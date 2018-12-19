NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
पीएम मोदी का कांग्रेस पर हमला- सेना, कैग, सुप्रीम कोर्ट सबको किया अपमानित, ईवीएम पर भी मचाया शोर

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करने के दौरान कांग्रेस पर करारा वार किया है.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित किया.

खास बातें

  1. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा जमकर निशाना
  2. कहा- उन्होंने संवैधानिक संस्थाओं को किया अपमानित
  3. कांग्रेस के खतरनाक खेल से बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता जनता को कराएं रूबरू
नई दिल्ली:

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करने के दौरान कांग्रेस पर करारा वार किया. कांग्रेस पर संवैधानिक संस्थाओं की गरिमा के साथ खिलवाड़ कर अपमानित करने का आरोप लगाया. इस दौरान पीएम मोदी ने ईवीएम मुद्दे को लेकर भी कांग्रेस पर तंज कसा.प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी  ने कहा- 'वे' सेना, सीएजी और हर उस संस्था को अपमानित करते हैं, जो कि लोकतंत्र के लिए आवश्यक हैं.

 

 पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि  वे सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर भी सवाल उठा रहे हैं, जिस निर्णय को वह पसंद नहीं कर रहे हैं. इससे पहले, अपनी मंशा में सफल न होने पर 'उन्होंने' मुख्य न्यायाधीश के खिलाफ भी महाभियोग लाकर प्रभावित करने की कोशिश की.तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं से संवाद के दौरान पीएम मोदी ने कहा- हर चुनाव आने पर वह ईवीएम पर हल्ला मचाकर संदेह का माहौल पैदा करने की कोशिश करते हैं.


 

जब चुनाव के बाद कांग्रेस अच्छा प्रदर्शन करती है तो उन्हीं ईवीएम से निकले नतीजों को वे स्वीकार कर लेते हैं. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के अलोकतांत्रिक बर्ताव का करारा जवाब लोकतंत्र की मजबूती से होगा. सूचना और जागरूकता लोकतंत्र के लिए जरूरी हैं. हमें कांग्रेस और उसके खतरनाक खेल से जनता को जागरूक करना चाहिए. 

 

 

वीडियो- PM पर राहुल गांधी के बयान से बवाल  


