पहली बार NRC पर बोले PM मोदी, किसी भी भारतीय नागरिक को देश नहीं छोड़ना पड़ेगा

I want to assure the people that no citizen of India will have to leave the country. As per the due process, all possible opportunities will be given to get their concerns addressed: PM Narendra Modi on NRC #PMtoANI— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018
Those who have lost faith in themselves,fear loss of popular support and lack faith in our institutions can use words like ‘civil war’,‘blood bath’ and ‘Desh Ke Tukde Tukde.’ Evidently, they are disconnected from the pulse of the nation: PM on Mamata Banerjee's statement on NRC— ANI (@ANI) August 11, 2018
