पीएम मोदी ने अमेरिका का राष्ट्रपति बनने पर जो बाइडेन को दी बधाई

जो बाइडेन ने अमेरिका के 46वें राष्‍ट्रपति के रूप में शपथ ली

My best wishes for a successful term in leading USA as we stand united and resilient in addressing common challenges and advancing global peace and security.

The India-US partnership is based on shared values. We have a substantial and multifaceted bilateral agenda, growing economic engagement and vibrant people to people linkages. Committed to working with President @JoeBiden to take the India-US partnership to even greater heights.