पीएम मोदी बोले- कांग्रेस के लिए रक्षा क्षेत्र सिर्फ पैसा इकट्ठा करने का जरिया, देश को लूटा

PM Modi: Sadly, for Congress, national security & defence sector is either a punching bag or a funding source. On one hand, the leaders called Army chief names & mocked surgical strikes. On the other, they looted the defence sector, from the jeep scam back in the 40s & 50s, (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4K2NxnW5sj

PM in interaction with booth level workers from Tamil Nadu earlier today:Our govt had honour to fulfil demand of One Rank One Pension that was lying unattended for 40 yrs.Previous govt after much persuasion left mere Rs500 cr aside for OROP which was nothing short of a cruel joke pic.twitter.com/RVmn5g1yte