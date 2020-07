राफेल आने से पहले कांग्रेस ने हमर मिसाइल (HAMMER) सिस्टम पर उठाए 4 सवाल

1)Why HAMMER MISSILE NOT contracted with initial RAFALE purchase?

2)Why weren't existing MUNITIONS SPICE & PAVEWAY-(MUCH CHEAPER) integrated with Rafale?

3)SPICE & PAVEWAY(IAF ALREADY HAS)DO EXACT same thing AS HAMMER?

4) HAMMER-6-7X COSTLIER THAN SPICE OR PAVEWAY?@PMOIndia