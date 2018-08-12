NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
भारत और पाकिस्तान के बीच रिश्ते बेहतर करने के लिए पीएम मोदी ने इमरान खान को दिया यह सुझाव, कहा...

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि पड़ोसी देश होने के नाते हम चाहते हैं पाकिस्तान एक आतंक मुक्त देश बने और वहां के नए प्रधानमंत्री दोनों देश के बीच संबंधों को और मजबूत करने पर काम करें.

,
पीएम मोदी ने पाकिस्तान से रिश्ते बेहतर होने की जताई उम्मीद

खास बातें

  1. पीएम मोदी ने पाकिस्तान से रिश्ते बेहतर होने की जताई उम्मीद
  2. पीएम मोदी ने कहा नई सरकार से हैं कई उम्मीदें
  3. पाकिस्तान बने आतंक मुक्त देश यही है हमारी कामना
नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पड़ोसी देश पाकिस्तान में हुए चुनाव और उसमें पीटीआई के नेता इमरान खान की शानदार जीत के बाद पहली बार सार्वजनिक स्तर से उन्हें कुछ कहा है. पीएम मोदी ने समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को दिए इंटरव्यू में कहा कि पड़ोसी देश होने के नाते हम चाहते हैं पाकिस्तान एक आतंक मुक्त देश बने और वहां के नए प्रधानमंत्री दोनों देश के बीच संबंधों को और मजबूत करने पर काम करें. पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि मैं शुरू से कहता रहा हूं कि हम अपने पड़ोसी देशों से अच्छे रिश्ते चाहते हैं. इसके लिए कई बार मैंने खुद ही पहल भी की. मैंने हाल में ही इमरान खान को चुनाव में उनकी जीत के लिए बधाई दिया है.
 
साथ ही पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि हम पाकिस्तान से उम्मीद करते हैं कि वह सुरक्षित, संपन्न और हिंसा मुक्त राष्ट्र बने. गौरतलब है कि समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को दिए अपने इंटरव्यू में पीएम मोदी ने मॉब लिंचिंग, बेरोजगारी और एनआरसी के मुद्दे पर भी अपनी बात रखी.
 
एनआरसी पर बात करते हुए प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि किसी भी भारतीय नागरिक को देश नहीं छोड़ना पड़ेगा. उन्होंने आश्वस्त किया कि जिन लोगों का नाम लिस्ट में नहीं है उन्हें उनकी नागरिकता साबित करने का पूरा मौका दिया जाएगा. पीएम मोदी ने ममता बनर्जी के उस बयान पर भी बोला, जिसमें पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने देश में सिविल वॉर की बात कही थी.

यह भी पढ़ें: पहली बार NRC पर बोले PM मोदी, किसी भी भारतीय नागरिक को देश नहीं छोड़ना पड़ेगा

वहीं रोजगार के मुद्दे पर लगातार विपक्ष की आलोचनाओं का सामना कर रहे पीएम ने इस मुद्दे पर भी बात की. पीएम ने कहा कि पिछले एक साल में ही एक करोड़ से ज्‍यादा रोजगार दिए गए, इसलिए ऐसा प्रचार करना कि रोजगार पैदा नहीं हो रहे, निश्‍च‍ित रूप से बंद होना चाहिए. महिलाओं के खिलाफ बढ़ते अपराध और भीड़ की हिंसा पर पीएम ने कहा, 'ऐसी घटनाएं दुर्भाग्‍यपूर्ण हैं. सभी को राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर समाज में शांति और एकता सुनिश्चित करनी चाहिए. पीएम मोदी ने देश में महिलाओं के खिलाफ अपराध की घटनाओं और मॉब लिंचिंग (Mob lynching) की घटनाओं पर दुख जताया. उन्होंने कहा कि इस तरह की एक भी घटना बहुत ही दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है.

VIDEO: रफाल सौदे पर राहुल ने उठाए सवाल.

हमारे समाज में शांति और एकता सुनिश्चित करने के लिए हर किसी को राजनीति से ऊपर उठना चाहिए. उन्होंने कहा कि मेरी पार्टी और मैंने कई मौकों पर ऐसी घटनाओं और ऐसी मानसिकता वाले लोगों के खिलाफ सख्त कार्रवाई करने की बात साफ तौर पर कही है. 


