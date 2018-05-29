NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. प्रणब मुखर्जी का आरएसएस के कार्यक्रम में जाना तय, कांग्रेस में छाई चुप्पी

इससे पहले 11 अक्टूबर 2014 को तत्कालीन उप राष्ट्रपति हामिद अंसारी भी  आरएसएस  के कार्यक्रम 'एन्साइक्लोपीडिया ऑफ हिंदुज्म' के विमोचन में हिस्सा ले चुके हैं.   

,
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति डॉ. प्रणब मुखर्जी 7 जून को आरएसएस के कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेंगे

  1. 7 जून को है आरएसएस का कार्यक्रम
  2. डॉ. मुखर्जी का कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेना तय
  3. कांग्रेस ने कुछ भी बोलने से किया इन्कार
नई दिल्ली: अगर पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी  आरएसएस के कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेते हैं तो ये अच्छी बात है. इसमें गलत क्या है? आरएसएस देश का संगठन है. देश में कोई भी राजनीतिक तौर पर अछूत नहीं होना चाहिए. आपको बता दें कि 7 जून को नागपुर स्थित मुख्यालाय में डॉ. प्रणब मुखर्जी का जाना अभी तक तय माना जा रहा है. इससे पहले 11 अक्टूबर 2014 को तत्कालीन उप राष्ट्रपति हामिद अंसारी भी आरएसएस  के कार्यक्रम 'एन्साइक्लोपीडिया ऑफ हिंदुज्म' के विमोचन में हिस्सा ले चुके हैं.  आरएसएस ने मुखर्जी को सात जून को होने वाले अपने 'संघ शिक्षा वर्ग-तृतीय वर्ष समापन समारोह' के लिए मुख्य अतिथि के तौर पर आमंत्रित किया है. खबरों के मुताबिक मुखर्जी ने इस न्योते को स्वीकार कर लिया है.​

 

राहुल का PM पर निशाना, कहा-केंद्रीय सेवाओं में RSS की पसंद के अधिकारियों को भर्ती करने की योजना

 
वहीं इस मामले में एएनआई को दिये बयान में संघ की ओर कहा गया है कि यह कोई आश्चर्य की बात नहीं है, जो लोग संघ जानते है उनको पता है कि ऐसे कार्यक्रमों में हमेशा समाज के प्रमुख लोगों को बुलाया जाता रहा है. इस बार हमने डॉ. प्रणब मुखर्जी को बुलाया है. यह उनकी महानता है कि उन्होंने निमंत्रण को स्वीकार कर लिया है. 

गौरतलब है कि संघ के कार्यक्रम में डॉ. मुखर्जी के जाने की खबर पर इसलिये भी चर्चा हो रही है क्योंकि राष्ट्रपति बनने से पहले वो कांग्रेस के बड़े नेताओं में से गिने जाते रहे हैं जिनके संघ के साथ वैचारिक तौर पर गहरे मतभेद हैं. 

 
कांग्रेस का कुछ भी बोलने से इन्कार
कांग्रेस ने राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (आरएसएस) के कार्यक्रम में पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी को बतौर मुख्य अतिथि आमंत्रित किये जाने के मामले में टिप्पणी करने से आज इन्कार कर दिया है. पार्टी ने सिर्फ यह कहा कि वह इस कार्यक्रम समाप्त होने के बाद ही कुछ कह सकेगी. कांग्रेस के प्रवक्ता टॉम वडक्कन ने संवाददाताओं से कहा, 'फिलहाल इस मामले पर हम कोई टिप्पणी नहीं करेंगे. इस कार्यक्रम को होने दीजिये. उसके बाद हम कुछ कह सकेंगे.' उन्होंने इतना जरूर कहा है, 'आरएसएस और हमारी विचारधारा में बहुत अंतर है. यह वैचारिक फर्क आज भी है और आगे भी रहेगा.' 


