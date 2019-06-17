NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArt
Parliament Live: 17वीं लोकसभा का पहला सत्र शुरू, PM मोदी ने ली सांसद के रूप में शपथ

Budget Session: 26 जुलाई को समाप्त होने वाले सत्र में 30 बैठकें होंगी. पहले दो दिन लोकसभा के सभी सांसदों को शपथ दिलाई जाएगी.

,
बजट पांच जुलाई को पेश किया जाएगा.

17वीं लोकसभा का पहला सत्र आज से शुरू होगा, इसमें केंद्रीय बजट पारित किया जाएगा और तीन तलाक जैसे अन्य महत्वपूर्ण विधेयक इसमें सरकार के एजेंडे में प्रमुख रहेंगे. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नई लोकसभा के पहले सत्र से एक दिन पहले रविवार को सर्वदलीय बैठक की अध्यक्षता की. उन्होंने 19 जून को सभी दलों के प्रमुखों को ‘एक राष्ट्र, एक चुनाव' के मुद्दे पर तथा अन्य महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर चर्चा के लिए आमंत्रित किया है. लोकसभा में इस बार कई नये चेहरे होने की बात को रेखांकित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि निचले सदन का पहला सत्र नये उत्साह और सोच के साथ शुरू होना चाहिए. सर्वदलीय बैठक में कांग्रेस ने सरकार के साथ बेरोजगारी, किसानों की समस्या, सूखा और प्रेस की आजादी जैसे विषय उठाये. विपक्षी दल ने जम्मू कश्मीर में जल्द विधानसभा चुनाव कराने की मांग की. भाजपा ने भी रविवार को संसदीय दल की बैठक की. इसके माध्यम से प्रधानमंत्री ने सभी भारतीयों को आश्वासन दिया कि उनकी सरकार ऐसे विधेयकों को लाने में अग्रणी रहेगी जो ‘सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास' की भावना को परिलक्षित करें. 

Parliament Budget Session Live Update:


Jun 17, 2019
11:43 (IST)
BJP सांसद - पंजाब से सनी देओल, कर्नाटक से तेजस्वी सूर्या, उत्तर प्रदेश से रवि किशन तथा बिहार से डॉ अशोक कुमार यादव - संसद भवन पहुंचे.
Jun 17, 2019
11:39 (IST)
BJP नेता स्मृति ज़ुबिन ईरानी ने 17वीं लोकसभा के सदस्य के रूप में शपथ ग्रहण की.
Jun 17, 2019
11:39 (IST)
शिरोमणि अकाली दल की नेता हरसिमरत कौर ने ली शपथ.
Jun 17, 2019
11:39 (IST)
केंद्रीय मंत्रियों राजनाथ सिंह, अमित शाह, नितिन गडकरी ने लोकसभा सदस्य के रूप में शपथ ग्रहण की.
Jun 17, 2019
11:38 (IST)
संसद का बजट सत्र शुरू, सबसे पहले सदन के नेता प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को लोकसभा सदस्य के रूप में शपथ दिलाई गई. प्रोटेम स्पीकर वीरेंद्र कुमार की अध्यक्षता में शपथ ग्रहण कर रहे हैं 17वीं लोकसभा के सदस्य.
Jun 17, 2019
11:06 (IST)
17वीं लोकसभा के पहले संसद सत्र से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "सक्रिय विपक्ष की भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण है... विपक्ष को अपने संख्याबल की चिंता नहीं करनी चाहिए... मुझे आशा है कि वे सक्रिय रूप से बोलेंगे, और सदन की कार्यवाही में भाग लेंगे..."
Jun 17, 2019
11:05 (IST)
17वीं लोकसभा के पहले संसद सत्र से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "पक्ष और विपक्ष से ज़्यादा निष्पक्ष की भावना महत्व रखती है... हम आने वाले पांच सालों के लिए इस सदन की गरिमा को ऊपर उठाने का प्रयास करेंगे..."
Jun 17, 2019
11:05 (IST)
17वीं लोकसभा के पहले संसद सत्र से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "आज नया सत्र शुरू हो रहा है... इस सत्र के साथ नई आशाएं तथा स्वप्न जुड़े हैं... स्वतंत्रता के बाद से इस बार के लोकसभा चुनाव ने सबसे ज़्यादा महिला मतदाता तथा महिला सांसद देखी हैं..."
Jun 17, 2019
11:05 (IST)
17वीं लोकसभा के पहले संसद सत्र से पहले प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा, "कई दशकों के बाद किसी सरकार ने दूसरे कार्यकाल के लिए स्पष्ट बहुमत हासिल किया है... लोगों ने हमें देश की सेवा करने का फिर अवसर दिया है... मैं सभी पार्टियों से अनुरोध करता हूं कि उन निर्णयों का समर्थन करें, जो जनहित में हों..."
Jun 17, 2019
11:02 (IST)
संसद में हमें 'पक्ष', 'विपक्ष' भूल जाना चाहिए और 'निष्पक्ष भाव' से मुद्दों के बारे में सोचना चाहिए, देश के व्यापक हित में काम करना चाहिए : प्रधानमंत्री.
Jun 17, 2019
11:02 (IST)
संसदीय लोकतंत्र में सक्रिय विपक्ष और उसकी भूमिका महत्वपूर्ण : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी.
Jun 17, 2019
11:02 (IST)
Jun 17, 2019
11:02 (IST)
विपक्ष को अपनी संख्या के बारे में परेशान होने की जरुरत नहीं है, मुझे उम्मीद है कि वे सक्रियता से बोलेंगे और सदन की कार्यवाही में भाग लेंगे : मोदी ने संसद के बाहर कहा
Jun 17, 2019
10:29 (IST)
दिल्ली : BJP सांसद वीरेंद्र कुमार ने राष्ट्रपति भवन में 17वीं लोकसभा के प्रोटेम स्पीकर के रूप में शपथ ग्रहण की.
Jun 17, 2019
10:27 (IST)
लोकसभा के प्रथम सत्र से एक दिन पहले राजग की बैठक भी हुई. 
Jun 17, 2019
10:27 (IST)
26 जुलाई को समाप्त होने वाले सत्र में 30 बैठकें होंगी. पहले दो दिन लोकसभा के सभी सांसदों को शपथ दिलाई जाएगी. 
Jun 17, 2019
10:27 (IST)
कार्यवाहक लोकसभा अध्यक्ष वीरेंद्र कुमार शपथ दिलाएंगे.
Jun 17, 2019
10:27 (IST)
लोकसभा अध्यक्ष का चुनाव 19 जून को होगा और अगले दिन दोनों सदनों के संयुक्त सत्र की बैठक में राष्ट्रपति का अभिभाषण होगा. 
Jun 17, 2019
10:27 (IST)
बजट पांच जुलाई को पेश किया जाएगा.
