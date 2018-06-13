NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
राहुल की इफ्तार पार्टी में शामिल हुए प्रणब, 'विपक्षी एकता' की एक बार फिर दिखी झलक

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के बाद एक बार फिर राहुल की इफ्तार पार्टी में विपक्षी एकता की झलक दिखाई पड़ी है. 

,
राहुल गांधी की इफ्तार पार्टी में प्रणब मुखर्जी और दिनेश त्रिवेदी भी मौजूद थे.

खास बातें

  1. राहुल गांधी ने किया था इफ्तार पार्टी का आयोजन
  2. इफ्तार में विपक्षी दलों के कई नेताओं ने शिरकत की
  3. पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी भी इफ्तार में हुए शामिल
नई दिल्ली : कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी की मेजबानी में दिए गए इफ्तार पार्टी में पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी एवं प्रतिभा पाटिल और पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री मनमोहन सिंह के अलावा विपक्षी दलों के कई नेताओं ने शिरकत की. इफ्तार पार्टी में शामिल होने वालों में पूर्व उपराष्ट्रपति हामिद अंसारी, माकपा महासचिव सीताराम येचुरी, जेडीयू के बागी नेता शरद यादव, तृणमूल कांग्रेस के दिनेश त्रिवेदी, राजद के मनोज झा, बसपा के सतीश मिश्रा, जेडीएस के दानिश अली, द्रमुक की कनिमोई, झामुमो के हेमंत सोरेन, राकांपा के डीपी त्रिपाठी और एआईयूडीएफ के बदरुद्दीन अजमल प्रमुख रहे. गौरतलब है कि कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री एचडी कुमारस्वामी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह के बाद एक बार फिर राहुल की इफ्तार पार्टी में विपक्षी एकता की झलक दिखाई दी है. 
 
इस इफ्तार में कांग्रेस के सभी वरिष्ठ नेता नजर आए. इफ्तार पार्टी के दौरान कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष वाली मेज पर प्रणब मुखर्जी, प्रतिभा पाटिल, हामिद अंसारी, सीताराम येचुरी, सतीश मिश्र और दिनेश त्रिवेदी नजर आए. सियासी गलियारों में इस इफ्तार को विपक्षी एकजुटता की दिशा में बढ़ाये गए कदम के तौर भी देखा जा रहा है.

 
गौरतलब है कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष की इफ्तार पार्टी में प्रणब मुखर्जी के शामिल होने का इस मायने में विशिष्ट महत्व है कि कुछ दिनों पहले ही पूर्व राष्ट्रपति आरएसएस के एक कार्यक्रम में शामिल हुए थे. इसे लेकर कांग्रेस के कई नेताओं और उनकी बेटी शर्मिष्ठा मुखर्जी ने सवाल खड़े किए थे. कांग्रेस ने दो साल के अंतराल के बाद इफ्तार पार्टी का आयोजन किया था. इफ्तार पार्टी ताज पैलेस होटल में हुआ. पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी ने समारोह में उपस्थित सभी लोगों को शुभकामनाएं दी. राहुल गांधी ने उनका और अन्य मेहमानों का स्वागत किया.

 
इफ्तार के बाद राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट किया, 'अच्छा खाना, दोस्ताना चेहरे और शानदार संवाद ने इसे यादगार इफ्तार बना दिया. दो पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब दा और प्रतिभा पाटिल जी तथा कई दलों के नेता, मीडिया, राजनयिक और कई पुराने एवं नए दोस्त शामिल हुए.'


वहीं, राहुल गांधी द्वारा दिए गए इफ्तार पार्टी पर केंद्रीय अल्पसंख्यक कार्य मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने तंज कसा. उन्होंने कहा कि कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष की इफ्तार राजनीतिक लाभ के लिए है. नकवी ने कहा, 'राहुल गांधी राजनीतिक लाभ के लिए इफ्तार का आयोजन कर रहे हैं. बहरहाल, मैं जरूररमंद लोगों के लिए इफ्तार दे रहा हूं. वैसे, हम उनके साथ किसी तरह की स्पर्धा नहीं कर रहे हैं.

VIDEO : कुमारस्वामी के शपथ ग्रहण समारोह में विपक्ष का शक्ति प्रदर्शन


गौरतलब है कि केंद्रीय मंत्री मुख्तार अब्बास नकवी ने भी आज इफ्तार पार्टी का आयोजन किया था. उनके इफ्तार पार्टी में एचआरडी मंत्री प्रकाश जावड़ेकर और स्मृति ईरानी भी पहुंचे थे.

(इनपुट : एजेंसियां)


