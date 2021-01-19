ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया में टीम इंडिया की सीरीज जीत पर झूम उठा देश, PM मोदी और कई पूर्व प्‍लेयर्स ने ट्वीट कर दी बधाई..

Team India Win: टीम इंडिया ने जबर्दस्‍त प्रदर्शन करते हुए मंगलवार को यहां चौथे और अंतिम टेस्ट क्रिकेट मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को तीन विकेट से हराकर बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी अपने पास बरकरार रखी.

ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया में टीम इंडिया की सीरीज जीत पर झूम उठा देश, PM मोदी और कई पूर्व प्‍लेयर्स ने ट्वीट कर दी बधाई..

टीम इंडिया की जीत में ऋषभ पंत की नाबाद 89 रन की पारी का अहम योगदान रहा

नई दिल्ली:

Team India Win: टीम इंडिया ने जबर्दस्‍त प्रदर्शन करते हुए मंगलवार को यहां चौथे और अंतिम टेस्ट क्रिकेट मैच में ऑस्ट्रेलिया को तीन विकेट से हराकर चार मैचों की सीरीज 2-1 से जीतकर बॉर्डर-गावस्कर ट्रॉफी अपने पास बरकरार रखी. ब्रिस्‍बेन टेस्‍ट की चौथी पारी में भारत के सामने 328 रन का लक्ष्य था जो ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के मजबूत आक्रमण के लिहाज से मुश्किल माना जा रहा था. लेकिन शुभमन गिल, चेतेश्‍वर पुजारा और ऋषभ पंत (Rishabh Pant) की शानदार अर्धशतकीय पारियों की बदौलत टीम ने यह टारगेट जो उसने छह विकेट खोकर हासिल किया. शुभमन गिल ने 91, ऋषभ पंत ने नाबाद 89 और चेतेश्वर पुजारा ने 56 रन बनाए.सिराज, शारदुल, वाशिंगटन सुंदर और शुभमन गिल और नटराजन जैसे नए प्‍लेयर्स ने भी जीत में अपनी चमक दिखाई. ऑस्ट्रेलिया की गाबा मैदान पर पिछले 32 वर्षों में यह पहली हार है जबकि भारत ने यहां अपनी पहली जीत दर्ज की है. भारत की इस जीत पर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी और कई पूर्व खिलाडि़यों ने टीम को बधाई दी है. भारतीय क्रिेकेट कंट्रोल बोर्ड ने जीत पर टीम को पांच करोड़ रुपये का बोनस देने की घोषणा की है.

यह भी पढ़ें

.

Newsbeep

Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com


यह सीरीज जीत इस मायने में भी उल्‍लेखनीय है कि विराट कोहली, जसप्रीत बुमराह, शमी, आर अश्विन, रवींद्र जडेजा, उमेश यादव और हनुमा विहारी जैसे प्‍लेयर्स आखिरी टेस्‍ट में नहीं खेले और अनुभवहीन गेंदबाजी आक्रमण ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के सामने था. इस सीरीज में ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍ियाई  पिछली बार की तरह स्‍टीव स्मिथ और डेविड वॉर्नर के उपलब्‍ध नहीं होने का बहाना भी नहीं बना सकते. भारतीय जांबाजों ने ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया को उसके घर में ही हराकर टिम पेन ब्रिगेड को चारों खाने चित कर दिया.

Team IndiaTeam India WinRishabh pantPM Narendra Modi
टिप्पणियां

भारत में कोरोनावायरस महामारी (Coronavirus pandemic) के प्रकोप से जुड़ी ताज़ा खबरें तथा Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक पर लाइक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें

लाइव खबर देखें:

अन्य खबरें
 