NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

अफगानिस्तान हमले में 19 सिखों-हिंदुओं की मौत, पीएम मोदी ने की निंदा

अफगानिस्तान के पूर्वी हिस्से में स्थित एक शहर में एक आत्मघाती हमलावर ने खुद को उड़ा लिया, जिसमें कम से कम 19 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जिनमें कई सिख लोग भी शामिल हैं.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
अफगानिस्तान हमले में 19 सिखों-हिंदुओं की मौत, पीएम मोदी ने की निंदा

अफगानिस्तान के पूर्वी हिस्से में स्थित एक शहर में एक आत्मघाती हमलावर ने खुद को उड़ा लिया.

नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने अफगानिस्तान में एक आत्मघाती हमले में मारे गये सिखों और हिंदुओं के प्रति संवेदना व्यक्त की है. पीएम मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा है, 'अफगानिस्तान में कल हुये हमले की निंदा करता हूं. यह हमला अफगानिस्तान की बहुसांस्कृतिक संरचना पर हमला है. मेरी संवेदना शोकसंतप्त परिवार के साथ हैं. मैं प्रार्थना करता हूं कि घायलों को जल्दी राहत मिले. भारत दुख की इस घड़ी में अफगानिस्तान के साथ है'
 
गौरतलब है कि अफगानिस्तान के पूर्वी हिस्से में स्थित एक शहर में एक आत्मघाती हमलावर ने खुद को उड़ा लिया, जिसमें कम से कम 19 लोगों की मौत हो गई, जिनमें कई सिख लोग भी शामिल हैं. अधिकारियों ने आज यह जानकारी दी. हमलावर ने जलालाबाद में आये राष्ट्रपति अशरफ गनी से मिलने के लिए सिखों और हिंदुओं के एक दल को निशाना बनाया. नंगरहार में अस्पताल के प्रवक्ता इनामुल्लाह मियाखाइल ने बताया कि हमले में मारे गये 19 में से 17 लोग सिख और हिंदु समुदाय से थे. 
अफगानिस्तान में एक आत्मघाती हमले में मारे गये 11 सिखों के नाम दिल्ली गुरुद्वारा मैनेजमेंट समिति ने जारी किये हैं. 

टिप्पणियां
जम्मू कश्मीर : कुलगाम में सेना ने दो आतंकियों को मार गिराया​

 


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... दिल्ली : पर्चे में लिखे मौत के तरीके और दिन, तो क्या तंत्र-मंत्र के चक्कर में गई 11 जानें? रिश्तेदारों ने नकारा 
PM Modi condemns Afghanistan attack which claims 19 people of Sikh community

Advertisement

 
 
 