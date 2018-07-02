अफगानिस्तान हमले में 19 सिखों-हिंदुओं की मौत, पीएम मोदी ने की निंदा

We strongly condemn the terror attacks in Afghanistan y'day. They're an attack on Afghanistan's multicultural fabric. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that the injured recover soon. India stands ready to assist Afghanistan govt in this sad hour, tweets PM Modi pic.twitter.com/oJNuF83KnG— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2018
The names of 11 Sikhs, who died in a suicide bombing in Jalalabad of eastern Nangarhar province in Afghanistan yesterday, has been released by Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee. pic.twitter.com/ClhA0lUOj7— ANI (@ANI) July 2, 2018
