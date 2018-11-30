NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
'योग फॉर पीस' कार्यक्रम में बोले पीएम मोदी, दिमाग और शरीर को फिट रखता है योग

पीएम मोदी (PM Modi) ने कहा कि योग की मदद से भारत और अर्जेंटीना आध्यात्मिक रूप से भी एक दूसरे के करीब आ रहे हैं.

,
पीएम मोदी का अर्जेंटीना दौरा

खास बातें

  1. योग से सबको होगा फायदा- पीएम मोदी
  2. पीएम मोदी ने कहा योग को विश्व ने अपनाया
  3. जी20 बैठक में हिस्सा लेने गए हैं पीएम मोदी
ब्यूनस आयर्स: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Modi) ने एक बार फिर लोगों से योग को अपनी दिनचर्या में शामिल करने की अपील की है. उन्होंने कहा कि योग (Yoga for Peace) ही एक मात्र ऐसा माध्यम है जिसकी मदद से आप एक साथ ही दिमाग और अपने शरीर को फिट रख सकते हैं. पीएम मोदी ने अपने अर्जेंटीना दौरे के दौरान ब्यूनस आयर्स में आयोजित 'योग फॉर पीस' (Yoga for Peace) कार्यक्रम में यह बात कही. पीएम ने कहा कि अगर आप दिमाग और शरीर से फिट रहेंगे तो आपके परिवार, समाज, देश और फिर विश्व में शांति बनी रहेगी. उन्होंने कहा कि योग (Yoga for Peace) भारत की तरफ से विश्व के लिए एक तोहफे की तरह है. योग की मदद से भारत और अर्जेंटीना आध्यात्मिक रूप से भी एक दूसरे के करीब आ रहे हैं. उन्होंने कहा (PM Modi) कि सिर्फ आध्यात्मिक स्तर पर ही नहीं हम दोनों देश संगीत, खेल और अन्य क्षेत्रों में भी एक दूसरे की जरूरत बनते जा रहे हैं.पीएम मोदी ने इस दौरान अर्जेंटीना हॉकी टीम को वर्ल्डकप में उनकी पहली जीत के लिए भी बधाई दी. बता दें पीएम मोदी इन दिनों G20 की बैठक में शामिल होने के लिए अर्जेंटीना गए हुए हैं.
 

 
ध्यान हो कि अर्जेंटीना हॉकी टीम इन दिनों ओडिशा में चल रहे हॉकी वर्ल्डकप में हिस्सा ले रही है. पीएम मोदी ने इस दौरान G20 बैठक का भी जिक्र किया. उन्होंने कहा कि हम G20 की बैठक में वैश्किक अर्थव्यवस्था, सततपोषणीय विकास और जलवायु परिवर्तन जैसे मुद्दे पर बात करने जा रहे हैं. मेरा इस बैठक में आने का मकसद सिर्फ अर्जेंटीना से ही बात करने का नहीं है. G20 की बैठक में मोदी जापान, अमेरिका और भारत के बीच पहली बार आयोजित की जा रही त्रिपक्षीय बैठक में हिस्सा लेंगे. इसके अलावा रूस, भारत और चीन के बीच दूसरी बार आयोजित की जा रही त्रिपक्षीय बैठक में भाग लेंगे. यह बैठक शुक्रवार को 12 साल के अंतराल के बाद आयोजित हो रही है.

यह भी पढ़ें: ...तो हैदराबाद की यात्रा के लिए भी पाकिस्तानी वीजा की जरूरत पड़ती: PM मोदी 

अमेरिकी राष्ट्रपति डोनाल्ड ट्रंप जापान के प्रधानमंत्री शिन्जो आबे से मुलाकात करेंगे. उसके बाद दोनों नेता संयुक्त रूप से मोदी के साथ बैठक करेंगे.ट्रंप, आबे और मोदी के बीच यह बैठक ऐसे समय हो रही है जबकि चीन दक्षिण चीन सागर में क्षेत्रीय विवाद में उलझा हुआ है. इसके अलावा वह पूर्वी चीन सागर में जापान के साथ विवाद में उलझा हुआ है. दोनों ही क्षेत्रों को खनिज, तेल और अन्य प्राकृतिक संसाधनों में संपन्न माना जाता है. रूस, भारत और चीन (आरआईसी) की त्रिपक्षीय बैठक में मोदी, चीन के राष्ट्रपति शी चिनफिंग और रूस के राष्ट्रपति व्लादिमिर पुतिन भाग लेंगे.

VIDEO: भारत-पाकिस्तान के रिश्ते अच्छे क्यों नहीं हो सकते.

चीन करीब-करीब पूरे दक्षिण चीन सागर पर अपना दावा करता है जबकि वियतनाम, फिलीपींस, मलेशिया, ब्रुनेई और ताइवान इसके जलमार्गों पर अपना दावा करते हैं. इसमें प्रमुख समुद्री मार्ग भी शामिल हैं जिनसे होकर हर साल 3,000 अरब डालर के वैश्विक व्यापारिक परिवहन होता है.


