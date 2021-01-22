सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती की पूर्व संध्‍या पर PM ने किए ट्वीट, गुजरात के हरिपुरा से 'नेताजी' के खास रिश्‍ते का किया जिक्र..

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नेताजी की जयंती (Jayanti) की पूर्व संध्‍या पर सिलसिलेवार कई ट्वीट किए हैं, इनमें उन्‍होंने देश के प्रति सुभाष बाबू की निष्‍ठा और समर्पण भाव को याद किया है.

Parakram Divas: नेताजी सुभाष चंद्र बोस (Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose) का जन्‍मदिन (23 जनवरी), शनिवार को पूरे देश में 'पराक्रम दिवस' के रूप में मनाया जाएगा. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi)ने नेताजी की जयंती (Jayanti) की पूर्व संध्‍या पर सिलसिलेवार कई ट्वीट किए हैं, इनमें उन्‍होंने देश के प्रति सुभाष बाबू की निष्‍ठा और समर्पण भाव को याद किया है. पीएम ने ट्वीट में लिखा, 'कल भारत, महान नेताजी सुभाषचंद्र बोस की जयंती को पराक्रम दिवस के रूप में मनाएगा. देशभर में आयोजित होने वाले विभिन्‍न कार्यक्रमों में से एक विशेष कार्यक्रम गुजरात के हरिपुरा (Haripura in Gujarat) में आयोजित किया जाएगा. दोपहर 1 बजे से आयोजित होने वाले इस प्रोग्राम में शामिल होइए.'

एक अन्‍य ट्वीट में पीएम ने लिखा, 'हीरापुरा का नेताजी के साथ विशेष रिश्‍ता है. वर्ष 1938 में ऐतिहासिक हीरापुरा अधिवेशन में ही सुभाष चंद्र बोस ने कांग्रेस पार्टी की अध्‍यक्षता संभाली थी. हीरापुरा में कल का कार्यक्रम देश की नेताजी के योगदान के लिए श्रद्धांजलि होगी. ' उन्‍होंने लिखा, 'नेताजी की जयंती की पूर्व संध्‍या पर मेरा ध्‍यान 23 जनवरी 2009 की ओर जाता है, इसदिन हमने हीरापुरा से ई-ग्राम विश्‍वग्राम प्रोजेक्‍ट लांच किया था. इस पहल ने गुजरात के आईटी इन्‍फ्रास्‍टक्‍टर में क्रांति ला दी थी.' पीएम ने कहा, 'हरिपुरा के लोगों के प्‍यार को कभी नहीं भूल सकता तो मुझे एक जुलूस के रूप में उस रोड से लेकर गए थे, जहां से वर्ष 1938 में नेताजी गुजरे थे. मैंने उस स्‍थान का भी दौरा किया था जहां नेताजी हरिपुरा में ठहरे थे.'

