NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
NDTV Khabar
होमलाइव टीवीवीडियोताज़ातरीनबड़ी ख़बरदेशविदेशज़रा हटकेक्रिकेटबिजनेसबॉलीवुडटेलीविजनब्लॉगफोटोअन्य
होम | देश |

पहली बार NRC पर बोले PM मोदी, किसी भी भारतीय नागरिक को देश नहीं छोड़ना पड़ेगा

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पहली बार NRC पर चुप्पी तोड़ी है. समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को दिए इंटरव्यू में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि किसी भी भारतीय नागरिक को देश नहीं छोड़ना पड़ेगा.

,
 Share
ईमेल करें
टिप्पणियां
पहली बार NRC पर बोले PM मोदी, किसी भी भारतीय नागरिक को देश नहीं छोड़ना पड़ेगा

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने समाचार एजेंसी ANI को दिया इंटरव्यू.

नई दिल्ली: प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पहली बार NRC पर चुप्पी तोड़ी है. समाचार एजेंसी एएनआई को दिए इंटरव्यू में प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कहा कि किसी भी भारतीय नागरिक को देश नहीं छोड़ना पड़ेगा. उन्होंने आश्वस्त किया कि जिन लोगों का नाम लिस्ट में नहीं है उन्हें उनकी नागरिकता साबित करने का पूरा मौका दिया जाएगा. पीएम मोदी ने ममता बनर्जी के उस बयान पर भी बोला, जिसमें पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी ने देश में सिविल वॉर की बात कही थी. 
   
रोजगार के मुद्दे पर लगातार विपक्ष की आलोचनाओं का सामना कर रहे पीएम ने इस मुद्दे पर भी बात की. पीएम ने कहा कि पिछले एक साल में ही एक करोड़ से ज्‍यादा रोजगार दिए गए, इसलिए ऐसा प्रचार करना कि रोजगार पैदा नहीं हो रहे, निश्‍च‍ित रूप से बंद होना चाहिए. महिलाओं के खिलाफ बढ़ते अपराध और भीड़ की हिंसा पर पीएम ने कहा, 'ऐसी घटनाएं दुर्भाग्‍यपूर्ण हैं. सभी को राजनीति से ऊपर उठकर समाज में शांति और एकता सुनिश्चित करनी चाहिए.

विपक्ष द्वारा महिलाओं के खिलाफ बढ़ते अपराध और भीड़ की हिंसा की घटनाओं पर चुप्‍पी साधने के आरोपों पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा, 'ऐसी सोच और ऐसे कृत्‍यों के खिलाफ मैं और मेरी पार्टी कई मौकों पर स्‍पष्‍ट शब्‍दों में बोल चुके हैं. यह सब रिकॉर्ड पर है. '

राहुल गांधी द्वारा जीएसटी को गब्‍बर सिंह टैक्‍स बताए जाने पर पीएम ने कहा, 'कांग्रेस अध्‍यक्ष ने गुजरात चुनाव के दौरान जीएसटी के खिलाफ लोगों को भड़काने की पूरी कोशिश की, आखिर लोगों ने उन्‍हें क्‍यों नकार दिया.' बीजेपी के छोटे सहयोगियों का गठबंधन में भरोसा कम हो रहा है, इस सवाल के जवाब में प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा, 'हाल की दो घटनाओं से इस सवाल का जवाब मिल जाएगा, एक तो लोकसभा में अविश्‍वास प्रस्‍ताव और दूसरा राज्‍यसभा के उपसभापति का चुनाव.

टिप्पणियां
इन घटनाओं के नतीजों से यह पता लग जाना चाहिए कि कौन सा गठबंधन मजबूत है और कौन कमजोर हो रहा है. यहां तक कि हमें तो उन पार्टियों का भी साथ मिला जो हमारी सहयोगी नहीं हैं. बीजेपी ने पिछले कुछ वर्षों में लोगों के बीच अपनी पैठ बढ़ाई है और एनडीए में नए सहयोगियों को भी जोड़ा है.

लोकसभा में अविश्वास प्रस्ताव के दौरान राहुल गांधी के गले लगाने पर पीएम मोदी ने कहा, 'यह आपको डिसाइड करना है कि उनकी हरकत बचकाना थी या नहीं. अगर आप यह डिसाइड नहीं कर पा रहे हैं तो उनकी आंख मारने वाली वीडियो देखिए आपको इसका उत्तर मिल जाएगा.'
(इनपुट एएनआई से)


Hindi News से जुड़े अन्य अपडेट लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमें फेसबुक और गूगल प्लस पर ज्वॉइन करें, ट्विटर पर फॉलो करे...

लोकप्रिय

 Share
(यह भी पढ़ें)... मुजफ्फरपुर जेल में छापेमारी, ब्रजेश ठाकुर के पास से मिले कागज पर लिखे 40 मोबाइल नंबर
PMtoANIPM Modi On NRCPM ANI InterviewPM Modi

Advertisement

 
 
 