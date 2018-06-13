राहुल की इफ्तार पार्टी में शामिल हुए प्रणब, 'विपक्षी एकता' की एक बार फिर दिखी झलक

Congress President Rahul Gandhi with foreign delegates, including Russian Ambassador to India Nikolay R Kudashev, at #iftar party hosted by him in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/xN2SEuNqKu

Good food, friendly faces and great conversation make for a memorable Iftar! We were honoured to have two former Presidents, Pranab Da & Smt Pratibha Patil ji join us, along with leaders from different political parties, the media, diplomats and many old & new friends. pic.twitter.com/TM0AfORXQa