PM मोदी बोले- कोफी अन्नान अंतरराष्ट्रीय शांति एवं सुरक्षा की अंतरात्मा के रखवाले थे, जानिए किसने क्या कहा...

We express our profound sorrow at the passing away of Nobel Laureate and former UNSG Mr. Kofi Annan. The world has lost not only a great African diplomat and humanitarian but also a conscience keeper of international peace and security. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2018

Mr. Kofi Annan’s significant contribution to the MDGs will always be remembered. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 18, 2018

Today we mourn the passing away of Kofi Annan. He was an able diplomat who served as UN Secretary-General. His contribution to peace won him the Nobel Prize in 2001. My heartfelt condolences to his family and his admirers around the world — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) August 18, 2018

Heartfelt condolences to his family and admirers. A great loss to humanity https://t.co/7snK5ow3Wa — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 18, 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संयुक्त राष्ट्र के पूर्व महासचिव कोफी अन्नान के निधन (Kofi Annan death) पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त किया और कहा कि वह केवल एक महान अफ्रीकी राजनयिक और मानवतावादी ही नहीं, बल्कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय शांति एवं सुरक्षा की अंतरात्मा के रखवाले भी थे. मोदी ने ट्वीट किया, 'सहस्राब्दि विकास लक्ष्यों के प्रति कोफी अन्नान का महत्वपूर्ण योगदान हमेशा याद रखा जाएगा. दुख की इस घड़ी में मैं उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवदेना व्यक्त करता हूं. ईश्वर उनकी आत्मा को शांति प्रदान करें.' कोफी अन्नान 80 साल के थे. वह एक जनवरी 1997 से 31 दिसंबर 2006 तक दो बार संयुक्त राष्ट्र के महासचिव रहे.पीएम मोदी ने कहा, 'मैं नोबेल पुरस्कार विजेता और संयुक्त राष्ट्र के पूर्व महासचिव के निधन पर गहरा दुख व्यक्त करता हूं. विश्व ने न सिर्फ एक महान अफ्रीकी राजनयिक और मानवतावादी को खोया है, बल्कि अंतरराष्ट्रीय शांति एवं सुरक्षा की अंतरात्मा के रखवाले को भी खो दिया है.'पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने भी अन्नान के निधन पर दुख व्यक्त किया है. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया, 'आज हम कोफी अन्नान के जाने से दुखी हैं. वह एक सक्षम राजनयिक थे, जिन्होंने संयुक्त राष्ट्र महासचिव के रूप में सेवा की. शांति के प्रति उनके योगदान ने उन्हें 2001 में नोबेल पुरस्कार दिलाया. उनके परिवार और विश्वभर में उनके प्रशंसकों के प्रति मेरी संवेदनाएं.'दिल्ली के मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल ने अन्नान के निधन पर दुख व्यक्त करते हुए इसे मानवता के लिए एक 'बड़ा नुकसान' बताया. केजरीवाल ने 15 अगस्त के अपने स्वतंत्रता दिवस संबोधन में कहा था कि अन्नान ने दिल्ली में 'मोहल्ला क्लिनिक' की उनकी पहल की सराहना की है और वह इन क्लिनिकों को देखने सितंबर में दिल्ली आएंगे. आम आदमी पार्टी के प्रमुख ने आज अन्नान के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त करते हुए ट्वीट किया, 'उनके परिवार और प्रशंसकों के प्रति संवेदनाएं. मानवता के लिए एक बड़ा नुकसान.' अन्नान ने इस साल जनवरी में केजरीवाल को पत्र लिखकर 'मोहल्ला क्लिनिक' की उनकी पहल की प्रशंसा की थी.