कांग्रेस का पलटवार: मोदी जी अगर आपको डर नहीं, तो JPC से डर क्यों, राफेल की परतें खोलनी पड़ेंगी

Randeep Surjewala: Article 136&32 are not the forum to decide the issue, the pricing, the process, the sovereign guarantee&the corruption in the Rafale contract.Only forum&only media is a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) which can probe the entire corruption in #RafaleDeal. https://t.co/AFYBGKCVHe— ANI (@ANI) December 14, 2018
राफेल डील पर सुप्रीम कोर्ट का फैसला क्या कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी के लिए बड़ा झटका है?
S.C verdict is a vindication of our stance on 15/11/2018 that S.C is not the forum to decide pricing, process & specifications of #Rafale, which are the true layers of ‘corruption'!
We have always demanded a JPC!
Why is Modi Govt running scared?टिप्पणियांTruth shall prevail!!! pic.twitter.com/r3Vh3uZdSz — Randeep Singh Surjewala (@rssurjewala) December 14, 2018
