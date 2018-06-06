प्रणब मुखर्जी को बेटी शर्मिष्ठा की नसीहत, 'भाषण को भुला दिया जाएगा, तस्वीरें हमेशा याद रहेंगी'

#WATCH RSS members welcome Former President of India Dr. Pranab Mukherjee on his arrival at Nagpur airport. He is the chief guest at a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) program tomorrow (Earlier visuals) pic.twitter.com/vmLg23M7ni — ANI (@ANI) June 6, 2018

Hope @CitiznMukherjee now realises from todays’ incident, how BJP dirty tricks dept operates. Even RSS wouldn’t believe that u r going 2 endorse its views in ur speech. But the speech will be forgotten, visuals will remain & those will be circulated with fake statements. 1/2 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) June 6, 2018

.@CitiznMukherjee By going 2 Nagpur, u r giving BJP/RSS full handle 2 plant false stories, spread falls rumours as 2day & making it somewhat believable. And this is just d beginning! 2/2 — Sharmistha Mukherjee (@Sharmistha_GK) June 6, 2018

प्रणब मुखर्जी को आरएसएस के स्वयं सेवकों के लिए आयोजित संघ शिक्षा वर्ग के दीक्षांत समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में आमंत्रित किया गया है. शर्मिष्ठा से पहले संदीप दीक्षित, सीके जाफर शरीफ और कांग्रेस के कई अन्य नेता पूर्व राष्ट्रपति के इस कदम पर सवाल खड़े कर चुके हैं. हालांकि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने इस बारे में आधिकारिक तौर पर कोई प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त नहीं की है.