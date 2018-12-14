NDTVBusinessHindiMoviesCricketHealthHOPFoodTechAutoAppsArtWeddings
कांग्रेस का पलटवार: मोदी जी अगर आपको डर नहीं, तो JPC से डर क्यों, राफेल की परतें खोलनी पड़ेंगी

वहीं राज्यसभा सांसद और वरिष्ठ वकील केटीएस तुलसी ने माना है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का यह फैसला मोदी सरकार के लिए राहत जरूर है लेकिन अब इसकी जांच जेपीसी के जरिए होनी चाहिए.

कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला (फाइल फोटो)

नई दिल्ली: सुप्रीम कोर्ट  में राफेल डील पर मोदी सरकार को क्लीन चिट मिलने के बाद संसद के सदन में जिस तरह से बीजेपी ने हमला किया है, अब उस पर कांग्रेस ने पलटवार किया है. कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट के फैसले के बाद मोदी सरकार मिली क्लीन चिट पर बयान दिया है. कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने पीएम मोदी को ललकारते हुए कहा कि मोदी जी अगर आप नहीं डर रहे हैं तो आप जेपीसी की जांच से क्यों डर  रहे हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि इसकी जेपीसी जांच होनी ही चाहिए तभी सारी परतें खुलेंगी.  कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता रणदीप सुरजेवाला ने कहा कि कहा कि रफाल की परतें खोलनी पडेंगी. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने कहा है कि वह हर परत की जांच करने में सक्षम नहीं है. सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने जो बात कही, वह कांग्रेस पहले ही जा चुकी है. सुप्रीम कोर्ट में राफेल डील की परतें खोलने की ताकत नहीं है. जेपीसी में बीजेपी के लोगों का बहुमत होगा. रफाल की फाइलें जेपीसी के पास आएंगी और लूट और भ्रष्टाचार का पर्दाफाश होगा. कांग्रेस प्रवक्ता ने इस दौरान कहा कि चौकीदार चोर है. 

अनिल अंबानी बोले- राफेल पर फैसले साबित हुआ कि आरोप राजनीति से प्रेरित और गलत थे
 
वहीं राज्यसभा सांसद और वरिष्ठ वकील केटीएस तुलसी ने माना है कि सुप्रीम कोर्ट का यह फैसला मोदी सरकार के लिए राहत जरूर है लेकिन अब इसकी जांच जेपीसी के जरिए होनी चाहिए.आपको बता दें कि राफेल डील पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने अपने फैसले में कहा है कि इस मामले में गडबड़ नहीं है और खरीद प्रक्रिया पर भी कोई शक नहीं है. इसके साथ अदालत ने यह भी कहा है कि अॉफसेट पार्टनर चुनने में भी कोई पक्षपात नहीं किया गया है. अदालत इस सौदे में किसी भी तरह के हस्तक्षेप करने से इनकार कर दिया है. राफेल डील पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला क्या कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के लिए बड़ा झटका है?

गौरतलब है कि कांग्रेस की ओर से दो बड़े आरोप लगाए गए थे कि जिसमें रिलायंस को सौदे में शामिल करना और तय कीमत से ज्यादा पैसे देकर 36 विमान खरीदना था.

गौरतलब है कि कांग्रेस की ओर से दो बड़े आरोप लगाए गए थे कि जिसमें रिलायंस को सौदे में शामिल करना और तय कीमत से ज्यादा पैसे देकर 36 विमान खरीदना था. 
रणनीति: बिचौलिया बोलेगा, राज खोलेगा?​

 


Rafale deal, Congress, PM Modi, Randeep Surjewala

