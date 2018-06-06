NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthFoodTechAutoAppsPrimeArtWeddings
प्रणब मुखर्जी को बेटी शर्मिष्ठा की नसीहत, 'भाषण को भुला दिया जाएगा, तस्वीरें हमेशा याद रहेंगी'

प्रणब मुखर्जी की पुत्री शर्मिष्ठा ने कहा कि वह नागपुर जाकर 'भाजपा एवं आरएसएस को फर्जी खबरें गढ़ने और अफवाहें फैलाने' की सुविधा मुहैया करा रहे हैं.

,
पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी गुरुवार को नागपुर में आरएसएस के कार्यक्रम को संबोधित करेंगे. (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी के आरएसएस के कार्यक्रम में शामिल होने को लेकर कई कांग्रेस नेताओं के बयान के बाद अब उनके परिजनों ने ही इस पर सवाल उठा दिए हैं. प्रणब मुखर्जी की पुत्री शर्मिष्ठा ने कहा कि वह नागपुर जाकर 'भाजपा एवं आरएसएस को फर्जी खबरें गढ़ने और अफवाहें फैलाने' की सुविधा मुहैया करा रहे हैं.
 
यह भी पढ़ें : आरएसएस के कार्यक्रम में हिस्सा लेने के फैसले पर कांग्रेस के नेताओं ने उठाए सवाल, प्रणब मुखर्जी ने दिया ये जवाब

उन्होंने खुद के भाजपा में जाने की अटकलों को खारिज किया. उन्होंने अपने पिता को सचेत भी किया कि वह आज की घटना से समझ गए होंगे कि भाजपा का 'डर्टी ट्रिक्स' विभाग किस तरह से काम करता है. दिल्ली कांग्रेस की मुख्य प्रवक्ता शर्मिष्ठा ने ट्वीट किया, 'आशा करती हूं कि प्रणब मुखर्जी को आज की घटना से इसका अहसास हो गया होगा कि भाजपा का डर्टी ट्रिक्स विभाग किस तरह काम करता है.'
 

उन्होंने कहा, 'यहां तक कि आरएसएस कभी यह कल्पना भी नहीं करेगा कि आप अपने भाषण में उनके विचारों का समर्थन करेगे. लेकिन भाषण को भुला दिया जाएगा और तस्वीरें रह जाएंगी तथा इनको फर्जी बयानों के साथ फैलाया जाएगा.' उन्होंने कहा, 'आप नागपुर जाकर भाजपा/आरएसएस को फर्जी खबरें गढ़ने, अफवाहें फैलाने और इनको किसी न किसी तरह विश्वसनीय बनाने की सुविधा मुहैया करा रहे हैं और यह तो सिर्फ शुरुआत भर है.'

VIDEO : पूर्व राष्‍ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी की RSS यात्रा


प्रणब मुखर्जी को आरएसएस के स्वयं सेवकों के लिए आयोजित संघ शिक्षा वर्ग के दीक्षांत समारोह में मुख्य अतिथि के रूप में आमंत्रित किया गया है. शर्मिष्ठा से पहले संदीप दीक्षित, सीके जाफर शरीफ और कांग्रेस के कई अन्य नेता पूर्व राष्ट्रपति के इस कदम पर सवाल खड़े कर चुके हैं. हालांकि कांग्रेस पार्टी ने इस बारे में आधिकारिक तौर पर कोई प्रतिक्रिया व्यक्त नहीं की है. 

(इनपुट : भाषा)


