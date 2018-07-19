NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

CBI की पूरक चार्जशीट के बाद पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम ने दिया यह बयान...

कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम ने आरोप लगाया कि उनके खिलाफ लगाए गए बेतुके आरोप के समर्थन में कार्रवाई करने को लेकर सीबीआई पर दबाव डाला गया.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
CBI की पूरक चार्जशीट के बाद पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम ने दिया यह बयान...

पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी. चिदंबरम. (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: कांग्रेस नेता पी चिदंबरम ने आरोप लगाया कि उनके खिलाफ लगाए गए बेतुके आरोप के समर्थन में कार्रवाई करने को लेकर सीबीआई पर दबाव डाला गया. केंद्रीय जांच ब्यूरो (सीबीआई) के एयरसेल-मैक्सिस मामले में पूरक चार्जशीट दाखिल करने के बाद उन्होंने यह बात कही है. चिदंबरम और उनके बेटे कार्ति के खिलाफ सीबीआई द्वारा पूरक आरोपपत्र दाखिल करने के तुरंत बाद पूर्व वित्त मंत्री ने कहा कि वह अदालत में इस मामले पर 'मजबूती' के साथ लड़ेंगे. उन्होंने ट्विटर पर लिखा, 'मेरे और अच्छी छवि रखने वाले अधिकारियों के खिलाफ बेतुके आरोप के समर्थन में चार्जशीट दाखिल करने को लेकर सीबीआई पर दबाव डाला गया.' चिदंबरम ने कहा कि मामला अब अदालत के समक्ष है और वह पूरी मजबूती के साथ इस मुकदमे को लड़ेंगे.

यह भी पढ़ें :  एयरसेल मैक्सिस केस में पूर्व वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम और उनके बेटे कार्ति के खिलाफ CBI ने दाखिल की पूरक चार्जशीट
 
उन्होंने कहा, 'मैं अब कोई सार्वजनिक बयान नहीं दूंगा.' कुल 3,500 करोड़ रुपये के एयरसेल-मैक्सिस सौदे तथा 305 करोड़ रुपये के आईएनएक्स मीडया मामले में कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता की भूमिका जांच के घेरे में है. सीबीआई मामले में यह जांच कर रही है कि चिदंबरम जो कि 2006 में वित्त मंत्री थे, उन्होंने कंपनी को विदेशी निवेश संवर्धन बोर्ड (एफआईपीबी) की तरफ से मंजूरी किस प्रकार दे दी, जबकि ऐसा करने का अधिकार केवल मंत्रिमंडल की आर्थिक मामलों की समिति के पास था.
 
सीबीआई ने विशेष सीबीआई न्यायाधीश ओपी सैनी के समक्ष पूरक आरोप पत्र दायर किया जो 31 जुलाई को इस पर विचार करेंगे. चिदंबरम और कार्ति के अलावा सीबीआई ने लोक सेवकों समेत 10 व्यक्तियों और छह कंपनियों को आरोपी बनाया है. चार्जशीट भारतीय दंड संहिता (आईपीसी) के तहत आपराधिक साजिश से संबंधित धारा और भ्रष्टाचार निरोधक अधिनियम के तहत लोक सेवक द्वारा रिश्वत लेने, इस अपराध के लिए उकसाने और लोक सेवक द्वारा आपराधिक कदाचार से संबंधित धाराओं में दायर किया गया है. अगर इन अपराधों में दोष साबित हो जाता है तो आरोपियों को सात साल तक की सजा हो सकती है.

यह भी पढ़ें :  खुदरा महंगाई दर बढ़ने पर चिदंबरम का तंज: अच्छे दिन आने वाले हैं

सूत्रों के मुताबिक, सीबीआई को लोक सेवकों के खिलाफ अभियोजन की इजाजत नहीं मिली है. उन्होंने बताया कि कथित रिश्वत देने के लिए धन को मलेशिया की कंपनी और एयरसेल टेलीवेन्चर्स से लिया गया था. सीबीआई इस बात की जांच कर रही थी कि 2006 में वित्त मंत्री रहते चिदंबरम ने विदेशी निवेश संवर्धन बोर्ड (एफआईपीबी) की मंजूरी एक विदेशी कंपनी को कैसे दे दी, जबकि ऐसा करने का अधिकार सिर्फ आर्थिक मामलों पर कैबिनेट समिति (सीसीईए) के पास था.

यह भी पढ़ें :  एयरसेल-मैक्सिस मामले में चिदंबरम ईडी के समक्ष पेश

जांच एजेंसियां 3,500 करोड़ रुपये के एयरसेल-मैक्सिस सौदे और 305 करोड़ रुपये के आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में कांग्रेस के वरिष्ठ नेता की भूमिका की जांच कर रही थीं. इस मामले में पूर्व दूरसंचार मंत्री दयानिधि मारन, उनके भाई कलानिधि मारन और अन्य के खिलाफ पहले दायर किए गए आरोप पत्र में जांच एजेंसी ने आरोप लगाया था कि मार्च 2006 में चिदंबरम ने मॉरीशस की ग्लोबल कम्यूनिकेशन सर्विसेज होल्डिंस लिमटेड को एफआईपीबी की मंजूरी दी थी. यह मैक्सिस की अनुवांशिक कंपनी है.

यह भी पढ़ें :  INX मीडिया मामला : कार्ति चिदंबरम की जमानत के खिलाफ सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंची CBI

सीबीआई के पहले आरोप पत्र में आरोपी बनाए मारन बंधु और अन्य को विशेष अदालत ने आरोप मुक्त कर दिया था और कहा था कि एजेंसी उनके खिलाफ सुनवाई शुरू करने लायक सामग्री पेश करने में विफल रही है. सीबीआई ने मारन बंधुओं के खिलाफ दायर आरोप पत्र में आरोप लगाया था कि ग्लोबल कम्युनिकेशन सर्विसेज होल्डिंस लिमटेड ने 80 करोड़ (800 मिलियन) अमेरिकी डॉलर की एफआईपीबी की मंजूरी मांगी थी, जिसके के लिए सीसीईए सक्षम प्राधिकार था, लेकिन चिदंबरम ने मार्च 2006 में कंपनी को मंजूरी दे दी. एजेंसी ने दावा किया था कि वित्त मंत्री के पास 600 करोड़ रुपये तक प्रस्ताव पर मंजूरी देने का अधिकार था और इस राशि से अधिक के प्रस्ताव को सीसीईए की मंजूरी जरूरी थी.

VIDEO : CBI ने पूर्व वित्त मंत्री चिदंबरम को बनाया आरोपी


टिप्पणियां
प्रवर्तन निदेशालय भी एयरसेल-मैक्सिस सौदे में अलग से धन शोधन मामले की जांच कर रहा है, जिसमें चिदंबरम और कार्ति से पूछताछ की जा चुकी है. चिदंबरम और कार्ति दोनों ने ही सीबाआई और प्रवर्तन निदेशालय के आरोपों से इनकार किया है.

(इनपुट : भाषा)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... Kajal Raghwani के ख्यालों में खोए Khesari Lal Yadav, पानी में यूं खेलते आए नजर- Video ने ढाया कहर
P ChidambaramAircel Maxis caseKarti Chidambaram

Advertisement

 
 
 