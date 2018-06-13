पीएम मोदी ने किया विराट कोहली का चैलेंज पूरा, शेयर किया ये VIDEO

Here are moments from my morning exercises. Apart from Yoga, I walk on a track inspired by the Panchtatvas or 5 elements of nature - Prithvi, Jal, Agni, Vayu, Aakash. This is extremely refreshing and rejuvenating. I also practice— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 13, 2018
breathing exercises. #HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/km3345GuV2
I really believe in the concept of, "you either win or you learn". We fought hard and gave it our all but one thing is for sure, next season we definitely will bounce back stronger than ever with our learnings from this season.— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 24, 2018
Take care. @RCBTweets#RCB#IPL2018pic.twitter.com/b0QM9chRAN
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe#HumFitTohIndiaFit#FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
If you want to look like an Athlete, then train like an Athlete.— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 24, 2018
Thank you @PTUshaOfficial@deepikapadukone for the #FitnessChallenge.
Let’s do this. I
I would like to challenge @MangteC@sachin_rt@priyankachopra@MissNicollet#HumFitTohIndiaFitpic.twitter.com/KSo0tEsM9e
Advertisement
Advertisement