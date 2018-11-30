'योग फॉर पीस' कार्यक्रम में बोले पीएम मोदी, दिमाग और शरीर को फिट रखता है योग

Today's programme is called "Yoga For Peace". It is difficult to find a better name than this for a yoga program. Yoga helps us acquire better mental and physical health. It gives strength to our body&peace to our mind: PM Modi at "Yoga For Peace" event in Buenos Aires, Argentina pic.twitter.com/a7G9SfNLQr— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018
When there will be peace in a person's mind there will be peace in family, society, country and the world. Yoga is India's gift to the world for health, wellness and peace: PM Modi at "Yoga For Peace" event in Buenos Aires, Argentina pic.twitter.com/K33uDKKxjf— ANI (@ANI) November 29, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement