देश

पीएम मोदी ने प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में लड़ने वाले भारतीय सैनिकों को दी श्रद्धांजलि, कहा- हम विश्व शांति के लिए प्रतिबद्ध

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में लड़ाई लड़ने वाले भारतीय सैनिकों को रविवार को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की और कहा कि भारत विश्व शांति के लिए अपनी प्रतिबद्धता दोहराता है.

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत विश्व शांति के लिए अपनी प्रतिबद्धता दोहराता है.

नई दिल्ली : प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में लड़ाई लड़ने वाले भारतीय सैनिकों को रविवार को श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की और कहा कि भारत विश्व शांति के लिए अपनी प्रतिबद्धता दोहराता है ताकि युद्धों से होने वाली मौतों और तबाही का मंजर फिर से नजर न आए. पीएम मोदी ने कई ट्वीट कर कहा, ‘‘आज जब हम भयावह प्रथम विश्व युद्ध के अंत के 100 साल पूरे कर रहे हैं, ऐसे में हम विश्व शांति के प्रति अपनी प्रतिबद्धता दोहराते हैं और सद्भाव एवं भाईचारे के माहौल को विस्तार देने का प्रण करते हैं ताकि युद्धों से होने वाली मौतों और तबाही का मंजर फिर से नजर न आए''.
 
उन्होंने कहा कि भारत प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में लड़ाई लड़ने वाले अपने बहादुर सैनिकों को याद करता है. प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, ‘‘यह ऐसा युद्ध था जिसमें भारत प्रत्यक्ष तौर पर शामिल नहीं था, लेकिन फिर भी हमारे सैनिकों ने शांति की खातिर दुनिया भर में लड़ाई लड़ी''. मोदी ने कहा कि उन्हें प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में भारत की भूमिका से जुड़ी जगहों - फ्रांस के नेउव-चापेल मेमोरियल और इजरायल के हाइफा - में श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित करने का गौरव प्राप्त हुआ है. प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, ‘‘जब (इजरायली) प्रधानमंत्री बेंजामिन नेतन्याहू भारत आए तो हमने तीन मूर्ति-हाइफा चौक पर श्रद्धांजलि अर्पित की'. 

(हेडलाइन के अलावा, इस खबर को एनडीटीवी टीम ने संपादित नहीं किया है, यह सिंडीकेट फीड से सीधे प्रकाशित की गई है।)


