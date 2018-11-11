पीएम मोदी ने प्रथम विश्व युद्ध में लड़ने वाले भारतीय सैनिकों को दी श्रद्धांजलि, कहा- हम विश्व शांति के लिए प्रतिबद्ध

Today, as we mark one hundred years since the end of the horrific First World War, we reiterate our commitment towards world peace and pledge to work to further an atmosphere of harmony and brotherhood so that the trail of death and destruction caused by wars does not occur.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2018
India remembers our brave soldiers who fought in WW-1 This was a war in which India was not directly involved yet our soldiers fought world over, just for the cause of peace.टिप्पणियांHere is what I had spoken about India and WW-1 during last month's #MannKiBaat. https://t.co/DTdwxxrEK3 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 11, 2018
Advertisement
Advertisement