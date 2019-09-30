करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन समारोह में पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह को आमंत्रित करेगा पाकिस्तान

पाकिस्तान के विदेश मंत्री शाह मोहम्मद कुरैशी ने कहा है कि हम करतारपुर कॉरिडोर के उद्घाटन के लिए भारत के पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री डॉ. मनमोहन सिंह को आमंत्रित करेंगे. उन्होंने कहा कि वह सिख समुदाय से आते हैं. हम उनको औपचारिक निमंत्रण भेजेंगे.

Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi: We would like to extend an invitation to former Indian PM Manmohan Singh for the inauguration function of Kartarpur Corridor. He also represents the Sikh community. We will also send him a formal invitation. pic.twitter.com/ehcjBQxp8L