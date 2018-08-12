भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच रिश्ते बेहतर करने के लिए पीएम मोदी ने इमरान खान को दिया यह सुझाव, कहा...

I have always said that we wish to have good neighbourly relations. We have also taken various initiatives in this regard. I recently congratulated Mr. Imran Khan on his victory in the elections: PM Narendra Modi #PMtoANI (file pic) pic.twitter.com/4CVIpsx5nL— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018
We hope that Pakistan would work for a safe, secure, stable and prosperous region, free from terror and violence: PM Narendra Modi #PMtoANIhttps://t.co/RS42NeG468— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018
