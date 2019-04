Election Live Updates : पीएम मोदी का आज वाराणसी में भरेंगे पर्चा, राहुल गांधी की तीन राज्यों में रैलियां

Dy CM KP Maurya: I always say SP is 'Samapt Party' & BSP 'Bilkul Samapt Party'. You've already worked towards finishing off Congress party in Uttar Pradesh. They are breathing through two seats - Amethi & Raebareli but this time there will be 'Lotus' on both of them. (25.04.19) pic.twitter.com/jUFPKKmfqr