The @BCCI has announced INR 5 Crore as team bonus. These are special moments for India Cricket. An outstanding display of character and skill #TeamIndia#AUSvIND#Gabba — Jay Shah (@JayShah) January 19, 2021

The champions & the greatest chase#TeamIndia has proved it again by team efforts, great character, courage & max determination! Despite the bruises, the team made it possible for our country. That's why we play for the country's flag to go high every time we perfom????????#INDvAUS — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) January 19, 2021

Congratulations #TeamIndia Absolute superstars all of you A proud and historic moment for Indian cricket! Battered, bruised, but champions as well /p>— Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 19, 2021

Another great milestone by my brother @RishabhPant17 achieving 1000 Test Runs at Gabba, what a beautiful sight it has been watching you play today for our country, keep going #AUSvIND a href="https://twitter.com/BCCI?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@BCCI pic.twitter.com/2OVbCKvJlH — Suresh Raina???????? (@ImRaina) January 19, 2021

My salute to team india @BCCI Happy and Proud #JaiHind — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) January 19, 2021

Historic series win for Team India! Youngsters delivered when it mattered, with Gilll and Pant in the forefront. Hats off to Ravi Shastri and the support staff for their part in this turnaround! So so proud of this bunch, this is one for the ages#AUSvsIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 19, 2021

यह सीरीज जीत इस मायने में भी उल्‍लेखनीय है कि विराट कोहली, जसप्रीत बुमराह, शमी, आर अश्विन, रवींद्र जडेजा, उमेश यादव और हनुमा विहारी जैसे प्‍लेयर्स आखिरी टेस्‍ट में नहीं खेले और अनुभवहीन गेंदबाजी आक्रमण ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया के सामने था. इस सीरीज में ऑस्‍ट्रेल‍ियाई पिछली बार की तरह स्‍टीव स्मिथ और डेविड वॉर्नर के उपलब्‍ध नहीं होने का बहाना भी नहीं बना सकते. भारतीय जांबाजों ने ऑस्‍ट्रेलिया को उसके घर में ही हराकर टिम पेन ब्रिगेड को चारों खाने चित कर दिया.