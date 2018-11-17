NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
पीएम मोदी ने कहा, गाजा तूफान से प्रभावित लोगों को हर संभव मदद दी जा रही

प्रधानमंत्री ने तमिलनाडु के विभिन्न हिस्सों में चक्रवाती स्थितियों के कारण जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति संवेदना जताई

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी (फाइल फोटो).

नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी ने शुक्रवार को कहा कि गाजा चक्रवात के चलते तमिलनाडु के प्रभावित लोगों को हर संभव सहायता पहुंचाने के लिए अधिकारी काम कर रहे हैं. मोदी ने ट्वीट कर कहा, ''तमिलनाडु के विभिन्न हिस्सों में चक्रवाती स्थितियों के कारण जान गंवाने वाले लोगों के परिवारों के प्रति मेरी संवेदना है. ''    

प्रधानमंत्री ने यह भी कहा कि विनाश के बाद लोगों को राहत पहुंचाने के लिए अधिकारी काम कर रहे हैं.
 
चक्रवात गाजा ने नगापत्तिनम में शुक्रवार को सुबह तड़के प्रवेश किया जिससे पेड़ उखड़ गए और बिजली के तार गिर पड़े. चक्रवात के कारण तटवर्ती जिलों में व्यापक तबाही हुई तथा 13 लोगों की जान गई. साथ ही बाढ़ का पानी फसलों में घुस गया.    
चक्रवात के दौरान 120 किमी प्रति घंटा की रफ्तार से हवाएं चल रही थीं. अधिकारियों के अनुसार 10 पुरुषों एवं तीन महिलाओं की जान गई.    
(इनपुट भाषा से)


