पीएम मोदी ने कोरोना वैक्सीन की पहली डोज ली, दिल्ली एम्स में लगवाया टीका

Took my first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS.



Remarkable how our doctors and scientists have worked in quick time to strengthen the global fight against COVID-19.



I appeal to all those who are eligible to take the vaccine. Together, let us make India COVID-19 free! pic.twitter.com/5z5cvAoMrv