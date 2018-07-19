CBI की पूरक चार्जशीट के बाद पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम ने दिया यह बयान...

CBI has been pressured to file a charge sheet to support a preposterous allegation against me and officers with a sterling reputation. The case is now before the Hon'ble Court and it will be contested vigorously. I shall make no more public comment.— P. Chidambaram (@PChidambaram_IN) July 19, 2018
#CORRECTION: Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) files fresh charge sheet in Aircel Maxis case Delhi's Patiala House Court against 18 accused including P Chidambaram and Karti Chidambaram. https://t.co/P2MejxUipw— ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement