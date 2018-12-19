पीएम मोदी का कांग्रेस पर हमला- सेना, कैग, सुप्रीम कोर्ट सबको किया अपमानित, ईवीएम पर भी मचाया शोर

खास बातें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा जमकर निशाना कहा- उन्होंने संवैधानिक संस्थाओं को किया अपमानित कांग्रेस के खतरनाक खेल से बीजेपी कार्यकर्ता जनता को कराएं रूबरू

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करने के दौरान कांग्रेस पर करारा वार किया. कांग्रेस पर संवैधानिक संस्थाओं की गरिमा के साथ खिलवाड़ कर अपमानित करने का आरोप लगाया. इस दौरान पीएम मोदी ने ईवीएम मुद्दे को लेकर भी कांग्रेस पर तंज कसा.प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा- 'वे' सेना, सीएजी और हर उस संस्था को अपमानित करते हैं, जो कि लोकतंत्र के लिए आवश्यक हैं.

PM: They've humiliated the Army, CAG & every institution imp to our democracy. Recently they questioned an SC verdict just because they didn't like the decision. Earlier, just because they couldn't threaten the court into doing what they wanted they tried to even impeach the CJI. pic.twitter.com/lH9TSdTzcB — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि वे सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले पर भी सवाल उठा रहे हैं, जिस निर्णय को वह पसंद नहीं कर रहे हैं. इससे पहले, अपनी मंशा में सफल न होने पर 'उन्होंने' मुख्य न्यायाधीश के खिलाफ भी महाभियोग लाकर प्रभावित करने की कोशिश की.तमिलनाडु और पुडुचेरी के बीजेपी कार्यकर्ताओं से संवाद के दौरान पीएम मोदी ने कहा- हर चुनाव आने पर वह ईवीएम पर हल्ला मचाकर संदेह का माहौल पैदा करने की कोशिश करते हैं.

PM in interaction with BJP Karyakartas of Tamil Nadu&Puducherry: Before every election they begin to make noise about EVMs, trying to create an atmosphere of doubt. However after elections, if Congress performs well they seem to accept results that have come out of the same EVM. pic.twitter.com/QH1Abm8WLj — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018

जब चुनाव के बाद कांग्रेस अच्छा प्रदर्शन करती है तो उन्हीं ईवीएम से निकले नतीजों को वे स्वीकार कर लेते हैं. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के अलोकतांत्रिक बर्ताव का करारा जवाब लोकतंत्र की मजबूती से होगा. सूचना और जागरूकता लोकतंत्र के लिए जरूरी हैं. हमें कांग्रेस और उसके खतरनाक खेल से जनता को जागरूक करना चाहिए.

PM in interaction with BJP Karyakartas of Tamil Nadu & Puducherry: The perfect answer to undemocratic behavior of Congress is to strengthen democracy. Information&awareness are important for democracy. We should keep people informed about Congress & its dangerous games. pic.twitter.com/Pl6jC0VGyE — ANI (@ANI) December 19, 2018

वीडियो- PM पर राहुल गांधी के बयान से बवाल