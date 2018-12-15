NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
पीएम मोदी बोले- कांग्रेस के लिए रक्षा क्षेत्र सिर्फ पैसा इकट्ठा करने का जरिया, देश को लूटा
पीएम मोदी ने एक बार फिर कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा है. शनिवार को पीएम ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के लिए राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा और रक्षा क्षेत्र तिरस्कृत क्षेत्र (पंचिंग बैग) या फिर धन एकत्र करने के स्रोत है.

पीएम मोदी बोले- कांग्रेस के लिए रक्षा क्षेत्र सिर्फ पैसा इकट्ठा करने का जरिया, देश को लूटा

पीएम मोदी ने कांग्रेस पर तीखा हमला बोला.

खास बातें

  1. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्न मोदी ने कांग्रेस पर साधा निशाना
  2. बोले- रक्षा क्षेत्र उनके लिए धन इकट्ठा करने का स्रोत
  3. सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का मजाक उड़ाते हैं
नई दिल्ली : पीएम मोदी ने एक बार फिर कांग्रेस पर निशाना साधा है. शनिवार को पीएम ने कहा कि कांग्रेस के लिए राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा और रक्षा क्षेत्र तिरस्कृत क्षेत्र (पंचिंग बैग) या फिर धन एकत्र करने के स्रोत है. पीएम ने वीडियो कॉन्फ्रेंसिंग के जरिए तमिलनाडु के भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ संवाद के दौरान कहा कि कांग्रेस नेता एक तरफ सेना प्रमुखों के लिए अपशब्दों का इस्तेमाल करते हैं और सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक का मजाक उड़ाते हैं तो दूसरी तरफ उन्होंने 1940 और 50 के दशक में जीप घोटाले से लेकर 1980 के दशक तक बोफोर्स तक, अगस्तावेस्टलैंड और पनडुब्बी घोटाले तथा अन्य घोटालों को अंजाम देकर देश को लूटने का काम किया है. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि ‘वे सब (कांग्रेस) इसे धन बनाने का जरिया मानते हैं. चाहे इससे हमारे बलों के मनोबल पर ही प्रभाव क्यों न पड़ता हो. हमें अपने बलों पर गर्व है और उन पर विश्वास है तथा सरकार ने उनके लिए हमारे देश को नुकसान पहुंचाने वालों से निपटने के वास्ते अभियानगत स्वतंत्रता सुनिश्चित की है'. 
 


पीएम मोदी ने कहा, ‘सर्जिकल स्ट्राइक दिखाता है कि हम पर हमला करने वालों को जवाब देने में हमारे बल कितने सक्षम हैं'. भाजपा नीत राजग सरकार ने सशस्त्र बलों और सेवानिवृत्त सैनिकों के लिए वन रैंक वन पेंशन की जिस मांग को पूरा किया, वह 40 साल से लंबित थी. लोकसभा चुनाव के मद्देनजर भाजपा कार्यकर्ताओं से राष्ट्रव्यापी संवाद के तहत पीएम मोदी ने कहा, ‘हमारी सरकार ऐसी सरकार है जो हर चीज से ऊपर आपकी सुरक्षा और कुलशक्षेम को महत्व देती है. हम भारत और 130 करोड़ भारतीयों की रक्षा के लिए हरसंभव कदम उठाएंगे.' पीएम मोदी ने कहा, ‘हम शांति चाहने वाले देश हैं, लेकिन हम हमारे लोगों को नुकसान पहुंचाने वालों और हमारे विकास को बाधित करने वाले समाज विरोधी तत्वों को मुंहतोड़ जवाब देने में नहीं झिझकेंगे'. उन्होंने कहा कि बात जब राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा की हो तो बलों का मनोबल महत्वपूर्ण होता है.
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने अपने संबोधन के दौरान कहा, ‘सत्ता में आने के बाद हमने जो चीजें कीं, उनमें पहली चीज यह थी कि हमने अपने सैनिकों को संदेश दिया कि हम उनका महत्व समझते हैं. सीमा पर खड़ा सैनिक यह जानता है कि उसके पीछे देश खड़ा है'. माओवादी आतंकवाद जो कभी अनेक जिलों में फैला था, वह अब घट रहा है और माओवादियों तथा उनसे सहानुभूति रखने वालों की बड़ी धरपकड़ हुई है. उन्होंने कहा, ‘पूर्व में जो 44 जिले वाम आतंकवाद से प्रभावित थे, वहां पिछले चार साल में हिंसा की कोई घटना नहीं हुई है'. प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, ‘‘कश्मीर में हम लोगों तक पहुंचे हैं, सेना ने आतंकवाद को बड़ी चोट पहुंचाई है और रिकॉर्ड संख्या में आतंकवादियों का खात्मा किया है'. (इनपुट- भाषा से भी)

राजस्थान में बोले PM मोदी- अगस्ता-वेस्टलैंड के बिचौलिए को हम दुबई से ले आए 

VIDEO: भारत माता की जय' पर राहुल vs PM मोदी

 


