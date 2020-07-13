पीएम मोदी ने गूगल के CEO सुंदर पिचाई के साथ की बातचीत, ट्वीट कर कही यह बात..

नई दिल्ली:

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi)ने सोमवार को गूगल (Google) के भारतीय मूल के सीईओ सुंदर पिचाई (Sundar Pichai)से बातचीत की. पिचाई के साथ अपनी इस बातचीत की जानकारी पीएम मोदी ने खुद ट्वीट करके दी. उन्‍होंने लिखा-आज सुबह @sundarpichai के साथ एक फलदायी बातचीत हुई. हमने भारत के किसानों, युवाओं और उद्यमियों के जीवन को बदलने के लिए प्रौद्योगिकी की शक्ति के इस्‍तेमाल सहित कई मुद्दों पर चर्चा की.

एक अन्‍य ट्वीट में पीएम ने लिखा, 'बातचीत के दौरान सुंदर पिचाई और मैंने उस नई कार्यसंस्कृति के बारे में बात की जो COVID-19 के समय में उभर रही है. हमने उन चुनौतियों पर चर्चा की जो कोरोना वायरस की वैश्विक महामारी ने खेल जैसे क्षेत्रों में ला दी हैं. हमने डेटा सुरक्षा और साइबर सुरक्षा के महत्व के बारे में भी बात की.' पीएम ने लिखा कि शिक्षा, डिजिटल भुगतान जैसे क्षेत्रों में गूगल के प्रयासों के बारे में जानकर मुझे बेहद खुशी हुई है.

