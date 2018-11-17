पीएम मोदी ने कहा, गाजा तूफान से प्रभावित लोगों को हर संभव मदद दी जा रही

My thoughts are with the families of those who lost their lives due to cyclonic conditions in parts of Tamil Nadu. I pray for the quick recovery of those injured. Officials are working towards providing all possible assistance in the wake of the cyclone.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2018
Spoke to the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, Thiru Edappadi K. Palaniswami regarding the situation arising due to cyclone conditions in the state. Assured all possible help from the Centre.
I pray for the safety and well-being of the people of Tamil Nadu. @CMOTamilNadu — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2018
