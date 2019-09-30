NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoSwasthAppsArt
करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन समारोह में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह को आमंत्रित करेगा पाकिस्तान

पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह मोहम्मद कुरैशी ने कहा है कि हम करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन के लिए भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह को आमंत्रित करेंगे.

पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली:
पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह मोहम्मद कुरैशी ने कहा है कि हम करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन के लिए भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह को आमंत्रित करेंगे. उन्होंने कहा कि वह सिख समुदाय से आते हैं. हम उनको औपचारिक निमंत्रण भेजेंगे. 




