की है. राहुल ने कहा, प्रिय प्रधानमंत्री जी, मुझे खुशी है कि आपने विराट कोहली की चुनौती को स्वीकार किया है. एक चुनौती मेरी तरफ से भी है. पेट्रोल-डीजल के दाम करिये नहीं तो कांग्रेस देशव्यापी आंदोलन करेगी फिर और आपको ऐसा करने के लिये मजबूर होना पड़ेगा.Hum Fit Toh India Fit हैशटैग नाम से आज कल हर कोई Fitness Challenge दे रहा है. केंद्रीय मंत्री और ओलिंपिक सिल्वर मेडलिस्ट राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने टि्वटर पर एक फिटनेस चैलेंज शुरू किया था. उन्होंने विराट कोहली, रितिक रोशन और सायना नेहवाल को चैलेंज दिया था. जिसको विराट कोहली ने एक्सेप्ट किया और पुश-अप्स मारे. जिसके बाद उन्होंने फिटनेस चैलेंज को आगे बढ़ाने के लिए महेंद्र सिंह धोनी, अनुष्का शर्मा और प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को दिया था. उन्होंने लिखा- ''मैं राठौर सर का दिया फिटनेस चैलेंज स्वीकार करता हूं. अब मैं ये चैलेंज अपनी पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा, हमारे पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी और धोनी भाई को देता हूं.'' सबसे पहले पीएम मोदी का ट्वीट आया और उन्होंने विराट का चैलेंज स्वीकार कर लिया है.बिहार के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री तेजस्वी यादव ने विराट कोहली की तरह ही प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को तीन चैलेंज दिए हैं. तेजस्वी यादव ने पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को तीन चैलेंज दिए हैं.