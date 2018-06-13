पीएम मोदी ने किया विराट कोहली का चैलेंज पूरा, शेयर किया ये VIDEO

खास बातें प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने फिटनेस चैलेंज में हिस्‍सा लिया पीएम मोदी ने फिटनेस चैलेंज कुमारस्वामी और मनिका बत्रा को दिया है 40 साल से अधिक उम्र के सभी IPS अफसरों को भी दिया फिटनेस चैलेंज

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice

breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने सोशल मीडिया पर मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ द्वारा किए गए फिटनेस चैलेंज में हिस्‍सा लेते हुए बुधवार को एक वीडियो ट्वीटर पर शेयर किया है और बल्कि राजनीतिक विरोधी को चुनौती भी दी है. इस वीडियो में पीएम मोदी एक्‍सरसाइज और योगा करते हुए नजर आ रहे हैं. आपको बता दें कि कोहली ने 23 मई को एक्सरसाइज का एक वीडियो शेयर करते हुए अपनी पत्नी अनुष्का शर्मा, क्रिकेटर महेंद्र सिंह धोनी और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी को फिटनेस चैलेंज दिया था. पीएम मोदी ने फिटनेस चैलेंज कुमारस्वामी के अलावा टेबल टेनिस प्लेयर मनिका बत्रा को भी दिया है. इसके अलावा पीएम मोदी ने देशभर के उन सभी आईपीएस अफसरों को भी फिटनेस चैलेंज दिया है जिनकी उम्र 40 साल से अधिक है.आपको बता दें कि विराट के चैलेंज को स्‍वीकार करते हुए #HumFitTohIndiaFit टैग के साथ पीएम मोदी ने 24 मई को चैलेंज के जवाब में लिखा था कि वह जल्द ही अपना वीडियो शेयर करेंगे. इसके बाद पीएम मोदी बुधवार को फिटनेस वीडियो ट्वीटर पर शेयर किया है. इस वीडियो में पीएम मोदी सुबह की एक्‍सरसाइज और योगा का वीडियो शेयर किया है. उन्‍होंने ट्वीट में लिखा है कि मैं ट्रैक पर चलता हूं जिसमें पंचतवस के 5 तत्व हैं- पृथ्वी, जल, अग्नि, वायु और आकाश. यह तरोताज़ा कर देता है और मैं श्वास का भी अभ्यास करता हूं.

I really believe in the concept of, "you either win or you learn". We fought hard and gave it our all but one thing is for sure, next season we definitely will bounce back stronger than ever with our learnings from this season.

Take care. @RCBTweets#RCB#IPL2018pic.twitter.com/b0QM9chRAN — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2018

This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe#HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018

इससेे पहले युवा और खेल मामलों के मंत्री व ओलंपिक विजेता राज्‍यवर्द्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने ट्विटर पर फिटनेस चैलेंज दिया. उन्‍होंने एक वीडियो शेयर किया जिसमें वो बिना ब्रेक लिए पुश-अप किया. इसी के साथ उन्‍होंने सभी से अपना फिटनेस मंत्र बताते हुए वीडियो शेयर करने की अपील की है. फिर क्‍या था. देखते ही देखते कई ट्विटर यूजर्स ने #FitnessChallenge ज्‍वॉइन कर लिया. सबसे पहले विराट ने वीडियो शेयर किया:एक्‍टर ऋतिक रोशन साइकिल चलाकर काम पर गए और उन्‍होंने इसका वीडियो भी पोस्‍ट किया. भारतीय महिला क्रिकेट टीम की कप्‍तान मिताली राज ने भी चैलेंज स्‍वीकार किया:इस फिटनेस चैलेंस में एक्‍टर, खिलाड़ी और राजनेताओं समेत आम हिंदुस्‍तानी शामिल हैं.