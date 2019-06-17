Parliament Live: 17वीं लोकसभा का पहला सत्र शुरू, PM मोदी ने ली सांसद के रूप में शपथ

17वीं लोकसभा का पहला सत्र आज से शुरू होगा, इसमें केंद्रीय बजट पारित किया जाएगा और तीन तलाक जैसे अन्य महत्वपूर्ण विधेयक इसमें सरकार के एजेंडे में प्रमुख रहेंगे. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नई लोकसभा के पहले सत्र से एक दिन पहले रविवार को सर्वदलीय बैठक की अध्यक्षता की. उन्होंने 19 जून को सभी दलों के प्रमुखों को ‘एक राष्ट्र, एक चुनाव' के मुद्दे पर तथा अन्य महत्वपूर्ण विषयों पर चर्चा के लिए आमंत्रित किया है. लोकसभा में इस बार कई नये चेहरे होने की बात को रेखांकित करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि निचले सदन का पहला सत्र नये उत्साह और सोच के साथ शुरू होना चाहिए. सर्वदलीय बैठक में कांग्रेस ने सरकार के साथ बेरोजगारी, किसानों की समस्या, सूखा और प्रेस की आजादी जैसे विषय उठाये. विपक्षी दल ने जम्मू कश्मीर में जल्द विधानसभा चुनाव कराने की मांग की. भाजपा ने भी रविवार को संसदीय दल की बैठक की. इसके माध्यम से प्रधानमंत्री ने सभी भारतीयों को आश्वासन दिया कि उनकी सरकार ऐसे विधेयकों को लाने में अग्रणी रहेगी जो ‘सबका साथ, सबका विकास, सबका विश्वास' की भावना को परिलक्षित करें.
Delhi: BJP MP from Bihar's Madhubani, Dr. Ashok Kumar Yadav arrives at the Parliament wearing a stole and a cap with traditional Madhubani art pic.twitter.com/w8oZ4dhg4S- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Delhi: BJP MPs Sunny Deol, Tejasvi Surya and Ravi Kishan arrive at the Parliament, to take oath as member of th 17th Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/1HeXigKKbe- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
BJP MP from Uttar Pradesh's Amethi, Smriti Zubin Irani takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/144NEa2qz7- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Delhi: Union Minister and Shiromani Akali Dal MP from Bathinda, Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha pic.twitter.com/NWjIz4ccim- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Delhi: BJP MP and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/d9o0aEfBAs- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Delhi: BJP President and Home Minister Amit Shah takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/zL5yKYdYCu- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Delhi: Union Minister and BJP MP Nitin Gadkari takes oath as member of the 17th Lok Sabha. pic.twitter.com/hclwDhdc8c- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
17th Lok Sabha: Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes oath of duty pic.twitter.com/xhKWUv41eX- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives at the Parliament for 17th Lok Sabha, says, "The role of an active Opposition is important. Opposition need not bother about their numbers. I hope they will speak actively and participate in house proceedings." pic.twitter.com/OQfvlDxDuD- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament: Paksh, vipaksh se zada nishpaksh ka spirit mehtv rakhta hai. Hum aane wale 5 saloon ke liye is sadan ki garima ko upar uthane ka prayas karenge. pic.twitter.com/55upeXG3WW- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament: Today, a new session is starting, there are new hopes and dreams with the beginning of this session. Since independence ,this Lok Sabha elections saw highest number of women voters and women MPs. pic.twitter.com/YGGGDInX99- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
PM Modi at the Parliament for the first session of the 17th LS: After several decades, a govt has won absolute majority for the second term. People have given us the chance to serve the country again. I request all the parties to support the decisions that are in favour of people pic.twitter.com/v91fmErLbs- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
Thawar Chand Gehlot, leader of BJP in Rajya Sabha ahead of parliament session of 17th LS today: I would request ruling party as well as opposition parties that any problem can be resolved through discussions. So, during the session, parties should make an effort to find solutions pic.twitter.com/FcWZOmXNdQ- ANI (@ANI) June 17, 2019
