NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

पीएम मोदी आज मालदीव जाएंगे, राष्ट्रपति सोलिह के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में करेंगे शिरकत

प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में मोदी की मालदीव की पहली यात्रा, कहा- सोलिह को मिलकर काम करने की भारत सरकार की मंशा से अवगत कराएंगे

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
पीएम मोदी आज मालदीव जाएंगे, राष्ट्रपति सोलिह के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में करेंगे शिरकत

मालदीव के नए राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद सोलिह के शपथ समारोह में पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी भाग लेंगे.

नई दिल्ली:
टिप्पणियां
पीएम नरेन्द्र मोदी मालदीव के नए राष्ट्रपति मोहम्मद सोलिह के शनिवार को होने वाले शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में भाग लेंगे. प्रधानमंत्री के रूप में मोदी की मालदीव की यह पहली यात्रा होगी.    

मोदी ने कई ट्वीट कर कहा, ‘‘मैं श्री सोलिह की नई मालदीव सरकार को उनकी विकास प्राथमिकताओं विशेषकर आधारभूत क्षेत्र, स्वास्थ्य देखभाल, सम्पर्क एवं मानव संसाधन विकास को साकार करने के लिए मिलकर काम करने की भारत सरकार की मंशा से अवगत कराऊंगा.''    
  उन्होंने कहा कि मालदीव में हुए हालिया चुनाव लोकतंत्र, कानून का शासन एवं समृद्ध भविष्य के लिए लोगों की सामूहिक आकांक्षाओं का प्रतिनिधित्व करते हैं. प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, ‘‘हम भारत (के लोगों की) की यह प्रबल मंशा है कि हम एक स्थिर, लोकतांत्रिक, समृद्ध और शांतिपूर्ण मालदीव गणतंत्र देखना चाहते हैं.''    
 
उन्होंने हाल के चुनाव में सोलिह को उनकी जीत के लिए बधाई दी और उनका कार्यकाल सर्वोत्तम रहने की कामना भी की. सोलिह के शपथ ग्रहण के लिए आए आमंत्रण को मोदी ने हाल में स्वीकार किया था.
(इनपुट भाषा से)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... दिल्ली के सिग्नेचर ब्रिज पर सेल्फी के लिए होड़ के बाद निर्वस्त्र होने का वीडियो वायरल
PM Narendra Modi

Advertisement

 
 
 