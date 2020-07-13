पीएम मोदी ने गूगल के CEO सुंदर पिचाई के साथ की बातचीत, ट्वीट कर कही यह बात..

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi)ने सोमवार को गूगल (Google) के भारतीय मूल के सीईओ सुंदर पिचाई (Sundar Pichai)से बातचीत की. पिचाई के साथ अपनी इस बातचीत की जानकारी पीएम मोदी ने खुद ट्वीट करके दी. उन्होंने लिखा-आज सुबह @sundarpichai के साथ एक फलदायी बातचीत हुई. हमने भारत के किसानों, युवाओं और उद्यमियों के जीवन को बदलने के लिए प्रौद्योगिकी की शक्ति के इस्तेमाल सहित कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा की.
This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs. pic.twitter.com/IS9W24zZxs— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020
During our interaction, @sundarpichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020
I was delighted to know more about the efforts of @Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, @_DigitalIndia, furthering digital payments and more. @sundarpichai— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 13, 2020
एक अन्य ट्वीट में पीएम ने लिखा, 'बातचीत के दौरान सुंदर पिचाई और मैंने उस नई कार्यसंस्कृति के बारे में बात की जो COVID-19 के समय में उभर रही है. हमने उन चुनौतियों पर चर्चा की जो कोरोना वायरस की वैश्विक महामारी ने खेल जैसे क्षेत्रों में ला दी हैं. हमने डेटा सुरक्षा और साइबर सुरक्षा के महत्व के बारे में भी बात की.' पीएम ने लिखा कि शिक्षा, डिजिटल भुगतान जैसे क्षेत्रों में गूगल के प्रयासों के बारे में जानकर मुझे बेहद खुशी हुई है.