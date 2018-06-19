NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
ओला कैब ड्राइवर ने कहा- वहां 'अजीब' लोग रहते हैं, सेवा से हटाया गया

असद अशरफ ने जब इस बारे में कैब के ड्राइवर से पूछा तो उसने कहा कि, 'वहां अजीब लोग रहते हैं' और उसने बुरे तरीके से बर्ताव करना शुरू कर दिया.

,
खास बातें

  1. जामिया नगर स्थित घर जाने के लिए बुक की थी ओला कैब
  2. कैब ड्राइवर ने कहा- 'वहां अजीब लोग रहते हैं'
  3. शिकायत के बाद अोला ने कैब ड्राइवर को हटाया
नई दिल्ली: रविवार को ईद मनाने के बाद 30 वर्षीय पत्रकार असद अशरफ ने दक्षिणी दिल्ली के जामिया नगर स्थित अपने घर जाने के लिए ओला कैब ली. कैब में बैठने के थोड़ी देर बाद ही उन्हें एहसास हुआ कि ड्राइवर गलत दिशा में जा रहा है. असद अशरफ ने जब इस बारे में कैब के ड्राइवर से पूछा तो उसने कहा कि, 'वहां अजीब लोग रहते हैं' और उसने बुरे तरीके से बर्ताव करना शुरू कर दिया. कहा कि वह (जामिया नगर) 'गंदी लोकैलिटी है' और असद अशरफ को कैब से उतरने के लिए धमकाने लगा और ऐसा न करने पर गंभीर परिणाम भुगतने की धमकी दी. असद अशरफ ने अपने फेसबुक पेज पर पूरे वाकये को सिलसिलेवार तरीके से लिखा है. जिसे अब तक 250 से ज्यादा लोग शेयर कर चुके हैं.  




टिप्पणियां
असद ने लिखा कि ड्राइवर उन्हें एक सूनसान जगह पर उतारकर भाग गया और उन्होंने आरोप लगाया कि जामिया नगर मुस्लिम बाहुल्य इलाका है, इसी वजह से ओला कैब ड्राइवर ने वहां जाने से इनकार किया. असद ने आगे लिखा है कि उन्होंने तत्काल ओला कैब के एप पर इमरजेंसी अलार्म का बटन दबाया. इसके बाद ओला की तरफ से एक कर्मचारी का फोन आया और उसने आश्वासन दिया कि ड्राइवर पर तत्काल कार्रवाई की जाएगी. हालांकि घंटा भर बीतने के बाद भी ड्राइवर पर कोई कार्रवाई नहीं की गई. असद अशरफ ने दिल्ली पुलिस को भी शिकायत दर्ज कराई है. 
हालांकि घटना के एक दिन बाद ओला कैब ने माफी मांगी है और ट्वीट कर कहा कि, 'हम किसी भी तरह के भेदभाव को स्वीकार नहीं करते हैं और घटना में शामिल ड्राइवर को सेवा से हटा दिया गया है'. आपको बता दें कि पिछले दिनों ही हाल ही अभिषेक मिश्रा नाम के एक शख्स ने ओला कैब की बुकिंग महज इसलिए कैंसिल कर दी थी क्योंकि उस कैब का ड्राइवर मुस्लिम था. इस घटना के बाद देशभर में बहस छिड़ गई थी और शख्स के इस कदम की लोगों ने निंदा की थी.
