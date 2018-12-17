NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर की तस्वीर देख नाराज हुए उमर अब्दुल्ला, कहा- यह 'अमानवीय'

जम्मू कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट किया, 'उनकी नाक पाचन नलिका तक एक नली लगाई गई है. उन्हें काम पर लौटने के लिए बाध्य करना और इस तरह तस्वीरें लेना 'अमानवीय' है.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर की तस्वीर देख नाराज हुए उमर अब्दुल्ला, कहा- यह 'अमानवीय'

गोवा के सीएम मनोहर पर्रिकर पुल का निरीक्षण करने आए थे

नई दिल्ली: नेशनल कॉन्फ्रेंस के नेता उमर अब्दुल्ला   ने सोमवार को कहा कि गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर को बिना किसी 'दबाव और तमाशे' के, अपनी बीमारी से उबरने देना चाहिए. अब्दुल्ला की यह टिप्पणी रविवार को प्रकाशित उन तस्वीरों के बाद आयी है जिसमें पर्रिकर पणजी में मांडवी नदी पर बन रहे एक पुल का रविवार को निरीक्षण करते नजर आ रहे हैं. मुख्यमंत्री को अग्नाशय से संबंधित बीमारी है. तस्वीर में पर्रिकर की नाक में एक नली लगी नजर आ रही है और वह गोवा राज्य बुनियादी ढांचा विकास निगम एवं लार्सन एंड टूब्रो के इंजीनियरों को निर्देश देते दिख रहे हैं.  कंपनी को पुल निर्माण परियोजना का ठेका मिला है. अब्दुल्ला ने कहा कि पर्रिकर को काम पर लौटने के लिए बाध्य करना और इस तरह तस्वीरें लेना 'अमानवीय' है.
 
नाक में ड्रिप लगाकर गोवा के सीएम मनोहर पर्रिकर पहुंचे पुल का निरीक्षण करने, वायरल हुई तस्वीर

जम्मू कश्मीर के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट किया, 'उनकी नाक पाचन नलिका तक एक नली लगाई गई है. उन्हें काम पर लौटने के लिए बाध्य करना और इस तरह तस्वीरें लेना 'अमानवीय' है. क्या इस दबाव और तमाशे के बगैर उन्हें बीमारी से उबरने नहीं दिया जा सकता.' दिल्ली के अखिल भारतीय आयुर्विज्ञान संस्थान (एम्स) में उपचार के बाद 14 अक्टूबर को राज्य लौटने पर पहली बार पर्रिकर (63) को सार्वजनिक रूप से देखा गया है. 

टिप्पणियां
मंत्री का दावा- गोवा का सीएम पद छोड़ना चाहते थे मनोहर पर्रिकर, मगर बीजेपी नेतृत्व ने रोका

मांडवी नदी पर काम की समीक्षा के अलावा मुख्यमंत्री ने यहां से 15 किलोमीटर दूर अगासेम गांव के पास जुवारी नदी पर एक पुल के निर्माण कार्य का भी जायजा लिया.  पर्रिकर 14 अक्टूबर से यहां पास में स्थित अपने निजी आवास पर स्वास्थ्यलाभ ले रहे हैं. अधिकारियों ने बताया कि रविवार को वह पहली बार घर से बाहर निकले. मुख्यमंत्री कार्यालय में एक वरिष्ठ पदाधिकारी ने रविवार को बताया कि पुल का निरीक्षण करने के लिये पर्रिकर पोरवोरिम से मर्सेस गये. मांडवी नदी पर बन रहा यह तीसरा पुल है.  विपक्षी कांग्रेस आरोप लगाती रही है कि पर्रिकर की बीमारी और कार्यालय में उनकी गैरमौजूदगी से तटीय राज्य के प्रशासनिक कामकाज में ठहराव आ गया है. 
    


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

विधानसभा चुनाव परिणाम (Election Results in Hindi) से जुड़ी ताज़ा ख़बरों (Latest News), लाइव टीवी (LIVE TV) और विस्‍तृत कवरेज के लिए लॉग ऑन करें ndtv.in. आप हमें फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर भी फॉलो कर सकते हैं.


लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Top 5 News : सज्जन कुमार को मिली सजा तो रो पड़े वकील, कमलनाथ बने एमपी के मुख्यमंत्री
Omar Abdullah on Manohar Parrikar

Advertisement

 
 
 