राहुल की इफ्तार पार्टी में शामिल हुए प्रणब, 'विपक्षी एकता' की एक बार फिर दिखी झलक

Congress President Rahul Gandhi hosts an #Iftar party in #Delhi. Former Presidents Pranab Mukherjee & Pratibha Patil & former Vice-President Hamid Ansari also present. pic.twitter.com/IjvOi6JhlJ— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018
Congress President Rahul Gandhi with foreign delegates, including Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay R Kudashev, at #iftar party hosted by him in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xN2SEuNqKu— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018
Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi hosts an #iftar party in #Delhi. Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar & Smriti Irani also present. pic.twitter.com/8xfmhxkVLE— ANI (@ANI) June 13, 2018
Good food, friendly faces and great conversation make for a memorable Iftar! We were honoured to have two former Presidents, Pranab Da & Smt Pratibha Patil ji join us, along with leaders from different political parties, the media, diplomats and many old & new friends. pic.twitter.com/TM0AfORXQa— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 13, 2018
