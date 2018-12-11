NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
संसद में मीडिया के सामने आए पीएम मोदी, संसद के सत्र को लेकर दिया बयान

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र को लेकर प्रेस को संबोधित किया.

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी संसद सत्र को लेकर मीडिया से रूबरू होते हुए.

नई दिल्ली:
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने संसद के शीतकालीन सत्र को लेकर प्रेस को संबोधित किया. इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि सत्र बहुत महत्वपूर्ण है. जनता से जुड़े अहम मुद्दों पर चर्चा की जरूरत है. मुझे भरोसा है कि संसद के सभी सदस्य जनभावनाओं का सम्मान करेंगे. हमारा प्रयास है कि सभी मुद्दों पर संसद के भीतर चर्चा हो. 

 


