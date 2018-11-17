पीएम मोदी आज मालदीव जाएंगे, राष्ट्रपति सोलिह के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में करेंगे शिरकत

I will be in Malé tomorrow to attend the historic Inauguration Ceremony of the President-elect H.E. Ibrahim Mohamed Solih. I warmly congratulate him on his victory in the recent elections and wish him the very best for his tenure. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2018

Recent elections in The Maldives represent the collective aspirations of the people for democracy, rule of law and a prosperous future. We in India strongly desire to see a stable, democratic, prosperous and peaceful Republic of Maldives. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2018

I will convey to the new Maldivian Government of Mr. Solih the desire of the Indian Government to work closely for realisation of their developmental priorities, especially in areas of infrastructure, health care, connectivity & human resource development. https://t.co/fTmMnNbEyX — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 16, 2018

पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी मालदीव के नए राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद सोलिह के शनिवार को होने वाले शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में भाग लेंगे. प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में मोदी की मालदीव की यह पहली यात्रा होगी.मोदी ने कई ट्वीट कर कहा, ‘‘मैं श्री सोलिह की नई मालदीव सरकार को उनकी विकास प्राथमिकताओं विशेषकर आधारभूत क्षेत्र, स्वास्थ्य देखभाल, सम्पर्क एवं मानव संसाधन विकास को साकार करने के लिए मिलकर काम करने की भारत सरकार की मंशा से अवगत कराऊंगा.''उन्होंने कहा कि मालदीव में हुए हालिया चुनाव लोकतंत्र, कानून का शासन एवं समृद्ध भविष्य के लिए लोगों की सामूहिक आकांक्षाओं का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं. प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, ‘‘हम भारत (के लोगों की) की यह प्रबल मंशा है कि हम एक स्थिर, लोकतांत्रिक, समृद्ध और शांतिपूर्ण मालदीव गणतंत्र देखना चाहते हैं.''उन्होंने हाल के चुनाव में सोलिह को उनकी जीत के लिए बधाई दी और उनका कार्यकाल सर्वोत्तम रहने की कामना भी की. सोलिह के शपथ ग्रहण के लिए आए आमंत्रण को मोदी ने हाल में स्वीकार किया था.(इनपुट भाषा से)